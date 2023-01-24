16 Actors Up For Their First Oscar Nomination Including Michelle Yeoh, Brian Tyree Henry & More

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today (Jan. 24). The celebrated multiverse action film Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the list with 11 nominations. There are several stars up for their first Oscar nomination this year. Check out a gallery of the 16 first-time nominees inside.

The groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All At Once shaped up pretty well this awards season. The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis were nominated in various acting categories. It’s also the first time that each of these stars has received an Oscar nomination. It comes as no surprise because fans simply loved the one of a kind movie.

There are 16 actors up for their first-ever Oscar nomination, including the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast and some other greats like Causeway’s Brian Tyree Henry and The Whale’s Brendan Fraser.

The list features newcomers like Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Hsu and Elvis’ Austin Butler. However, there are several longtime greats in the industry, who are finally getting their flowers.

The oldest of these first-timers is 73-year-old Bill Nighy, who scored his first nomination for Living. The youngest is 26-year-old Paul Mescal, who’s up for Aftersun.

The films leading the first-timers category after Everything Everywhere All At Once are The Banshees of Inisherin and The Whale.

Though this singer wasn’t nominated for acting, honorable mention goes to Rihanna, who received her first Oscar nod for ‘Best Orginal Song’ for “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther sequel.

What are your predictions for the 2023 Oscars? Comment your thoughts below.

Check out a gallery of the first time 2023 Oscar nominees below: