Just Because: Halle Bailey’s Most Beautiful Photos

Any person named ‘Halle Bailey‘ was destined to be one of the most beautiful people on the planet, but God really, REALLY took his time with Georgia’s Ungodly Hour star.

Earlier this week, the multifaceted entertainer hit social media with some new selfies and our immediate reaction was honestly just: how is she this beautiful? The amazing thing about Halle is she’s not just gorgeous on the outside — she’s also got the kind of inner beauty most people only aspire to. She’s a kind and supportive soul, whose purity is most potent in any scenario concerning her sister.

When it was time for Chloe to shine and drop some solo music, Halle was front and center with her support, for instance. When critics tried to bully Chloe into dressing more modestly, the young singer went Solange on Chloe’s haters without any hesitation. If Chloe’s dress so much as ripples on the runway, she’s the first to stop what she’s doing and get her big sister right for the red carpet. Exhibit A, taken at the 2021 Met Gala:

The love goes both ways. Chloe is also known to get emotional over her little sis, whom she loves more than anything.

We have to say: we love to see an unbreakable bond like theirs, especially because whenever there are two beautiful Black women in the same room, the world’s first reaction is to compare them… try to pit them against each other. When Chloe started showing out as she prepped to drop her solo music, for example, weird folks’ initial response was to dump on Halle — Halle the harmony GOAT; Halle who is pure comedy in her role as Sky Forster on Grown-ish; Halle who will star as Ariel in the live-action remake of cinematic Disney classic, The Little Mermaid. You get the point. She’s no slacker. And, both sisters are leading examples of true talent, camaraderie, style, and grace.

For your viewing pleasure, we’ve gathered more photos of the rising superstar in her element, glowing from the inside out. Enjoy those below.