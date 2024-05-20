Subscribe
Imitation Situation: 8 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’ IDGAF Style

Published on May 20, 2024

A View To A Kill

Source: Keith Hamshere / Getty

Grace Jones turned 76 years old over the weekend! She’s been in the game for over 40 years, but it’s odd that an icon like her doesn’t get the credit she deserves. The supermodel, singer, songwriter, producer and actress has always been in a league of her own, way before it was “cool” to be avant-garde. Check out 8 stars Jones has inspired over the years inside.

Jones once completely stole the moment during the 2019 Paris Fashion Week at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show. The bold beauty rocked glittering gold bodysuit with a pair of red leather thigh-high boots and appeared to have more energy than some of the models three times younger than her.

Ms. Jones was born in Jamaica in the ’40s and rose to fame in the ’70s due to her success as a model turned singer. In 1977, she scored a record deal with Island Records and became the face of New York City’s studio 54 disco scene. But her evolution as an entertainer didn’t stop there. After releasing many chart topping albums in the 80’s, Ms. Jones went on to try her hand in film.  She was featured in a few low-budget American films during the early 1980s — but in 1984, she made her first mainstream appearance as Zula in the fantasy-action film Conan the Destroyer alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sarah Douglas.

Following that breakout role, she made a splash in the 1985 James Bond movie A View to a Kill as May Day. But no matter what role she had or what job she did, Grace Jones remained her confident, eccentric self through it all. Unapologetically.

“If you are a fan of doing the unexpected, and I am, then it is an advantage to be highly skilled at changing your mind. If you do not want to limit yourself, then be prepared to change your mind—often.”

The “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs” author has the self-assurance and fortitude the most of us only aspire to have — especially women of color.

“What are the chances of a female president being elected? The men-only corporate reaction is: What about the tampons?Will she bleed everywhere? What if she gets pregnant? What if she is going through menopause? What if she’s been through menopause and is therefore old and used up? It’s the same old caveman shit, a power thing.”

As with many things when it comes to being a Black woman in America, folks went from making fun of her looks to totally jacking her style — all the way down to the haircut. Ms. Jones has inspired most of the stars we call our faves today, and In honor of the queen’ check out these celebs that were visibly inspired by her style.

1. Nicki Minaj

The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne Source:WENN

2. Lady Gaga

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Dawn Richard

Source:Instagram

4. Teyana Taylor

Source:false

5. Kelis

Source:false

6. Amber Rose

Source:false

7. Queen Grace

Photo of Grace JONES Source:Getty

8. Dawn Richard

Source:false

birthday fashion grace jones
