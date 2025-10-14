Subscribe
The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

Published on October 14, 2025

D'Angelo Songs Featured On Movie Soundtracks

Source: Getty / General

D’Angelo’s impact on music culture is defined by his revolutionary approach to R&B and soul, which helped pioneer the neo-soul movement of the mid-1990s. His 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, fused classic soul influences with hip-hop rhythms, creating a sound that was both raw and sophisticated. Some may not know that D’Angelo’s songs have even appeared in some of our favorite movies.

This project set him apart from the more polished, commercial R&B of the time, inspiring a new generation of artists, such as Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, to explore more authentic, groove-driven sounds.

His influence reached its pinnacle with his critically acclaimed 2000 album, Voodoo, a psychedelic journey into funk, jazz, and soul that further pushed the boundaries of R&B. Recorded in a series of legendary sessions with a collective of musicians known as the Soulquarians, Voodoo was a radical departure that embraced improvisation and laid-back grooves. Although D’Angelo’s extended hiatus following the album led to a period of uncertainty, his return with 2014’s Black Messiah cemented his legacy as a true craftsman.
In honor of his life and legacy, here are some D’Angelo songs featured in movies and video game soundtracks.

1. Belly (1998)

This soundtrack featured the track “Devil’s Pie,” which D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced with DJ Premier.

2. Jason’s Lyric (1994)

D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced the track “U Will Know,” which was performed by the R&B supergroup Black Men United.

3. Space Jam (1996)

The motion picture soundtrack included D’Angelo’s song “I Found My Smile Again”.

4. High School High (1996)

 D’Angelo and Erykah Badu teamed up for a duet on “Your Precious Love”.

5. Scream 2 (1997)

6. Baby Boy (2001)

7. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

His song “Send It On” was used in this film.

8. The Book of Clarence (2024)

D’Angelo collaborated with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel on “I Want You Forever” for the soundtrack.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

D’Angelo contributed the song “Unshaken” to the game’s original soundtrack.

