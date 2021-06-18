End Of An Era: The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Transformation Over The Years [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

After applying pressure for 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end with a two-part reunion special starring Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall. Part 1 aired yesterday and the sisters were (mostly) an open book, talking failed relationships, growing empires, and more. On the topic of Kanye, Kim said:

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state’ … To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

Kim also explained that it wasn’t any one issue that prompted her to file for divorce, saying they had a “general difference of opinions on a few things.”

Also during the reunion, Kylie Jenner says she never pressured Travis Scott to be on the show and explains how an insecurity started her lip kit empire; Kris admits she and Caitlyn would have probably split up even if she had not transitioned; Kourtney said her relationship with Scott Disick might have survived if they kept it private; and more.

Part 2 of the reunion special will air Sunday, June 20. To recap 14 years of the Kardashians’ stronghold on entertainment, we gathered some photos of the ladies’ journey in the spotlight. See those below!

ALSO: Ain’t No Game | These Sexy Pics Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Not The One To Sleep On