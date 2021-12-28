New Year, New You? 5 Resolutions We’re Totally Tired Of

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

It never fails.

When the New Year is upon us, people are so eager to transform themselves, shed some terrible habit they’ve had practically all their lives, and take the opportunity to put a bad – or just plain old mediocre – year behind them. In order to do so, they promise to be the best version of themselves in the year to come.

New Year’s resolutions always sound awesome in the moment, but unfortunately most people don’t stick to them, and even if they do stay committed for a respectable amount of time, very few achieve their goals – approximately 8 percent each year, according to research done at the University of Scranton.

2022 is here and we just know people all over the nation are swearing by last-minute resolutions they’re NOT ready to commit to so suddenly. In light of this, we prepared a list of New Year’s resolutions we’re tired of… because although they are great and admirable goals, we’d bet our bottom dollar they’ll be discarded once the New Year’s hype is over. Especially if not a lot of planning went into ’em beforehand.

Check out our cliché resolutions below and let us know if you’re making any this year.

