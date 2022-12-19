Paparazzi’s Invasion of Privacy Leads To Rihanna Sharing Footage of Her Son

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Over the weekend, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna finally shared video footage of their precious baby boy. Fans have reason to believe they shared the sacred moments with their first born son against their will as a result of the paparazzi’s persistence. The real issue is not that they were hiding their baby from the world but that they were hiding their special moments from invasive paparazzi.

Fans don’t know much about their son. Similar to Rihanna’s music, we will have to wait to learn more about him as his name hasn’t been revealed and there aren’t many images available to the public.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son Earth side on May 13, 2022, and since then, they have kept him away from the public eye. She told The Washington Post, “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.” She also revealed that the Super Bowl is the only event in which she wants to do after she gave birth. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said.

Of course, we all wanted to see their little baby boy. It looks like that moment came sooner than we imagined. Rihanna posted an adorable video of their 7 month old baby boy on her personal TikTok account with the caption, “Hacked.” “You trying to get mommy’s phone? Oh wow…oh wow,” she asked him after exclaiming “Ooh!”

Now, we finally get a glimpse into Rihanna’s personal life. We will let fans decide whether or not he looks more like her or A$AP Rocky.

Whether she’s releasing new music after the baby and Super Bowl news is another story. She quickly dispelled those rumors in an interview.

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” Rihanna said while laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.”

The beloved singer released her first track with “Lift Me Up” as the lead single from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Fans believe that the couple was forced to share photos and videos of their baby, because paparazzi caught the family out. In an effort to get ahead of invasive paparazzi, they leaked the images on their own. Jason Lee said that Rihanna FaceTimed him with the real reason why they decided to share the photos.

The paparazzi has damaged a lot of celebrities throughout time with their disregard for privacy, especially with celebrity kids. While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky managed to keep the baby away from the public for seven months, at some point they have to get outside and live their lives so people seeing the baby is inevitable.

Fortunately, Rihanna was able to gain control of her situation and share what she wants. Some celebrities like the Kardashian/Jenners, Britney Spears and more aren’t as fortunate when it comes to invasive paparazzi. They are ruthless, leading to the emotional downfall that was Spears shaving her head back in 2007.

Comment your thoughts on the paparazzi’s invasion of privacy below.