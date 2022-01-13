In This Life & The Next: Every Time Megan Fox & MGK Looked Like Beautiful, Bloodlusting Soulmates

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Congrats are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The oft-viral couple hit Instagram this week to announce they are officially engaged. According to Meg and MGK, they fell in love under a Banyan tree back in 2020 — so, the rapper brought his lady back to that same tree to ask for her hand in marriage. As with anything involving these two, they set the stage and painted fans a vivid, vampirical picture of their moment.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Megan wrote on her personal Instagram account on Wednesday, January 12. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

On his IG account, MGK showed off the engagement ring he designed for his wife-to-be.

“‘yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨,” he gushed.

Join us in congratulating the gorgeous couple. Plus, photos of their best soulmate moments below.