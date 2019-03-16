CLOSE
Photos Of Crazy, Cool, Cryptic Celebrity Tattoos

Posted March 16, 2019

In the celebrity world, it’s more bizarre to have a classic tattoo than it is to have an abnormal, extraordinary one. Take Uzi’s new face tatt for example.

Check out these other celebs and their crazy and cool tattoos in the gallery below.

1. Drizzy is always showing love.

Source:false

2. YG went HARD.

Source:false

3. Okay T-Pain

Source:false

4. Kesha’s tattoo of an eye on her palm was inspired by Middle Eastern Hamsa amulets.

Celeb tattoos Source:Getty

5. Megan Fox’s tattoo, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies,” is an adaptation of a quote from King Lear by William Shakespeare.

Celeb tattoos Source:Getty

6. Megan has started laser surgery to remove her infamous Marilyn Monroe tattoo.

Celeb tattoos Source:Getty

7. Wiz Khalifa’s entire body is covered in tattoos.

Wiz Khalifa Source:GettyImages

8. Cara Delevingne doesn’t do diamond earrings. She has a permanent diamond in her ear.

Celeb tattoos Source:Getty

9. Angelina Jolie was so in love with Billy Bob Thornton, she got his name tattooed on her arm.

Celeb tattoos Source:Getty

10. Rihanna’s hand tattoo is a work of art.

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumors as they seen partying at the Griffin night club in NYC Source:Splash News

11. Amber Rose covered up her Wiz Khalifa tattoo, but her dogs are still tatted on her arm.

Amber Rose, Marcus Pollack Source:Echoing Sounds

12. Young Thug got a Gucci Mane-inspired Ice Cream tattoo.

Young Thug Source:Young Thug via Dolly White

13. Before Iggy Azalea’s name was on everyone’s tongue, the rapper got an A$AP tattoo in honor of her ex A$AP Rocky.

Iggy Azalea, A$AP Rocky tattoo Source:Splash News
