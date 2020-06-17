Teach ‘Em Young: Precious Clips Of Kids Leading ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

Protests continue to rage around the world as people resist police violence and systematic racism against Black people.

Protests started gaining steam after the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after an officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes while Floyd yelled “I can’t breathe.”

Now, protests continue to pop up around the world as Black people like Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Rayshard Brooks continue to die by the hands of law enforcement. Demands from protestors range from charging the officers involved to defunding police departments altogether.

One group that’s demanding justice in the most heart-warming way possible are the little children.

Since protests have reached their peak globally, clips have surfaced of kids marching and chanting for Black lives.

Marches have even been organized specifically for Black moms so they can get their family involved in demanding justice.

One such “Black Mamas March” is scheduled to go down in Washington, D.C. for Juneteenth.

Clearly, it’s never too early to get your kids involved in marching, political education, and spreading the message that Black lives matter.

Check out some precious clips of the babies fighting for Black people in social media posts below.