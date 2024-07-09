The Reckoning: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

With the truth of their treachery uncovered, Dru and Diana are on the run. Tariq and Monet are on the hunt but find themselves interrupted when Detective Carter and Kamaal Tate show up with questions.

1. Chicken’s With Their Head Cut Off Source:Starz The episode begins with Tariq and Brayden looking for Diana (and Dru) at Stansfield. They weren’t the only ones though. Monet and Cane also made their way to campus in search of the two. As they discussed their current situation, Tariq mentioned how Diana and Dru violated by trying to get her killed. In a rare occurance, Cane completely agreed with Tariq and said that he his siblings had to go for what they did. Meanwhile, as Dru and Diana are making their way to a hotel, they discuss what their next options should be. Diana suggests that they try to talk to Monet. Dru tells her that she’s out of her mind if she thinks that’s going to work and if she thinks Tariq is just going to let what they did go. While still on campus, Tariq goes to talk to Effie and fills her in on everything that’s happening. She tells him that he shouldn’t be surprised that the Tejadas would do him dirty. She doubles down by saying that he should know that in the game they’re in, you can’t trust anybody. Elsewhere in the city, Cane gives his men specific instruction to find Dru and if they see him, let him know.

2. Rookie Mistake Source:Starz A flustered Diana reveals that she put the hotel they’re staying in on a card. Dru realized that it would only be a matter of time before Monet would find them because of what she did. As he said that, Monet brutally pistol whipped the man at the front desk until he told her the room they were in.

3. “You’re Just A B*tch” Source:Starz Monet caught Dru and Diana as they were about to leave their room. She came in with her gun pointed at them, causing Diana to try and explain what happened. As Monet explained how she gave them life and all the things she did for them, Dru took it as his opportunity to really tell his mother about herself. He highlighted how she got their brother, father and Gordo killed. He goes on to explain that Monet has never cared about their wants/needs and that she’s not a good mother, she’s just a b*tch. Monet took offense to that and as she cocked her gun back, Diana pushed her to the ground and the siblings took off running. After making sure Monet is okay, Cane fires shots at Dru and Diana as they flea away. At the police station, Kamaal Tate presents the information he’s found on Zion to Carter. He explains how he’s connected to Roman (the guy they arrested last episode). Tate tells Carter that he thinks shaking down Zion could go a long way in getting them some of the answers they’re looking for. Carter tells him he thinks they should continue looking into Tariq and the Tejadas. When Tate becomes a bit pushy, Carter tells him a story about an old friend of his who used to visit all the time. One time he says the friend overstayed his welcome and his mom kicked him out. It was Carter’s way of telling Tate to stay in his lane and don’t do too much. Carter ends up telling Tate that he’ll go talk to Monet and directs him to go talk to Monet. The plan was for them to try and get them to turn on each other. After sleeping in the car for the night, Dru tells Diana that he needs to go to the stash spot and get them some money but he needs to take her somewhere safe first. After continuing to look for Diana on campus and not having any luck, Tariq meets back up with Brayden. As he texts Pinky to have her put eyes on Diana, Brayden questions whether or not revenge is what they should be focusing on. Tariq adamantly tells Brayden that it’s his main focus at the moment and he can focus on making sure their business is up and running smoothly. While she’s focusing on finding her children, Janet comes to inform Monet that Carter is downstairs and wants to talk to her. During their conversation, Carter tells Monet everything he knows about her organization. He then questions what her relationship with Tariq is like before telling her that they have a witness who said he saw a man who fits the description of Tariq fleeing the scene at the time of her shooting. Carter then gives his card to Monet as he leaves. At Davis’ office, Noma comes and asks for help gaining government contracts and she needed help gaining access to people with the power to make it happen. Davis points her in the direction of Wiley Adams, who he says will just so happen to be at the mayor’s charity banquet later that night. Davis goes on to tell Noma about Adams’ aide/”gatekeeper”, Kevin Adams, who they’ll need to get by to talk to Wiley. Noma thanks Davis for his intel and asks what it will cost her. Davis responds by telling her that they’ll figure it out when the time is right but in the interim he should be picking her up for the banquet. She thanks him for the offer but tells him that she has an escort in mind for the night already, alluding to Cane.

4. They Was Actin’ Actin’ In This Scene Source:Starz After Diana has Dru drop her off at Salim’s home, Pinky texts Tariq to inform him where she ended up. He told her to keep watch until he got there. Speaking of getting somewhere, as soon as Dru got to the stash spot, he was met by his older brother pointing a gun at him. What followed was an emotional and revealing conversation between the two. They both let out how they felt about their parents and their actions and why they’ve made the decisions that they’ve made personally. Cane admits that all he has ever known is the game and all he’s ever wanted was to be respected, especially by Lorenzo. He continues by saying although Monet robbed him of that he still didn’t try to kill her. While he’s talking, Dru’s able to wrestle the gun out of Cane’s hand, sending both of them to the ground. Dru is able to grab the gun and points it at Cane, who is still on the ground. Cane yells at his brother and urges him to shoot him. He tells him that if he doesn’t, he promises he’s going to kill him. Dru lets out a loud angry yell before running off, hopping in the car and leaving. Noma calls Cane literally right as it ends and tells him that she needs him. When he tells her that he’s in the middle of something, she responds by telling him that it’s not optional. Back at Stansfield, we see Brayden hitting a line. This is probably why he explained him and Tariq’s whole party system to Elle. She puts some pieces together and understands really quickly. Brayden then tells Elle that she has to keep it on the low and definitely not say anything to anybody in the band. When she asks him what she’ll get in return, he asks what she wants and she responds by requesting a small bit of product off the top free of charge. Brayden tells her that he thinks Tariq will have a serious problem with that. Elle tells Brayden that they shouldn’t tell him then.

5. Tejada v. Tejada Source:Starz Kamaal Tate finds Tariq on campus and tells him that he wants to question him about Monet’s shooting. When Tariq says he doesn’t know anything about it, Tate reveals that they have a witness that says different. Tariq then asks Tate if he is feeding Monet with the same BS because if he did, he’s putting a big target on his back for no reason. As the two talk, Tariq gets a call from Monet, which prompts Tariq to ask him what exactly did he say to Monet. Tate tells Tariq that he’s not at liberty to give details about an open investigation but if Tariq really feels like his life is at dange, he can bring him in for a statement. Tariq then gets a text from Money where she alerts him that a detective came by her home earlier and he lied to her.

6. Janet Was Already Hip Source:Starz Back at the Tejada household, Janet once again keeps it real with Monet. She tells her that since she’s been in the house, she’s realized that is was always Monet who was actually the problem and not Lorenzo. Janet continues by telling Monet that she doesn’t even know her own kids and that’s why she can’t see that Diana is pregnant. As she realized that Janet was right, Monet was left with a face of shock and quite possibly regret.

7. Salim Holdin’ It Down For Diana Source:Starz Diana is a bit worried because she still hasn’t been picked up by Dru. Salim asks her what’s wrong but she tells him that it’s better if he doesn’t know. Once they sit down and begin to talk, they both extend their apologies for things they’ve done to each other in the past. Salim reveals that he wasn’t trying to judge Diana, he just thought that her family was holding her back from being what she could truly be. Diana finally opens up and tells Salim that she did something that she thought was right but she actually f’d up. She goes on to tell him that now she has to leave town or something really bad is going to happen. Salim tells Diana that she can go stay at his parents house out in Greenwich since they are vacationing. He gives her keys to a car they have in the garage and tells her that he can come get it later. Before Diana departs, the two share a moment and Diana tells Salim that no matter what, he can’t tell anyone where she went.

8. Cane Cappin’ About Going To Clark. Lmao Source:Starz As Noma and Cane get ready to hit the banquet, Cane gets a call from Monet. This causes Noma to question if Cane works for her or if he needs a sense of maternal security. Cane then ignores Monet’s call and the two proceed to head to the gala. Once they’re there, Noma catches Cane up to speed on what it is that she needs him to do (distract Kevin Grant so she can get to Wiley Adams). Cane easily starts to make small talk with Kevin and gives Noma enough time to make the connection and get the information she needed from Adams. In the midst of his conversation with Kevin, Cane gets a text from Donnie telling him that they’ve found Dru and they’re tailing him. The text immediately pushes Cane to leave the party. Tariq finally makes it to Salim’s house, thinking that Diana is still there (She left out of the backdoor so Pinky more than likely didn’t see her). He wastes no time snatching Salim up and pinning him against the wall. When Salim doesn’t give him the answer he’s looking for fast enough, he pulls out a gun and cocks it back. Once he seen the gun, Salim quickly gave up Diana’s whereabouts. Tariq then taunted Salim a bit, causing him to get angry and try to wrestle the gun out of Tariq’s hands. Instead, the end result was Tariq shooting Salim in his chest. Still in a rush, Tariq left Salim there bleeding out and ran out of the house. Diana tells Dru where she is and he tells her that he’ll drive to her as soon as he gets his hands on some cash for them. Back at her home, Monet looks at a picture of Dru that sends her into a flashback. We see her and a young Dru pulling up to a drop. Before they go in, Dru expresses how he would rather be at his art show (that Monet told him he could go to two weeks prior) instead of where they were. Monet tells him that she needs him for something very important and all the other stuff could wait. After telling him to get his priorities straight, Monet once again says family first. She explains that in order for him to move up from packaging was business transactions. When they get to Lex’s door, Monet’s immediately met with respect when he refers to her as Lorenzo’s b-tch. Once they’re inside, the conversation again gets heated causing Monet to up her gun on the drug dealer. He’s able to knock it out of her hand as they began to tussle. Dru, who is watching this all transpire, grabs the gun and shoots Lex in the head, killing him. Dru is understandable shaken up after the event and it’s obvious by how he’s crying. Monet slaps him in the face and tells him that he did the right thing. She tells him that anybody that tries to come for them has to be taken out and that’s the name of the game. As Janet comes in before she left to go back to Atlanta, she notices Monet having a moment. Monet regretfully speaks on how she taught her own kids to hate her and put the game first. She continues by saying that she doesn’t even blame them for the stuff they’re in and it’s all on her. Janet tells her that she doesn’t know what’s going on between her and her kids, but as long as they’re all still alive and breathing, it’s not too late and love will bring them back from it. Cane catches Dru stealing from the family’s bodega stash spot and again holds him at gunpoint. As he’s about to shoot him, he gets a call from Monet. She tells him not to shoot Dru but to instead put him on the phone. When she gets Dru on the phone, she asks where Diana is. She makes it clear that she’s not trying to kill her but if Tariq gets to her before they do, he will. Dru reluctantly gives her the location. Before Dru gives Cane his phone back, he taunts his older brother about being a momma’s boy. This sends Cane into a rage and prompts him to savagely beat Dru up. Once he stops, Cane tells Dru that he’s done in the penthouse and him and Diana are both out the game with Noma.

9. Moving Like Ghost Source:Starz

10. You Can’t Shoot Your BM ‘Riq Source:Starz Tariq is able to break into Salim’s parents house without Diana noticing. When she tries to run, he cuts off her off at the door and holds her at gunpoint. She tries to apologize but he wasn’t trying to hear it at all. As Tariq inches closer to shooting her, Diana tells him that he can’t do it to her. When he asks why not, Monet comes in and drops the bomb that Diana is pregnant. A confused Tariq asks what that has to do with him and Diana lets him know that the baby is his. Tariq’s face tells the story, he was completely caught off guard. Monet, who is also holding her gun, tells Tariq to lower his. She continues by telling him that she knows him, Diana and Dru tried to kill her and she know it was him who pulled the trigger. As they held their guns up towards each other, Monet told Tariq that she know they both had a lot of reasons to want to take each other out, but she had a better idea. She proposed that if he give her kids a pass, she’ll give him one too. Monet explained that all she cared about at the moment was making sure her family was safe, especially her grandbaby. Tariq, who is obviously still shell shocked by the news, lowers his gun before leaving the house.

11. Monet Trying To Be A Good Parent Now. Lol Source:Starz

12. Crazy Reveal Source:Starz

13. Redemption Stories > Source:Starz We next see Dru packing up his bags, getting ready to make his exit from the penthouse as he stares out the window sadly. The person who kicked him out, Cane, pulls up to Noma’s and she asks him if he got his family business sorted. He tells her he did and then lets her know that he isn’t a mama’s boy or her boy. He exclaims that he’s his own man before the two get intimate again.

14. Smokin’ On The Low, Drankin’ On The Low, Plottin’ On The Low Source:Starz The episode ends with Tariq pulling up to the party/concert Brayden put together for No Lie. When they finally catch up, Brayden breaks down all the logistics of how their business will run and Tariq is very impressed. When Brayden is done, he asks Tariq how things went with the Tejadas. Tariq tells him that he might not a drink before he gets into it and also says that needed to hit the blunt Brayden was hitting at the moment. As the two sit at the bar, Tariq spots Anya. He walks up and offers to pay for her drinks as he introduces himself. She tells him that she can pay for her own drinks. Tariq responds by saying he could see that but she shouldn’t have to. She loved the line and introduced herself. The episode ends with Tariq telling Anya that it’s nice to meet her. That boy cold!