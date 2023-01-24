HomeCelebrity News

16 Actors Up For Their First Oscar Nomination Including Michelle Yeoh, Brian Tyree Henry & More

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today (Jan. 24). The celebrated multiverse action film Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the list with 11 nominations. There are several stars up for their first Oscar nomination this year. Check out a gallery of the 16 first-time nominees inside.

The groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All At Once shaped up pretty well this awards season. The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis were nominated in various acting categories. It’s also the first time that each of these stars has received an Oscar nomination. It comes as no surprise because fans simply loved the one of a kind movie.

There are 16 actors up for their first-ever Oscar nomination, including the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast and some other greats like Causeway’s Brian Tyree Henry and The Whale’s Brendan Fraser.

The list features newcomers like Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Hsu and Elvis’ Austin Butler. However, there are several longtime greats in the industry, who are finally getting their flowers.

The oldest of these first-timers is 73-year-old Bill Nighy, who scored his first nomination for Living. The youngest is 26-year-old Paul Mescal, who’s up for Aftersun.

The films leading the first-timers category after Everything Everywhere All At Once are The Banshees of Inisherin and The Whale.

Though this singer wasn’t nominated for acting, honorable mention goes to Rihanna, who received her first Oscar nod for ‘Best Orginal Song’ for “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther sequel.

What are your predictions for the 2023 Oscars? Comment your thoughts below.

Check out a gallery of the first time 2023 Oscar nominees below:

1. Brian Tyree Henry for ‘Causeway’

Actor Brian Tyree Henry Source:@graphicsmetropolis

2. Jamie Lee Curtis – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Source:Jamie Lee Curtis

3. Michelle Yeoh – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Source:Michelle Yeoh

4. Ke Huy Quan – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Source:Ke Huy Quan

5. Stephanie Hsu – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Source:Stephanie Hsu

6. Brendan Gleeson – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Brendan Gleeson Source:Getty

7. Barry Keoghan – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

8. Colin Farrell – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Colin Farrell Source:Getty

9. Kerry Condon – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Kerry Condon Source:Getty

10. Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’

2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Brendan Fraser – ‘The Whale’

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Paul Mescal – ‘Aftersun’

25th British Independent Film Awards in London Source:Getty

13. Bill Nighy – ‘Living’

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Ana de Armas – ‘Blonde’

'Hands of Stone' film premiere, New York, USA - 22 Aug 2016 Source:Getty

15. Andrea Riseborough – ‘To Leslie’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BAFTA Source:Getty

16. Hong Chau – ‘The Whale’

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Newsletter Oscar nominations
You May Also Like
Close