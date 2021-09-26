Happy 40th Birthday, Serena Williams! The Tennis Star’s Fearless Fits On And Off The Court [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Serena Williams reaches another milestone turning 40 years old today. The tennis star has dominated the sport for years, bringing home over 70 titles in her career span. Williams is an unstoppable leader and we celebrate her today with a gallery of her fearless fits on and off the court.

Accomplished tennis player, Serena Williams, has won more Grand Slam singles titles than any other woman or man during the open era with a record breaking 23 titles. To add to her many accolades, Serena and her sister Venus won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, the second most for a pair in the open era, and three doubles gold medals at the Olympics.

The talented libra knows the key to any well-balanced life is to enjoy all of life’s moments. Serena doesn’t resist a moment to give the people a show on or off the court. Williams is a true entertainer, who is unafraid to show a little emotion and passion on the court unapologetically. She is also a socialite, attending some of Hollywood’s biggest events like The Met Gala earlier this month dressed fabulously. Williams has also taken on the role as mom to her four year old daughter Alexis Olympia.

Williams takes on the challenge of wearing many hats effortlessly. A special happy birthday to one of the best to ever do it! Celebrate the goat with a gallery of her fearless fits on and off the court below.

Happy Birthday, Serena Williams!