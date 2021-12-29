Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The Making Of ‘Friday’

Ice Cube‘s Friday franchise is a trending topic this week after Faizon Love attempted to put the iconic creator on blast.
After recently revealing he was only paid $2500 for his role as Big Worm and therefore turned down the opportunity to reprise the character, Ice Cube responded. According to Cube, Love only worked one or two days and all actors were paid scale to do the film.
“I didn’t rob no f*ckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that shit…,” Ice Cube responded to a tweet about him robbing his own people.
See below.
ALSO: Get Excited | Here’s What’s Coming To HBO Max This January
When another Twitter critic alleged Chris Tucker also quit Friday over money, Ice Cube responded to that as well, saying: “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”
Check out more facts about the making of Friday that most people don’t know below and let us know your thoughts on the above.
ALSO: New Year, New You? 5 Resolutions We’re Totally Tired Of
1. Chris Tucker wasn’t actually high while filming the movie.
He told The AV Club in 2007, “You can’t make a movie high” adding “I’m so glad I don’t smoke—I’d be high all the time.”
2. It was filmed in 20 days on the street where director F. Gary Gray grew up.Source:Getty
Gray grew up in Los Angeles on 126th street between Normandie and Halldale Avenues, reportedly a crip neighborhood. Cue, Smokey in blue.
3. The ‘Friday’ soundtrack is considered an even bigger success than the movie.Source:Getty
The soundtrack debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart. Two years later it was certified double platinum.
4. Deebo’s role was based on a real-life crip who went by the name ‘Big U.’Source:false
Big U served 13 years in jail and then went on to become an event promoter and CEO of his own youth community program.
5. Craig starts ‘Friday’ out in the same outfit that Doughboy wore at the end of ‘Boyz N The Hood.’Source:false
Peep the black shirt, khaki shorts, and house slippers. ‘Friday’ serves as an alternate ending to ‘Boyz N The Hood.’