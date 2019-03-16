Photos Of Crazy, Cool, Cryptic Celebrity Tattoos

In the celebrity world, it’s more bizarre to have a classic tattoo than it is to have an abnormal, extraordinary one. Take Uzi’s new face tatt for example.
Check out these other celebs and their crazy and cool tattoos in the gallery below.
1. Drizzy is always showing love.Source:false
2. YG went HARD.Source:false
3. Okay T-PainSource:false
4. Kesha’s tattoo of an eye on her palm was inspired by Middle Eastern Hamsa amulets.Source:Getty
5. Megan Fox’s tattoo, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies,” is an adaptation of a quote from King Lear by William Shakespeare.Source:Getty
6. Megan has started laser surgery to remove her infamous Marilyn Monroe tattoo.Source:Getty
7. Wiz Khalifa’s entire body is covered in tattoos.Source:GettyImages
8. Cara Delevingne doesn’t do diamond earrings. She has a permanent diamond in her ear.Source:Getty
9. Angelina Jolie was so in love with Billy Bob Thornton, she got his name tattooed on her arm.Source:Getty
10. Rihanna’s hand tattoo is a work of art.Source:Splash News
11. Amber Rose covered up her Wiz Khalifa tattoo, but her dogs are still tatted on her arm.Source:Echoing Sounds
12. Young Thug got a Gucci Mane-inspired Ice Cream tattoo.Source:Young Thug via Dolly White
13. Before Iggy Azalea’s name was on everyone’s tongue, the rapper got an A$AP tattoo in honor of her ex A$AP Rocky.Source:Splash News
