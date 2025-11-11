Subscribe
Hits On Hits: The 25 Greatest Michael Jackson Songs You Need To Know

Published on November 11, 2025

Michael Jackson

Source: John Atashian / Getty

What makes Michael Jackson songs endure isn’t just their sonic brilliance; it’s the emotion behind them. Few artists have ever reached the heights that Michael Jackson did. From his Motown beginnings to redefining global pop superstardom, MJ built a catalog that didn’t just dominate charts…it redefined them. His 1982 masterpiece, Thriller, remains the best-selling album of all time, with the title track famously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and reshaping what pop music could sound and look like. Decades later, Michael Jackson still holds a record no one else can claim. He’s the only artist to chart hits in six different decades, proving his music’s power to transcend generations, genres and time itself.

His voice carried a mix of urgency, joy, heartbreak, and hope, often all within a single verse. Whether he was calling for unity on “Heal the World,” confronting injustice on “They Don’t Care About Us,” or simply making the world dance with “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” MJ’s music spoke to the human experience. His production, choreography, and vision built an entire blueprint for modern pop artists to follow.

The songs on the list were chosen not only because they were hits, but also because they held meaning. These are the tracks that shifted culture, influenced artists across every genre, and helped shape the soundtrack of the modern world. Some of these choices are obvious classics that defined eras; others are deep cuts that remind us of the genius hidden in his lesser-known work. Together, they tell the story of an artist whose reach was, and still is, immeasurable.

Even today, more than a decade after his passing, Jackson’s music continues to move us. His sound lives in today’s biggest pop stars, his rhythms echo through every TikTok dance trend, and his messages of love, unity, ad resilience remain timeless. These 25 Michael Jackson songs are not just a playlist! They’re a legacy, one that proves why the King of Pop will forever reign supreme. Check out our list below. Let us know your favorite Michael Jackson songs and if you think we’ve forgotten any slaps!

1. Billie Jean

Source:Michael Jackson

2. Beat It

Source:Michael Jackson

3. Thriller

Source:Michael Jackson

4. Smooth Criminal

Source:Michael Jackson

5. Man In The Mirror

Source:Michael Jackson

6. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

Source:Michael Jackson

7. Rock With You

Source:Michael Jackson

8. Wanna Be Startin’ Something

Source:Michael Jackson

9. Human Nature

Source:Michael Jackson

10. PYT

Source:Michael Jackson

11. Black Or White

Source:Michael Jackson

12. The Way You Make Me Feel

Source:Michael Jackson

13. Dirty Diana

Source:Michael Jackson

14. Remember The Time

Source:Michael Jackson

15. Bad

Source:Michael Jackson

16. Heal The World

Source:Michael Jackson

17. They Don’t Care About Us

Source:Michael Jackson

18. Earth Song

Source:Michael Jackson

19. You Are Not Alone

Source:Michael Jackson

20. Off The Wall

Source:Michael Jackson

21. Liberian Girl

Source:Michael Jackson

22. Stranger In Moscow

Source:Michael Jackson

23. Give In To Me

Source:Michael Jackson

24. I Can’t Help It

Source:Michael Jackson

25. Morphine

Source:Michael Jackson

