Hits On Hits: The 25 Greatest Michael Jackson Songs You Need To Know

What makes Michael Jackson songs endure isn’t just their sonic brilliance; it’s the emotion behind them. Few artists have ever reached the heights that Michael Jackson did. From his Motown beginnings to redefining global pop superstardom, MJ built a catalog that didn’t just dominate charts…it redefined them. His 1982 masterpiece, Thriller, remains the best-selling album of all time, with the title track famously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and reshaping what pop music could sound and look like. Decades later, Michael Jackson still holds a record no one else can claim. He’s the only artist to chart hits in six different decades, proving his music’s power to transcend generations, genres and time itself.

His voice carried a mix of urgency, joy, heartbreak, and hope, often all within a single verse. Whether he was calling for unity on “Heal the World,” confronting injustice on “They Don’t Care About Us,” or simply making the world dance with “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” MJ’s music spoke to the human experience. His production, choreography, and vision built an entire blueprint for modern pop artists to follow.

The songs on the list were chosen not only because they were hits, but also because they held meaning. These are the tracks that shifted culture, influenced artists across every genre, and helped shape the soundtrack of the modern world. Some of these choices are obvious classics that defined eras; others are deep cuts that remind us of the genius hidden in his lesser-known work. Together, they tell the story of an artist whose reach was, and still is, immeasurable.

Even today, more than a decade after his passing, Jackson’s music continues to move us. His sound lives in today’s biggest pop stars, his rhythms echo through every TikTok dance trend, and his messages of love, unity, ad resilience remain timeless. These 25 Michael Jackson songs are not just a playlist! They’re a legacy, one that proves why the King of Pop will forever reign supreme. Check out our list below. Let us know your favorite Michael Jackson songs and if you think we’ve forgotten any slaps!

RELATED: Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

1. Billie Jean Source:Michael Jackson 2. Beat It Source:Michael Jackson 3. Thriller Source:Michael Jackson 4. Smooth Criminal Source:Michael Jackson 5. Man In The Mirror Source:Michael Jackson 6. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough Source:Michael Jackson 7. Rock With You Source:Michael Jackson 8. Wanna Be Startin’ Something Source:Michael Jackson 9. Human Nature Source:Michael Jackson 10. PYT Source:Michael Jackson 11. Black Or White Source:Michael Jackson 12. The Way You Make Me Feel Source:Michael Jackson 13. Dirty Diana Source:Michael Jackson 14. Remember The Time Source:Michael Jackson 15. Bad Source:Michael Jackson 16. Heal The World Source:Michael Jackson 17. They Don’t Care About Us Source:Michael Jackson 18. Earth Song Source:Michael Jackson 19. You Are Not Alone Source:Michael Jackson 20. Off The Wall Source:Michael Jackson 21. Liberian Girl Source:Michael Jackson 22. Stranger In Moscow Source:Michael Jackson 23. Give In To Me Source:Michael Jackson 24. I Can’t Help It Source:Michael Jackson 25. Morphine Source:Michael Jackson