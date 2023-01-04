Prepare To Be Sick Of Us: Rihanna Shares 2023 Super Bowl Performance Plans

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Rihanna trends on Twitter today for no apparent reason except that fans are eager for her Super Bowl Half-Time performance next month. The star and a number of inside sources revealed her plans for the big day, which include a lot of culture and her and A$AP Rocky’s first born son’s presence. Read more details inside.

In an interview with AP, Rihanna shared that the show is going to be spectacular. The Fenty Beauty owner has been away from the music scene for some time, focusing on her other business endeavors and now a new mommy to an adorable son.

“If I’m going to leave my baby,” she adds. “I’m going to leave my baby for something special.”

Of course fans anticipated that music would follow such a momentous occasion like the Super Bowl Half-Time show, but she was quick to dispel those rumors.

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?” she said, laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.”

Rihanna released her first song in over 5 years with “Lift Me Up” as the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This is the first solo single from the singer since her album ANTI was released in 2016.

One thing is certain: The beloved singer is thrilled for her Super Bowl Half-Time show. She shared her excitement with Entertainment Tonight about how the event was a “now or never” opportunity.

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”

As for Rihanna’s plans for the show, she says that she wants to “incorporate a lot of culture” into the show. “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she continued. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

An insider tells HypeBeast that Rihanna will reportedly be making a documentary for Apple TV following the days up to the actual performance. “She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now that she is returning to pop as a mum,” an insider alleged. “Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions.”

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years,” the source added. “The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense. She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

Fans are expressing their anticipation for Rihanna’s performance on social media:

Prepare to be sick of us. Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time show will commence Feb. 12, 2023.