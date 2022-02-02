Meet the Cast: Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Returns This Month [Photos]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Netflix’s fan-favorite dating series Love Is Blind is back with Season 2. The series exploring the lives of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with (without ever having seen them). Check out first look photos and meet the cast below.

The show fans fell in love with in February 2020 returns with hot new singles, who will have no distractions from the outside world. The singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. The series will highlight the engaged couples back in the real world. As they plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. The 10-part binge-worthy series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Strong Black Lead featured the Black cast members on Instagram yesterday (Feb. 1) ahead of the Season 2 debut.

Will looks, race or age truly matter if love is really blind? Love Is Blind Season 2 premieres Feb. 11 to Netflix. Starting February 11th, new episodes of Love is Blind (S2) will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, February 11): Epsiodes 1-5 Week 2 (Friday, February 18): Episodes 6-9 Week 3 (Friday, February 25): Episodes 10 (finale)

Meet the cast in the short 3-minute trailer and check out first look photos of some of the cast members below.

MEET THE SINGLES: