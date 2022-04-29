Big Bag Pratt: One Viral Tweet Reminded Fans How Influential Kyla Pratt Has Been Since Her Youth [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Kyla Pratt’s been that girl. Before Keke “Stay With A Job” Palmer, there was Kyla “Big Bag” Pratt. One viral tweet reminded fans of how influential Kyla Pratt has been since her youth, appearing in several television shows throughout our childhood.

Actress Kyla Pratt has been in the business since the age of 7 years old. She is most notable for her roles as the voice of Penny Proud in the first animated series for Disney Channel, The Proud Family, and Breanna Latrice Barnes in UPN’s hit series One on One. Pratt has also appeared in a number of other successful television series, films and commercials.

The viral tweet that sparked the conversation about Pratt’s journey from a successful child star to her flourishing career now was her breakout commercial role with Nike announcing the WNBA. Her feisty demeanor leads alongside two other child stars, one who happens to be Raquel Lee Bolleau who also stars alongside Pratt as the voice of the Gross Sisters in The Proud Family.

The tweet shared on April 24 is of the infamous commercial promoting the WNBA. The tweet reads, “26 years ago today the WNBA launched.”

Her talents soared far and wide as she continued to blossom in several other series throughout the 90’s and 2000’s. From the aforementioned lead roles to her guest starring on famous preschool show Barney and Friends, Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire and ABC’s Sister Sister, Pratt’s reign is unstoppable.

One fan urges the world to give Pratt her flowers, because remaining relevant in this industry from 7 years old to now 35 years old is not an easy feat.

“Give her all of her flowers,” one fan said on Twitter.

We already gave you guys a gallery of her best work throughout the years. Check out a gallery of fans celebrating her work below. We love you, Queen!