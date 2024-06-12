Subscribe
Anything Could Go Down: Peacock Releases The Official Teaser, First Look Photos & Release Date For ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle & Terrence Howard

Published on June 12, 2024

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Peacock shared the first official look of Will Packer and Kevin Hart’s upcoming crime drama limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist this week (June 12th). Click inside to check out the teaser!

Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson, one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

The highly anticipated series stars Kevin Hart (the Jumanji film franchise, Central Intelligence, Night School) as Chicken Man, Samuel L. Jackson (Coach Carter, Snakes on a Plane, Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Frank Moten, Taraji P. Henson (Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow, The Color Purple) as Vivian Thomas, Don Cheadle (the Ocean’s trilogy, Crash, Hotel Rwanda) as JD Hudson and Terrence Howard (Dead Presidents, Four Brothers, Hustle & Flow) as Cadillac Richie. Key guest stars include Chloe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls.

Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country) created and wrote the series and shared showrunner responsibilities with Jason Horwitch (Echo 3, The Calling). Ogbonna and Horwitch were both also executive producers alongside Kevin Hart, Will Packer and Sabrina Wind (Will Packer Media), Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein (Hartbeat), Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman (iHeartPodcasts), Jeff Keating (Doghouse Pictures, LLC), Lars Jacobson, Erika L. Johnson and Mike Daniels. Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name) aided in executive producer duties and also directed four episodes of the series. Tiffany Brown (Hartbeat) and Kenny Burns were co-executive producers.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will arrive exclusively on Peacock September 5th. Stay tuned for more information on the series, including the official trailer. Until we get it, enjoy the teaser and some first look photos below!

 

1. They Obviously Mean Business

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

2. This Is Gonna Be So Good

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

3. Don In That Bag

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

4. Taraji In Her Element

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

5. Hustlers

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

6. Pullin’ Up

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

7. Kevin Hart as Chicken Man

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

8. Terrence Howard as Richie

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

9. Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

10. Don Cheadle as JD Hudson

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

11. Samuel L. Jackson as The Black Godfather

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Assets Source:Peacock

Anything Could Go Down: Peacock Releases The Official Teaser, First Look Photos & Release Date For 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle & Terrence Howard

