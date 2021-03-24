Black Dad Appreciation: Chris Bosh Is The Proudest Father Of All Time In These Sweet Photos

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today is Chris Bosh‘s birthday and we’re here to celebrate the king.

Though he’s a 2x NBA Champion, what we most admire about Bosh is how proud a father he is. He and wife, Adrienne, have five adorable tots together after welcoming a set of twins recently, and what a beautiful family they are. Bosh is the kind of dad everyone dreams of having — he dotes on his wife and kids endlessly, nurtures their individuality, dresses up for Halloween, and (as you can see in the photo above) wears cheesy dad shirts for cheesy, heartwarming dad photos.

A few months into quarantine last year, after the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Chris said of being at home: “Weekend Dad mode: ACTIVATED. But for real, I love being able to spend quality time with the little ones every day, learning rom them, answering their questions, and just watching them grow up right in front of my eyes. BTW, how ya like my shirt?”

Along with another photo, he wrote “As a father, being able to help my kids explore their different interests is something that is extremely important to me. Curiosity yields creativity and watching my kids learn is something I’ll always hold on too.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re loving every moment of Bosh, the family man. Check out more photos of the famed athlete at his absolute best below and join us in wishing him the happiest of birthdays.