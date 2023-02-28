Subscribe
HomeArts & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors & More Attend The Los Angeles Premiere For ‘Creed III’

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Ahead of it’s March 3rd release, the cast and filmmakers of Creed III gathered to celebrate it’s premiere in Los Angeles. Click inside to check out some photos from the event!

Last night (February 27), the cast and crew of the highly anticipated sports drama film Creed III gathered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the moments occasion. The franchise’s leading man Michael B. Jordan graced the red carpet alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. It was written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Michael B. Jordan served as a producer alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern and Adam Rosenberg were executive producers on the film.

Having already made more than $377 million worldwide, the latest installment in the Creed series will hit theaters and IMAX this Friday, March 3rd. Check out some photos from the premiere event below!

1. Serena Williams & Chlöe Bailey

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Tobe & Fat Nwigwe

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Marsai Martin

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Storm Reid

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Selenis Leyva

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

6. Gail Bean & Brandee Evans

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

7. Dr. Dre

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Thaddeus J. Mixon

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Spencer Moore II

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Spence Moore II Sharp

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Wood Harris

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Girl Dad

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Mila Davis-Kent

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Mama Mary Anne

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Three Days Away

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Vivica A. Fox

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. The GOAT

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Zinzi & Ryan Coogler, Vivica A. Fox & Big Sean

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

Zinzi Coogler, Ryan Coogler, Vivica A. Fox and Big Sean at the premiere of “Creed III” held at TCL Chinese Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,movie,film industry,california,city of los angeles,event,film premiere,mann theaters,red carpet event,vivica a. fox,big sean,ryan coogler,tcl chinese theatre,rocky – named work,premiere event,creed iii

19. Cordae

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. The Stars

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. Apollo & Bianca

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Tessa Looking Amazing

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Breathtaking

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Brothers

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. FAMILY

"Creed III" Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Spencer Moore II

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. The Present & The Future

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

28. Phylicia Rashad

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

29. Debbie Allen

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

30. All Smiles

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

31. Third Time’s A Charm

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CREED III Source:Getty

32. Selenis Leyva & Jose Benavidez

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III"- After Party Source:Getty

33. Tessa & Jonathan

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III"- After Party Source:Getty

34. Daniel Durant & Mila Davis Kent

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III"- After Party Source:Getty

35. Queen Debbie

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Creed III Entertainment
You May Also Like
Close