Machine Gun Kelly , Megan Fox , MGK
HomeCelebrity News

In This Life & The Next: Every Time Megan Fox & MGK Looked Like Beautiful, Bloodlusting Soulmates

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Congrats are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The oft-viral couple hit Instagram this week to announce they are officially engaged. According to Meg and MGK, they fell in love under a Banyan tree back in 2020 — so, the rapper brought his lady back to that same tree to ask for her hand in marriage. As with anything involving these two, they set the stage and painted fans a vivid, vampirical picture of their moment.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Megan wrote on her personal Instagram account on Wednesday, January 12. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

On his IG account, MGK showed off the engagement ring he designed for his wife-to-be.

“‘yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨,” he gushed.

Join us in congratulating the gorgeous couple. Plus, photos of their best soulmate moments below.

1. The tale of two outcasts.

2. That moment Meg called MGK “daddy” and nearly broke the internet.

3. Always hand-in-hand.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. The vibe is: it’s their world and we’re just living in it.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-MTV-AWARD Source:Getty

5. Flesh of my flesh.

6. Soulmates in every lifetime.

7. How cute are they together?

8. Fans will never forget this red carpet moment.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage Source:Getty

9. They know how to make a statement.

10. Machine Gun Kelly and his beautiful lady.

11. Never too far from each other.

Machine Gun Kelly X NoCap Shows Concert At Venice Beach Source:Getty

12. Achingly beautiful couple.

13. “I can’t hide how I feel about you!”

14. Billboard badassness.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

15. Congrats again to Meg and MGK!

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty
You May Also Like
Close