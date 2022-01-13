Highly Anticipated: Watch The Season 2 Trailer For Fan-Favorite Reality Series ‘Love Is Blind’

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This is exciting. One of favorite new reality shows, Love Is Blind, will return for a second season next month.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, fans will see another group of singles get to know one another without ever coming face-to-face. Those who’ve tuned in know participants will only meet the person they’re interested in dating after proposing. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Netflix fan-favorite series Love Is Blind is back! Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

The first season brought on all of the drama and even spawned a spicy follow-up special, so we can’t help but wonder what will come of season 2. Check out the first teaser clip below and tune in on Netflix February 11.

Also On Global Grind: