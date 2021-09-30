Bittersweet: The Funniest Fan Reactions To Issa Rae’s Final ‘Insecure’ Trailer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In a bittersweet moment, Issa Rae and crew released the official trailer for the last season of Insecure. Fans were excited to see a few new faces in the teaser, including hunk Kofi Siriboe and actress Keke Palmer, but sad to know this is the last go ’round for the hit series. When tweeting out the clip, Issa wrote “Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share” along with a release date of October 24. Costar Yvonne Orji retweeted Issa, adding “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”

At the end of season 4, Lawrence’s ex Condola reveals she’s pregnant with his child, just as he and Issa are starting to move forward in their own on-again, off-again relationship. In the new season 5 trailer, Condola cradles their newborn, or so it seems, in a moment that sent viewers into a spiral of Lawrence hate (per usual). It also seems the crew — Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany — has been working hard to patch up the strained relationships they have with one another, as Molly asks Issa “Are we gonna be OK?”

Speaking of Molly, she’s sporting a bomb new haircut and is no longer “pressed” for a relationship, which she kindly explains to her demanding and highly sarcastic mama.

And, speaking of relationships, Kofi’s quick cameo has fans wondering if he’s Issa’s new bae?

“I just wanna fast-forward to the part of my life when everything’s OK,” Issa says in a voice over. Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think. As mentioned, the fifth and final season will hit HBO next month. Stay tuned for recaps and more fan reactions as season 5 pops off. Reactions to the trailer below.

