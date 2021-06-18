divorce , jenner sisters , kanye west
End Of An Era: The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Transformation Over The Years [Photos]

Posted June 18, 2021

Portrait Sesssion with Kim Kardashian

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

After applying pressure for 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end with a two-part reunion special starring Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall. Part 1 aired yesterday and the sisters were (mostly) an open book, talking failed relationships, growing empires, and more. On the topic of Kanye, Kim said:

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state’ … To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

Kim also explained that it wasn’t any one issue that prompted her to file for divorce, saying they had a “general difference of opinions on a few things.”

Also during the reunion, Kylie Jenner says she never pressured Travis Scott to be on the show and explains how an insecurity started her lip kit empire; Kris admits she and Caitlyn would have probably split up even if she had not transitioned; Kourtney said her relationship with Scott Disick might have survived if they kept it private; and more.

Part 2 of the reunion special will air Sunday, June 20. To recap 14 years of the Kardashians’ stronghold on entertainment, we gathered some photos of the ladies’ journey in the spotlight. See those below!

1. The People’s Choice Awards nominations party, circa 2007.

People's Choice Awards Nominations - Los Angeles Source:Getty

2. Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall attend the ‘Matrix at A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival Benefiting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’ on June 8, 2008.

Matrix at A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival Benefiting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation Source:Getty

3. Young Khloe and Kourtney are all smiles.

Today Source:Getty

4. Spotted at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards.

2010 Teen Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Kylie and Kendall growing up in front of the world.

2010 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Circa 2012.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012 Source:Getty

7. The Jenner Sisters making their mark.

2012 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. How cute are they?

2011 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Kim and momager Kris at the 2012 White House Correspondents Dinner.

USA - White House Corresponspodents Dinner Source:Getty

10. Kylie and Kendall, circa 2013.

2013 Wango Tango presented by 102.7 KIIS FM Source:WENN

11. Kim and Kylie, circa 2013.

USA - 2013 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals. Source:Getty

12. Kim shows off her wedding ring at the Gelila And Wolfgang Puck’s Dream For Future Africa Foundation Gala.

Gelila And Wolfgang Puck's Dream For Future Africa Foundation Gala Source:Getty

13. Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday at Tao Nightclub.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday At Tao Nightclub Source:Getty

14. Khloe dripping in red at the 2012 Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Viewing Party.

United States - Entertainment - Academy Awards - Elton John Viewing Party Source:Getty

15. Kylie announced as Brand Ambassador for Nip + Fab back in 2015.

Kylie Jenner Announced As Brand Ambassador For Nip + Fab Source:Getty

16. Kendall spotted in London, circa 2016.

London Celebrity Sightings - May 23, 2016 Source:Getty

17. The ladies attend the 2016 Angel Ball.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Hosts Angel Ball 2016 - Inside Source:Getty

18. Khloe attends the House Of CB Flagship store launch.

House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Kim and Kris arrive to the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas.

2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Spotted at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

2018 E! People's Choice Awards - Show Source:Getty

21. Looking better than ever!

2018 E! People's Choice Awards - Show Source:Getty

22. All grown up.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

23. Khloe x Kylie.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Source:Getty

24. Kim x Kourtney.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020 Source:Getty
