Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The Making Of ‘Friday’

Ice Cube‘s Friday franchise is a trending topic this week after Faizon Love attempted to put the iconic creator on blast.

After recently revealing he was only paid $2500 for his role as Big Worm and therefore turned down the opportunity to reprise the character, Ice Cube responded. According to Cube, Love only worked one or two days and all actors were paid scale to do the film.

“I didn’t rob no f*ckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that shit…,” Ice Cube responded to a tweet about him robbing his own people.

When another Twitter critic alleged Chris Tucker also quit Friday over money, Ice Cube responded to that as well, saying: “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

