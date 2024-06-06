Subscribe
Entertainment

Hornitos Tequila & OUT Magazine Host Star Studded #MargMode Launch & Cover Party

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party

Source: Courtesy / Getty

Pride Month is in full effect! On Monday (June 3), Out/Advocate Magazine brought out the stars for a special Pride Cover Party with Hornitos Tequila. Celebrities like Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, and more were in attendance. Check out a gallery inside filled with more celebrity and influencer guests.

Hornitos Tequila joined Out and The Advocate’s 2024 Cover Party: “Pride of Broadway” to celebrate the LGBTQ+, allied theater community and its June cover star, Jonathan Groff. The event took place at New York City’s Somewhere, Nowhere. Celebrities and influencers joined Groff to celebrate the cover alongside libations provided by Hornitos Tequila. Stars like entertainer Wayne Brady, Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West, actor Tituss Burgess, award-winning broadcast journalist Sam Champion, comedian Judy Gold, actor and singer Michale James Scott, and award winning Jelani Alladin were present for the Pride fun and festivities.

To kick-off the summer season and toast to Pride Month, Hornitos’ encourages tequila-lovers to embrace “Marg Mode” all summer long. Marg Mode is not just a moment but a mindset that captures the summer Friday feeling every day of the week, all season long! Guests sipped and flipped the switch into Marg Mode with the first taste of Hornitos’ new summer specialty cocktail, the Paleta-rita. In partnership with famed-frozen treat brand, La Michoacana, Hornitos garnished its award-winning, fresh 100 percent blue agave margarita with delicious paletas. They created a vibrant and colorful cocktail that is said to be your next hyperfixation libation.

Check out a gallery from the exciting event below:

1. Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

2. Cheers To Hornitos

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

3. A Celebration

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

4. The Girls Were In #MARGMODE

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

5. All Smiles For The Occasion

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

6. AND Performances, What A Treat

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

7. The Fits Served

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

8. Celebs & Influencers Posed On The Carpet

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

9. They Were Turnin’ Up

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

10. Everyone Looked Amazing

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

11. Yes To Wayne Brady

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

12. Gorgeous Gowns

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

13. Everyone Had A Time

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

14. We Love To See This Joy

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

15. A Celebration Indeed

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

16. Of Course The DJ Was Lit

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

17. A Blast

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

18. Happy Pride!

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter
Trending Stories
Tiffany Haddish Howard Stern Assets 8 items
Entertainment

She Been Ready: Highlights From Tiffany Haddish’s Interview On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party 18 items
Entertainment

Hornitos Tequila & OUT Magazine Host Star Studded #MargMode Launch & Cover Party

'Bel-Air' Season 3 First Look Images
Entertainment

Summer On Lock: Peacock Releases The Official ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer [Watch]

Hart To Heart Season 3 Key Art
Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Returns For Season 4 On Peacock With More Celebrity Guests

The Killer's Game poster and production stills 5 items
Movies

Winning Is All In The Execution: Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella & Terry Crews Star In The Action-Packed Trailer Of ‘The Killer’s Game’ + First Look Images

The Wiz 25 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Celebrates Black Music Month With 25 Music-Centric Movies

Ice Spice Press Photo
Music

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story production stills 10 items
Entertainment

10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close