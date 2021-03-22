Viral Moments: Sienna Wilson & Bianka Bryant Are Too Cute In This Adorable #ToddlerChallenge Video

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant have been sticking by each other’s sides during these trying times.

As the world is aware, Vanessa lost her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, in an unexpected helicopter crash last year. In an ongoing lawsuit, Vanessa most recently made headlines for naming the officers who, in extremely poor taste, allegedly took and shared photos of her loved ones at the crash site. A supportive friend, CiCi has been there for the Bryant family throughout the heartbreaking ordeal and pandemic, even as she welcomed her third child.

The result of Vanessa and Ciara’s BFFship has been some pretty heartwarming friendship videos online — and this past weekend, their baby girls joined in on the fun. Sienna Princess teamed up with Bianka Bella for a #ToddlerChallenge, in which the cute tots were tasked with NOT eating the popsicles in front of them. What happened next was just too cute… you’ve got to see for yourself.

Vanessa and Ciara also posted a ’90s challenge, in which they sat side-by-side and sang our ’90s faves. “Big Sisi and Big B.B. ❤️❤️ #90’schallenge 😃,” Vanessa captioned their follow-up video.

Check them out in the clip above. We’re loving every moment of their sisterhood.