Fans React To Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Announcement Featuring 12 Pregnant Emojis [Thread]

Drake announced that his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released this Friday, September 3. The Toronto rapper made the statement with a photo featuring twelve pregnant women emojis on a solid white background, which fans believe to be his album artwork. Both fans and artists react to the news on social media with their own theories.

Certified Lover Boy was initially scheduled to be released in January, but it was postponed due to health issues Drake was facing at the time. According to Billboard, Drake posted a message on his Instagram story detailing the delay. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

One photo featuring a dozen emojis of pregnant women of different races placed on a white background has become the trending topic. Drake didn’t detail the meaning behind the elusive cover art. Fortunately, he didn’t have to because fans took it upon themselves to theorize.

One fan made note of the album’s intentional timing, saying “an album about love (baby making) 9 months after the expected release date, (9 months is a full term pregnancy), on LABOR day weekend. (labor as in giving birth).”

Another fan made fun of the artwork saying,”Drake knows the power his music has. certified lover boy about to get us all pregnant.”

Take a look at our favorite fan reactions ahead of Drake’s highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy. The album is set to debut before the Labor Day festivities begin.