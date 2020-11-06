Georgia Turns Blue: The Best & Most Comedic Tweets Praising The Peach State

Joe Biden is getting closer and closer to winning the 2020 presidential election and social media is having a ball with watching Trump go down slowly.

Trumplethinskin is shouting “voter fraud” from every platform that he can, but we’re not surprised — we always guessed he’d be a sore and lying loser.

We’ve been tuned in over the last couple days, meticulously watching the ballot count, as swing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania go blue, in favor of Biden and Harris. Of course, GA is home to Atlanta so the tweets are hilarious and never-ending. The world has already been warned that the city is full, in case you might’ve been thinking about moving to the A in light of this glorious news.

The official results aren’t in just yet, and it’s clear Trump will fight this likely “L” every step of the way, but in the meantime enjoy some of the best and most hilarious tweets about Georgia flipping.

We love to see it.

ALSO: Want To Laugh? The Hilarious Reason T.I.’s Song “Whatever You Like” Is Going Viral Right Now