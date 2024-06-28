Lil Durk, James Blake & Lil Yachty Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (June 24 – June 28):

1. theMIND – Gina Source:theMIND theMIND has crafted a lively track featuring angelic vocals layered in the intro, light percussion, and rich chord strums, creating a quirky melody in collaboration with Mamii and prodxvzn. Delving into the complexities of love, theMIND shares, “When writing this song, I aimed to encapsulate a profoundly universal experience – the dynamics of ‘mean girls.’ The world imposes these labels, leading women to develop defense mechanisms as a response. Through “GINA,” I wanted to convey that I refuse to be swayed by societal judgments. I acknowledge those external influences and how they shaped your demeanor, but they don’t diminish your worth in my eyes. It’s a testament to your resilience, and I wanna meet you where you are. I want to embrace you. I choose to love you regardless, honoring the hardships of your essence.” Filmed by Noah Keckler, the video for ‘GINA’ offers a unique glimpse into theMIND’s world. It begins with an excerpt from the artist and transitions into documenting the vocalist in a behind-the-scenes environment, with candid moments captured in outdoor and indoor spaces. Accompanied by a woman seemingly nonchalant about being in the company of theMIND, the video aims to create hyperrealism and reflect the track’s deeper meaning. Up-close shots add a personal touch, enhancing the immersive experience of theMIND’s music. WATCH HERE. Dancing While Crying in The Middle of Nowhere, theMIND’s forthcoming album, is a culmination of a unique and expansive creative journey over the past few years. This musically textured project, built on limitless genre-bending techniques, promises a raw and unfiltered exploration of unique interpretations of love songs, steering away from conventional paths. By doing so, the album aims to elevate the listening experience, offering fans an unexpected and refreshing perspective on the multifaceted themes of love and inviting listeners on a musical journey that challenges norms and delves into the intricacies of emotion. From the likes of the Chicago Reader, The Tribe, Pitchfork, and VIBE, theMIND returns with a fresh sound that offers concise, sharp, and potent musical experiences, solidifying his position as an artist poised for a commanding 2024

2. Wayne Graham – A Silent Prayer Source:Wayne Graham Today, Kentucky-based band Wayne Graham announce their new album Bastion, set for release September 6 via Hickman Holler Records / Thirty Tigers. Bastion – their ninth studio album – is a sonic shift embracing their Appalachian roots, but bursting forward into indie rock sounds, from wall of sound guitars to listless shuffled rhythms, and sprinkled with avant garde and jazz influences. The album explores themes of the meaning of home, and the feeling of no longer belonging to a place you grew up in. Pre-order Bastion HERE.

Listen to “A Silent Prayer” HERE.

Watch “A Silent Prayer” Live from First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, KY HERE. Released today, “A Silent Prayer” is the first song the band – consisting of brothers Kenny and Hayden Miles, as well as José Oreta and Germany-based instrumentalist Ludwig Bauer – wrote for this project. Opening with a sophisticated touch of atonality and a sprinkle of psychedelia throughout courtesy of Moog, organs and squalling guitars, it blossoms into a refined, ethereal rocker full of lush harmonies that only brothers can conjure. Says the band, “The verses are the internal monologue of someone with doubts about their standing in relationships with others. The chorus is a memory of a real set of events where we and our bandmates shot bottle rockets from a glass coke bottle out the passenger side window of the band van while waiting at red lights. We were not drunk, just less aware of negative outcomes back then.” On their ninth studio album, the band welcome a sense of looseness, unraveling and a touch of the avant-garde as they continue to shift the New Appalachian movement forward with this seminal work, shaped by tradition (hymns, high and lonesome) but intent on breaking boundaries in the sonic landscape by experimenting with synths, production work and unexpected instruments like clarinets. Their songs crackle with energy, using folk and country as a foundation for fearless explorations of jazz, punk, soul, noise, classic rock, and modern classical. Opener “We Coulda Been Friends” crawls along with the thrust of dance music—“we were trying to write an LCD Soundsystem song,” says Kenny—but they punctuate it with psychedelic guitars and violent percussion, as though soundtracking a nightmare of disconnection. It’s immediately followed by “The Patsy,” a jazz instrumental that sounds like Brubeck taking five deep in Appalachia. “Shoot Me,” a slow meditation opened with a discordant piano riff, is a weary-yet-tense examinations of racial attitudes in small town America, and “Swingin’ Round” – which has the humble melody of a Protestant hymn – was inspired by the drag ban. “That song comes from a place of frustration,” he says. “I started writing it around the time the drag ban was being talked about in Kentucky and Tennessee, and as I worked on it, it morphed into a song about trying to find a way to communicate with people you disagree with, even if it’s family.” “Our music is the way it is because we’re from here,” says Hayden Miles “It’s very specifically Kentucky.” As adults, however, they find themselves increasingly alienated from the culture and values of the place, a small town not unlike so many other small towns in America. “I feel very fortunate to be able to say we’re from here, and it’s inspiring to watch other people from this region find success,” says Kenny, who lives two hours away in Lexington, Kentucky. “At the same time it can be very isolating. It feels strange to play our hometown, because our music isn’t what people are looking for here. Sometimes Wayne Graham feels like a square peg in a round hole.” Wayne Graham, named after brothers Kenny and Hayden Miles’ two grandfathers, each coal-miners with storied histories, has long been at the forefront of the new movement of artists shaping the New Appalachian Sound – shaped by tradition, but intentionally set on forging a new sonic landscape. Bastion was produced by brothers Hayden and Kenny Miles, the latter of whom has done production work with Tyler Childers, 49 Winchester, Vincent Neil Emerson, Senora May, Laid Back Country Picker, Luna and the Mountain Jets, Sean Whiting, Tenure, Slut Pill, Grayson Jenkins, Pierceton Hobbs, Appalachiatari, Paul Handelman, Dennis & the Ponies, and many more.

3. Daniel Nunnelee – June, Baby Source:이경리스포츠분석가 June, Baby, Daniel Nunnelee’s debut album is body of work filled with ideologies of opposing desires drenched in sun-bleached folk and wind-breeze indie rock. Produced by Gabe Goodman (Maggie Rogers / Del Water Gap), it showcases Nunnelee’s nuanced self-reflection and homespun charm. With a steady abundance of unexpected details, June, Baby brings an undeniably playful spirit to his existential questioning and, in turn, gently leads the listener toward their own resolutions, or the lack thereof. The album’s focus track is a reimagination of the Memphis-born, Nashville based singer-songwriter’s 2022 viral hit single, “Pick and Choose,” which Nunnelee tracked and recorded in mere 4 hours after he mentioned the song during a business meeting–without actually having a demo of the song. The new version included in his debut album will feature fellow Nashville-based musicians, Katie Pruitt as well as Noah Pope (on drum), with a refined, string-filled, harmonized & melancholic sound

4. Kiely Connell – Restless Bones Source:Kiely Connell Kiely Connell’s third single “Restless Bones” – from her sophomore album My Own Company comes Friday. The Nashville-based, Rustbelt born and raised singer-songwriter takes on an intense topic – content warning regarding the death of one of her friends by suicide. It is a solemn, emotional story. “Restless Bones” is the beating heart of Kiely’s upcoming album – aheavy, pulsing song about the suicide of a high school friend back in northwest Indiana. Her lyrics are vivid, heartbreaking, her powerful voice trembles with emotion as she remembers her friend. “Restless Bones” sounds immediate in its concern and regret. Connell’s soulful performance adds new depths to the story, especially on the chorus: “So we made a place where restless bones can lie forever sleeping,” she sings, sounding like someone fighting to maintain her composure and make it to the end of the song. My Own Company, due out July 19 via Thirty Tigers.

5. Gunna – back in the a Source:Gunna Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna dropped the official music video for his new track “back in the a,” directed by Leff and shot in Atlanta. Watch HERE. The “back in the a” video arrives off the heels of his Spotify “Day In The Life” series. Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun notably marks his first full-length release since his 2023 chart topping album a Gift & a Curse. The 20-track album boasts superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch – get it HERE. Along with his album rollout, Gunna dominated venues across North America in his 16-city sold out ‘BITTERSWEET’ Tour. The One of Wun artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

6. GloRilla – TGIF Source:theofficialGloRilla Today, GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla releases the new video for her viral hit “TGIF” via CMG/Interscope Records. Directed by Jerry Morka and Diesel, Glo proves why she’s the life of the party, encouraging her friends to twerk atop her tour bus to dance alongside them during a fun beach day. “TGIF” first gained traction when Glo previewed the song on social media, which created massive demand for the song’s release. She eventually started performing the song during stops on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, with the crowd rapping along her memorable lyrics, “It’s 7 pm Friday, it’s 95 degrees…I ain’t got no n—a and no n—a ain’t got me.” Hot on the heels of her recent triumph, the star-studded collaboration “Wanna Be (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, GloRilla is on a winning streak. First unveiled at Megan and Glo’s tour stop at Madison Square Garden last month, the trio’s dynamic performance and Cardi’s powerful verse catapulted the remix to the top of the charts, solidifying it as the official anthem for the summer. “Wanna Be” initially debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and with this star-studded remix, it has surged back into the top 15, a testament to GloRilla’s status as one of the genre’s top hitmakers. This week, Glo will conclude the domestic leg of Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, following a string of unforgettable shows in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Glo’s hometown of Memphis. Following the tour, GloRilla will be performing at the 2024 BET Awards this June, where she received two nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and BET HER for “Yeah Glo!.” Glo’s success this year comes from her 12-track project Ehhthang Ehhthang, which boasts big-name features, ranging from her Song of the Summer collaboration with Megan The Stallion on “Wanna Be” to her team-up with CMG running-mate MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere.” Ehhthang Ehhthang also includes her top 30 Billboard Hot 100 song “Yea Glo!” and her newly released video “High AF,” which includes a cameo from Snoop Dogg.

7. Rakim ft. Kurupt & Masta Killa – Be Ill Source:RakimOfficialVEVO “The God Emcee,” Rakim returns with his first official single, “Be Ill,” and project in 15-years, showing the world his “G.O.D.” status extends to more than just lyricism. Alongside, Eric B and as a solo-artist, Rakim has released a total of seven studio albums. Now, along with the release of his new single, Be Ill,” featuring Kurupt and Masta Killa, Rakim has also announced his new project, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), will be released on 7-26-24. G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) is also the first project that is entirely produced by the God himself. With “Be Ill,” Rakim holds down vocals, production and cuts, and he is joined by Dogg Pound and Wu-Tang contemporaries Kurupt and Masta Killa. “Be Ill” is now available at all DSP’s. The video for “Be Ill” will be released on 6-21.24 at 9am EST and will be premiered by Rolling Stone at 8 am EST. The video provides the viewer a golden-era esque time capsule for when all you needed to showcase your skills were two turntables and a microphone. Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa all shine in their very unique ways throughout the Rakim produced soundscape, and it serves as a further reminder that it was Rakim’s production that brought to life previous classics such as “Juice” (Know The Ledge), “Don’t Sweat The Technique,” “Paid In Full,” and so many others. G.O.D.s’ Network (Reb7rth) will feature collaborations with Nipsey Hussle, DMX, B.G., Method Man, Prodigy, 38 Spesh, Kurupt, Masta Killa, Skyzoo, Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked, Planet Asia and more. Rakim fans worldwide can rejoice that G.O.D.s Network (Reb7rth) will be released in all formats; including Digital, CD, Cassette, and 12” and 7” Vinyl via www.rakimpresents.com and courtesy of Holy Toledo Productions/Compound Interest Entertainment/RRC Music and 1332 Records. While the world enjoys the first new Rakim single, and eagerly awaits the release date for his new project, fans can catch him performing live throughout the U.S. until the end of the year in support of G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth). In addition, to debuting new material, Rakim will also be performing all of the classics from his beloved catalog. BE ILL is out now- https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/BE_ILL Rakim’s G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) will be released on Friday 26th July- https://compoundinterest.lnk.to/RAKIM_REB7RTH

8. The Foreign Exchange – The Grey / I Couldn’t Love You More Source:The Foreign Exchange - Topic In 2002, two artists from opposite ends of the world– North Carolina emcee/singer Phonte of Little Brother, and Dutch producer Nicolay –engaged in a fully online, transatlantic musical collaboration that would help redefine modern music. On August 24, 2024, the novelty of their collaboration became their namesake, and they released their seminal debut album Connected as The Foreign Exchange. Over the course of 20 years, Nicolay and Phonte have both individually and collectively set a precedent for what indie artists can achieve, and revolutionized the way artists collaborate today. With a Grammy-nomination and their very own +FE Music label, the duo commemorates their 20-year-long journey as The Foreign Exchange by sharing a new 12″ single “The Grey” / “I Couldn’t Love You More (dub)”. Released today (6/25/2024) on all digital streaming platforms, the dual release covers the musical gamut of The Foreign Exchange. “The Grey”, which serves as the theme song for ESPN’s new ’30 for 30′ film False Positive, finds Phonte spitting razor sharp bars, with a hook delivered by the silky vocals of +FE Music signee BeMyFiasco. In contrast, Phonte and Nicolay go full quiet storm mode on “I Couldn’t Love You More”, a beautiful rendition of Sade’s classic record.

“Rhyming and covering my favorite Sade song felt like the best way to encompass all that The Foreign Exchange represents. We’ve covered a lot of ground over the past 20 years. This single represents us coming back to square one.” – Phonte Stream/purchase “The Grey” / “I Couldn’t Love You More (dub)” here. 180g numbered color vinyl of the 12″ single are limited to 300 copies worldwide, and available to purchase here. ESPN’s new ’30 for 30′ film False Positive, which debuted on June 11, 2024, was scored in its entirety by Nicolay. The film tells the story of former Olympic Track and Field athlete and world record holder Butch Reynolds, who was falsely accused and banned for drug use by the International Amateur Athletic Federation. As a fan of Nicolay’s work, the film’s director, Ismail Al-Amin, first tapped the classically trained multi-instrumentalist from the Netherlands for the project in 2021.

“Ismail booked The Foreign Exchange for an event in Akron, Ohio years ago. He was keen on creating a decidedly soulful score, but with a European twist, as the sport of track and field traditionally is very popular there, and a lot of the crucial action in the film takes place overseas. He felt that I could be the right man for the job. This particular project represents twenty years of experience and accumulated style… the scope of this project and the sheer quantity of music required really allowed me to double down on it all… There’s quite literally a little bit of everything in this score. While I was working on some initial sketches for the film, I came upon the idea of mirroring all of the different stages of Butch’s life and career with the evolution of my own music over the years. So in the early stages of the documentary, the music is largely beat-driven and optimistic, mirroring the sound and feel of my own early years. As the situation gets more complicated and inevitably darker and more emotional, so does the music.” – Nicolay Watch the False Positive trailer on Instagram here. Nicolay has also been hard at work on his forthcoming solo album, which is currently slated for an early summer release. The project’s latest single “Roll Up (I Can’t Lose My High)” released in April, just four days ahead of the 4/20 holiday, and can be streamed/purchased here.

9. Mudbaby Ru – Watch How You Step Source:MudBaby Ru Breakout rapper MudBaby Ru has released his latest single, “Watch How You Step,” now available through Flawless Ent/Geffen Records. This compelling track provides a deep dive into the harsh realities of West Memphis, Arkansas, and serves as a powerful testament to MudBaby Ru’s resilience and strength, offering an anthem for those facing challenging circumstances. MudBaby Ru’s West Memphis roots are vividly painted in “Watch How You Step,” where his universal lyricism again highlights his unyielding commitment to authenticity. In a place where life moves fast and decisions are crucial, the 23-year old rapper has turned every choice into a stepping stone towards success. The single is a raw and honest look at his personal journey of overcoming life’s obstacles and furthermore a lifeline to anyone navigating similar struggles. With more music on the horizon, “Watch How You Step” adds another dynamic track to MudBaby Ru’s expanding discography. Since his discovery, His viral hits “Gun Class” and “Gun Class II” have surpassed 16 million views. His singles “Bezzal Land” and “Back Of The Class” have collectively amassed over 1 million views on YouTube in under a year, further adding to MudBaby Ru’s status as a rising artist destined to make a noise sooner than later. Outside of his music, he is an avid gamer with his own Discord server that continues to grow immensely, where he connects with fans and brings aspects of his music to a virtual reality landscape. MudBaby Ru is a pure musician who plays piano and drums and is also highly skilled in coding and virtual design and has his own Grand Theft Auto RP.

10. 42 Dugg ft. Sexyy Red – N.P.O. Source:42 dugg Music Today, hip-hop star 42 Dugg teamed up with Sexyy Red to ring in the summer with “N.P.O.”, a bass-heavy anthem that you can stream HERE via CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records. Between fire verses from two of the Midwest’s finest, the hook spells it out: “She ain’t got no panties on.” “N.P.O.” is the latest taste of 42 Dugg’s forthcoming album 4eva Us, Neva Them, which is currently slated to drop on July 4. With the new single, Dugg flexes about the finer things in life, rapping “Chanel link with the pearls on it / I don’t care how much it cost, I said my girl want it.” Red leans into the theme: “You ain’t got no money for me, b**** don’t even call my phone / A** phat nails done, and my weave super long.” Naturally, “N.P.O.” comes with a fitting video, which you can watch HERE. Directed by Young Chang, the clip finds Dugg and Red down in Miami, showing off their watches and chains amidst a beachside parade of jet skis and cars. The partying runs day into night as strategically-placed censor bar for various upshots of women twerking. The new release is a distinctive shift from “Win Wit Us,” which Dugg previously release in May along with a trailer with Hill Harper to get fans excited about new album. The hard-hitting track came with a dynamic video that Dugg filmed in his hometown of Detroit. Earlier this year, Dugg celebrated his new chapter with a sold-out Welcome Home show at Little Caesars Arena in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. For the triumphant event, Dugg enlisted heavy-hitting superstars to join him on stage, including Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jeezy, GloRilla, Boosie, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, and more. Most notably, Dugg used the Welcome Home show as an opportunity to squash beef within the city. During the show, Dugg had hip-hop groups Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside unite on stage in an attempt to bring to an end the longstanding East-West rivalry in Detroit. The 2021 XXL Freshman star’s last full project came in 2022, a collaborative effort with EST Gee titled Last Ones Left which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. That set was preceded by Dugg’s last solo project, Free Dem Boyz, which featured collaborations with Future, Lil Durk, Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and more, and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

11. Denzel Curry ft. That Mexican OT – Black Flag Freestyle Source:Denzel Curry After announcing the details of his forthcoming project King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 and releasing the first single “HOT ONE” earlier this month, Denzel Curry returns with “BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE” which features rising Texas star That Mexican OT. The song gets its title from its origin as Denzel recorded his freestyle late one night while partying with friends in an Australian studio and wrapped a black bandana over the mic while recording. The Houston-inspired instrumental produced by 187 Ricky & Payday feels like a perfect fit for Bay City native That Mexican OT. A day before the song was officially released Curry and OT debuted it with a From The Block performance live from Houston at the legendary Screwed Up Records & Tapes store founded by the late DJ Screw. Continuing his global takeover, “BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE” premiered on the UK’s Radio 1 New Music Show as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record alongside an interview with Denzel in the studio. King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 finds Curry presenting a sequel to the project – and revisiting the sound – that helped launch his career. While the first installment of King Of The Mischievous South was performed from the perspective of his Raven Miyagi persona, a name bestowed upon him by Raider Klan founder SpaceGhostPurrp, Volume 2 finds Curry operating under his Big Ultra persona — an elevated version of Raven Miyagi that is braggadocious and revels in the success that Curry has seen over the last decade of his career. Denzel has been rapidly warming up his fanbase for King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. Recently, while in New York City, he stopped by The Lot Radio and teased new material on his Mischievous Radio show with DJ Dylan Ali. Denzel revealed the project’s features to fans directly on Instagram and put the original King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 on SoundCloud to prepare for the upcoming project’s release. Creating King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 has been a goal of Curry’s for some time, though his earliest attempts to do so ultimately morphed into other projects, namely his 2016 album Imperial and 2020’s 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. It wasn’t until he stopped overtly attempting to create Volume 2 that its songs started to emerge naturally. Given the project’s sound, which pays homage to the great musical heritages of the South — from Memphis to Houston and Curry’s own South Florida — its features include the region’s greats, both old and new, as well as others whose style is indebted to the South’s musical legacy. Fellow former Raider Klan member Key Nyata, Memphis stalwarts Juicy J and Project Pat, Texas’ Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT and Mike Dimes, North Carolina’s TiaCorine, Atlanta’s 2 Chainz and Kenny Mason and South Florida’s Ski Mask The Slump God and PlayThatBoiZay, as well as A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky all make appearances across King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. With all of the otherworldly adventures Denzel has taken listeners on throughout his last few conceptually-driven albums, this project serves as a showcase for the fun, spontaneity, and technical mastery that has made him one of rap’s most in-demand talents of the last decade. In conjunction with the project’s announcement, Curry shared the FNZ and SkipOnDaBeat-produced single “HOT ONE” featuring TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg. Curry debuted the new song during his “Mischievous Cypher” with On The Radar, a three-beat medley group performance featuring Ferg, Tia, Key Nyata, and PlayThatBoiZay. Later this year, Denzel will hit the road on the Grey Day tour along with some select festival dates – see the full list of upcoming shows below. Check out the full details of the project and listen to “HOT ONE” above now. Stay tuned for more Denzel Curry and King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 news soon.

12. Karri – Chasing You Source:Karri Karri (PFL/Geffen Records) returns with another silky, heartfelt song titled “chasing u.” In pursuit of mending a broken relationship, the Bay Area native refuses to call it quits, longing for redemption. “Chasing u was really a point in time where I didn’t know if things were going to work out with this girl. It was a very vulnerable time in my life, and this song perfectly describes where things were at. A lot of signs (signs being the homies) pointing yes led me to work things out.” “Chasing U” is the latest milestone in Karri’s music career, following the release of “Impromptu.” This track further showcases his rich storytelling abilities as a singer/songwriter. After meticulously crafting his music career for a few years, he broke out in 2023 with ‘3 AM in Oakland.” This was followed by viral hits “lemonade,” “can u?,’ and “Impromptu,” each garnering millions of views on social media. Karri has taken his talents to various stages, performing at West Hollywood’s Soho House, Jack Harlow’s first annual Gazebo Festival in Louisville and UTOPIAA Mixer & Artist Showcase to celebrate AAPI month in May, demonstrating why he’s one of the top singers/songwriters on the rise.

13. Brellaunte – Outside Source:Brellaunte - Topic As the heatwave slowly approaches, Brellaunte, the artist formerly known as Breezy Casanova, is turning up the temperature with the release of their debut single “Outside.” This spicy summer anthem is set to become the soundtrack for all the ladies (and fellas) looking to celebrate the season with a touch of self-expression and freedom. “Outside” isn’t just another song—it’s a chill mood anthem designed to embody the liberating feeling of stepping out after outgrowing a relationship. Brellaunte’s smooth vocals and infectious beats create the perfect backdrop for those moments before a night out with your girls or a late-night rendezvous with someone you’re not supposed to be with. “’Outside’ doesn’t have a deep meaning behind it, but it’s all about having fun,” says Brellaunte. “It’s a track to vibe to, whether you’re gearing up for an unforgettable night out or enjoying the thrill of a secret rendezvous. It’s all about capturing that essence of freedom and self-expression, just like when you realize you’re better off outside of a relationship that’s been holding you back.” Brellaunte’s transition from Breezy Casanova marks a new chapter in her musical journey, and “Outside” is a testament to their evolving sound and style. The single blends smooth R&B vibes with a catchy, upbeat tempo that’s sure to get listeners moving. It’s a perfect addition to any summer playlist, promising to be a hit at parties, beach days, and all your summer escapades. With “Outside,” Brellaunte invites listeners to embrace the heat, enjoy the moment, and celebrate their independence. It’s a track that encourages everyone to let loose, have fun, and make the most of the summer nights ahead. “Outside” is available on all major streaming platforms.

14. Juelz Santana ft. Jadakiss – Party N Bullsh*t Source:Juelz Santana In preparation for his forthcoming album Better Late Than Never, New York’s own Juelz Santana (@thejuelzsantana) enlists Jadakiss (@Therealkiss) for the R2DaEz & Duke Dollas-produced anthem “Party N Bullshit.” Accompanied by a new music video directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones as well, the latest drop from the Harlem MC serves as first official single on his new body of work and finds him trading bars with his Verzuz adversary while paying homage to Notorious B.I.G.’s 1993 classic cut “Party and Bullshit.” When asked about what it was like creating the song with the LOX frontman in a press statement, Santana reveals: “Collaborating with Jadakiss was natural. We both bring different vibes to the table, and this record reflects that synergy. The vibe in the studio was crazy that day. We were both vibing off each other’s energy, bouncing ideas back and forth. Kiss brought that classic, raw lyricism, and I added my own flavor with the flow. It was all about capturing that essence of having a good time while still keeping it authentic.” As one of the founding members of the legendary Hip-Hop group Diplomats, Juelz Santana has been in the spotlight since 2002. He was featured on major hit records by Cam’ron such as “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma” and he was on Chris Brown’s hit “Run It.” His meteor was rising so fast that he was signed to Def Jam and had a much rumored joint project with Lil Wayne in the works. Label politics and jail time derailed him for a time making him one of the industry’s greatest what ifs. Now, back with new material and a mindset to match it clear he dosen;t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

15. Heems ft. Vijay Iyer – Manto Source:VEENA CO. After returning from a nearly decade-long hiatus in January, Himanshu ‘Heems’ Suri announces his second album of 2024, VEENA LP, set for release on August 23rd via his own label Veena Sounds. Alongside the announcement, Heems shares the Sid Vashi-produced lead single “MANTO,” which features Vijay Iyer and arrives alongside a stark Nardeep Khurmi-directed video. Khurmi is an award-winning writer and director perhaps best known for his debut feature Land of Gold, which is how Heems was introduced to his work. The music video features the women in Heems’ family; elderly aunts who are the last generation of survivors of Partition, his mother, his sister, and his 2 little nieces. Speaking about the video’s origin, Khurmi shares: “Heems sliding into my DMs after he saw my debut feature Land of Gold to tell me how much it meant to him was a career high point. I grew up with his music. Felt seen with his music. It was the first time I’d heard someone speak my language with my perspective. ‘MANTO’ started out as a love letter to one of Heems’s favorite artists, Joseph Cornell, and his film Aviary, and evolved into an exploration of inherited trauma and sharing our love for the women who made sacrifices in order to raise us, all to a sick beat. It was an honor to help bring out what’s in Heems’ heart.” “These two inspirations, these parts of me creatively, Joseph Cornell’s The Aviary and Guru Dutt’s Mr. and Mrs. 55 were released the same 1955. This wasn’t that long after 1947’s Partition. So along with S.H. Manto and Amrita Pritam, all these thoughts were going around in my head,” Heems shares. In addition to its heartfelt storytelling, the video sees Heems wearing clothes by Stoffa, a New York City-based brand co-founded by Indian designer Agyesh Madan. Speaking on the crossover of music and fashion in the music video, Heems shares, “Getting fit for Stoffa was better than therapy. When two creative people spend enough time together, they figure out a way to turn that into work, so work feels less like work. The idea of the outer borough flaneur came about with Agyesh’s eye for design looking at Guru Dutt’s clothes.” VEENA LP is a confessional confronting trauma in many forms – generational, familial, and complex. The track “MANTO” digs deep into the bloody partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 with the same brutal honesty as the writer it’s named after. “I ask my dad why my grandma’s so quiet, I ask my mom why my grandma’s not smiling, I ask my therapist why I’m always wilding,” he raps on “MANTO,” over wrenching drama-keys from his self-proclaimed mentor and frequent collaborator Vijay Iyer. “Inter- and trans-generational trauma is something that is starting to be spoken about more in psychiatry,” adds Sid Vashi, the producer of “MANTO” and the rest of the VEENA LP, who also holds a background in psychiatry. “The way Hima discusses it on Manto is so visceral and I think it really highlights the emotional impact of historical traumas that can sometimes be overlooked in theoretical discussions.” “MANTO”’s accompanying black-and-white video features a static Heems sitting in the middle of a chaotic Jackson Heights’ Diversity Plaza, where Heems previously brought Anthony Bourdain for an episode of the late chef’s acclaimed series Parts Unknown. VEENA LP follows Heems’ highly-acclaimed album LAFANDAR, which was released earlier this year and highlighted by Stereogum, HipHopDX, Pitchfork, Passion of the Weiss, and The FADER amongst others. Tethering VEENA LP together are voicemail skits from a who’s-who of India’s global creative community. No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar, frequent collaborator Riz Ahmed, and more check in, voicing appreciation for their friend’s work and constant mentions of his health, hinting at the burden that very same work is placing on him. “Several of the voicemails are real,” Heems revealed. Moments like these are most revelatory on the project. We see how a group of artists sharing a cultural background encourage and support one another as a community. Only Heems, a curator by profession, could put together such an ensemble, where Arooj (Aftab), Avan (Jogia), and Ankur (Tiwary) stand side by side. Pre-save/order VEENA LP and listen to “MANTO” above. See album details below, and stay tuned for more Heems coming soon.

16. MGK – Sun To Me (Zach Bryan Cover) Source:mgk Today, mgk invites fans back inside his living room at Cheshire Cottage for another intimate performance of his “Sun To Me” cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan. Just last week, he released a live version of “BMXXing” with legendary rockstar Travis Barker. Released earlier this month, “BMXXing” highlights mgk’s love for BMX while paying homage to the skating community. In March, mgk partnered with Ohio brethren Trippie Redd for their joint project genre: sadboy. The emo-laden effort features singles such as “beauty” and “lost boys.” Following the release of genre: sadboy, mgk, and Trippie delivered back-to-back performances in New York and Ohio to celebrate the project, proving why they are easily amongst the best tandems in music.

17. Tyler ICU ft. Lojay & Shallipopi – Mnike (Remix) Source:Tyler ICU South African producer and figure of Amapiano Tyler ICU teams up with Nigerian hitmakers Lojay and Shallipopi for the remix of one of the biggest Amapiano song worldide,“Mnike” out now via Sony Music Africa / RCA Records – click HERE to listen. Since releasing last year, the record-breaking anthem “Mnike” has taken the music world by storm becoming a favorite among many, including the likes of Rihanna (here & here), and continues to make waves in all corners of the globe. Tyler ICU, DJ Maphorisa and Tumelo.za , together with chart-topping Afrobeats singers, songwriters/producers and undeniable forces Lojay and Shallipopi, breathe new life into “Mnike” in a collaborative effort to bring the second coming – “Mnike Remix”. The electrifying remix blends two African giants – Amapiano and Afrobeats, promising to resonate with audiences in Africa and worldwide, and delivering an ode to African music on the global stage. “Mnike Remix” comes off the heels of the release of his viral single “Manzi Nte” (click HERE to listen), which has already amassed over 350K creations and 437M millions views on TikTok, following the infectious dance trend initiated by Tyler ICU and DJ Maphorisa here. Already a hit in South Africa, “Manzi Nte” has skyrocketed to #1 on Apple Music and Shazam, #3 on Spotify. Launching just in time for his highly anticipated performance at Afronation Portugal on June 26th, where Tyler ICU is set to deliver a mesmerizing live experience, “Mnike Remix” not only highlights Tyler’s evolution as an artist but also shows his commitment to pushing the boundaries of Amapiano music on a global scale.

18. Ebony Riley – Where They At? Source:Ebony Riley R&B starlet Ebony Riley (Riley Montana, Inc./Interscope Records) is back with another single for 2024 titled “Where They At?” which also serves as the new single for her upcoming debut album. The track, which is produced by Tommy Brown and Leather Jackettt, is a smooth, bouncy anthem that has Riley looking for that special person to help her bring in the summertime vibes. In the official music video directed by Andre Ladon, Riley enjoys the new season alongside her girls as she explains what she’s looking for. The visual shows Riley getting attention while mowing her lawn before viewers are taken to an evening basketball game where the Detroit native and her girls scout for potential lovers. “Where They At?” is the second single Riley has released this year. The first came earlier this month in the form of “Mirrors,” an empowering single in which Riley reflects on the person she is and what she deserves in her life. “Mirrors” came with a special visualizer that highlighted her life since releasing her debut EP with behind-the-scenes footage of her journey. These two new songs are an introduction into the next stage of Riley’s burgeoning music career. Riley is looking to keep the strong pace going in 2024 that she started the year prior with the release of her debut EP ebony. In addition to releasing eclectic music videos for “Get Along Better,” “Deuce Deuce,” “Save Me,” and “I Could Feel It,” the singer brought her artistry to the live show circuit with powerful performances as an opening act for Jazmine Sullivan and Coco Jones. Riley’s live performance at the 2023 BET Awards was a show-stealing set during the event’s LA Basement Showcase and she has also starred in modeling campaigns for Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Bottega Veneta, and more. Riley has also been receiving praise from a multitude of reputable outlets such as Billboard, Okayplayer, and NYLON while also landing on Complex’s 2023 R&B Artist to Watch list. On the fashion front, Riley starred in the campaign for Beyoncé’s Renaissance album in collaboration with Balmain while also working the runway and campaigns for luxurious fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Bottega Veneta, and more. She was also featured in Vogue France Magazine and closed the year out with a feature interview in Vogue Magazine. This year she’s continues to work and has collaborated with the likes of Chanel, Condé Nast, Vogue, Audemars Piguet and Tommy Hilfiger.

19. TA Thomas – Risky Source:TA Thomas R&B singer, songwriter, TA Thomas– hailing from the Mississippi Delta – shares a new single and music video for “Risky” out now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. Listen to “Risky” HERE. On this heartfelt track, Thomas highlights his undeniable Southern charm while showcasing the trials and tribulations of a passionate relationship. TA Thomas leaves listeners with the message that, “loving is easy so give it a try,” encouraging openness to love despite past hurts, while also acknowledging “we all got scars” and finding “beauty in risking it all” together. The cinematic shots captured in the music video are a powerful reminder of the strength found in embracing love by taking risks to experience high-highs and low-lows. An emerging force in R&B, TA Thomas is determined to elevate the “Southern Soul” genre to mainstream recognition. By blending captivating elements of R&B, blues, country, and soul, TA is set to create something undeniably extraordinary. Ending 2023 on a high note by dropping his acclaimed album, Caught Between 2 Worlds, TA generated plugs from beyond Vibe and more, Billboard applauded “June 15” among its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week” giving flowers to the artist’s ability to “carve out a soul-stirring effort for his rookie project.”

20. Adrian Marcel – Lovin Me Source:Adrian Marcel Rising R&B sensation Adrian Marcel is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, Lovin Me, from his highly anticipated project, RNBAY SZN, set to drop on Friday, July 12th via RnBay Music Collective. Download / Stream here The new single is a testament to Marcel’s extraordinary vocal ability and his commitment to highlight the versatility within the emerging RNBAY genre, a unique blend of R&B influenced by the rich musical culture of the Bay Area. The track features smooth vocals, vibrant musicality, a player groove, and an undeniable SLAP that promises to resonate with fans old and new. Marcel recounts the random moment when he stumbled upon the beat creation process on Sonny B.’s Instagram Live, immediately recognizing its potential, “I told him to STOP immediately and bring it to the studio so we could pen it!” The rest, as they say, is history. Lovin Me showcases a stellar collaboration between Adrian Marcel and Sonny B., who share credit for the songwriting alongside LA-based songwriter Ryn Nicole. With Sonny B’s production, the track features contributions from renowned Bay Area musicians, including Anthony Francisco on guitar and Pasely on solo keys, adding layers of authenticity and richness to the sound. This collaborative effort highlights the deep-rooted talent and camaraderie within the Bay Area music scene as Marceland his team strive to create a sound that pays homage to their musical heritage while offering something fresh and compelling. As an intricate piece of the RNBAY genre, Lovin Me delves into themes of unwavering love and masculine vulnerability, a subject Marcel passionately explores in his music. The song resonates with listeners who appreciate the complexities of long-term relationships and the emotional depth involved in expressing insecurities. “Through all your sacrifice, you stood by my side, but still, I can’t help wondering if you’re still in love with me,” sings Marcel, striking a chord with both single individuals and those in committed relationships. Lovin Me is set to become the next Cook Out favorite, a soulful anthem that speaks to the heart and spirit of its audience. By incorporating local vernacular and exploring themes of love and life, Marcel and Sonny B. have crafted a collection that invites listeners to experience the Bay Area’s distinct approach to R&B. Get ready to experience the full spectrum of this Bay Area-born sound when RNBAY SZN drops on July 12th. Adrian Marcel is set to make waves in the music world, solidifying his place as a pioneer of the RNBAY genre.

21. Blxckie – Pull Up Source:blxckie Today, award-winning South African rapper Blxckie returns with a brand new single entitled “Pull Up,” out now via Def Jam Recordings. LISTEN HERE. Blxckie’s verse unfolds against a backdrop of smooth afrobeat tones, creating a laid-back atmosphere that perfectly complements his bold declarations of love. Through his honest storytelling and melodic flow, he skillfully oscillates between regal rhymes and nimble croons while forming an intimate listening experience. “Pull Up” is the second solo release from Blxckie this year and follows his previous track, “all faxx.” At the end of last year, he made his Def Jam Recordings debut with “Back Into It.” Since its release, the song has reeled in over 1 million streams and counting. Not to mention, he was the featured artist for Apple Music’s Rap Life Africa playlist, which included gracing the cover. On top of this, Blxckie wrapped up his first-ever North American tour supporting Dreamville’s own BAS. In other big news, Sprite personally handpicked him for the 2024 Sprite Limelight Campaign. Making history, he stands out as “the first Def Jam Recordings artist to be picked for the program.” Next up, he’ll shoot a spot for the campaign in his hometown of Durban, South Africa. The new cut is proof positive that Blxckie is a man of versatility. However, everything sets the stage for his forthcoming EP — due out soon. Fondly known to his following as SOMNYAMA, Blxckie has continually displayed a remarkable work ethic – which is heard on countless hit records, culture shifting collaborations and at live shows; and has extended his reach to broader audiences, earning him this international breakthrough signing with renowned Hip-Hop label Def Jam. Blxckie holds an impressive array of accolades including a South African Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Album; a nomination at the Metro FM Music Awards; five nods at the South African Hip-Hop Awards; two All Africa Music Awards nominations, and a BET Hip-Hop award nomination for Best International Flow in 2022. Listen to “Pull Up” above and stay tuned for more from Blxckie coming soon.

22. Jae Stephens – Girls Don’t Cheat Source:jae stephens Today, R&B singer-songwriter, Jae Stephens, drops her new single “Girls Don’t Cheat” via Raedio/Def Jam Recordings. Listen to the 90s-leaning jam HERE. “Girls Don’t Cheat” flips the male-focused trope on its head, with Stephens tapping into her masculine energy. Carving out her own lane in the R&B landscape, Jae oozes confidence and defends her heartbreaker status, affirming that she knows she deserves the best: “I got needs and you wasn’t giving / Sorry, why should I be sorry / If there’s one thing I ain’t, it’s sorry.” On this flirty track, a bold, unbothered Jae justifies her actions as she takes back the power and puts herself first. Jae first turned heads as a highschool prodigy by building a devoted audience on Tumblr with her sterling covers of pop and R&B songs and her entertaining life updates. With the release of “Girls Don’t Cheat” Jae is able to further lock into her own lane bridging the gap between the best of both pop and R&B worlds. Collaborating with kindred spirits like THEY, VanJess, Khamari, and Xavier Omar, Jae has racked up more than 50 million streams across her catalog. Her most recent EP, High My Name Is, came out in 2022, shifting her sound in a more alternative and personal direction.

23. Konstance ft. Majeeed – My Heart Source:Konstance After closing out last year with her ‘No Time’ collaboration with legendary producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins, which was one of the standout songs on the official soundtrack to the award-winning 2023 film adaptation of The Color Purple, 19-year-old Nigerian R&B and afrobeats princess KONSTANCE is excited to unveil her brand new single titled ‘MY HEART’. Set for release on June 28 via Bankulli Entertainment, the label imprint of Beyonce and Kanye West collaborator Bankulli, ‘My Heart’ is the first taste of Konstance’s highly anticipated debut EP In The Beginning arriving later this year. Written and composed by Konstance in collaboration with rising afrobeats sensation Majeeed (Tiwa Savage, Joeboy, BNXN) who also guest vocals on the track, ‘My Heart’ is a captivating R&B and afrobeats fusion track that tugs at the heartstring with heartfelt lyrics and resonant songwriting that brilliantly capture the essence of young love, and the emotional longings of hopeless romantics. Sonically, the track is underpinned by beautiful vocal performances from Konstance and Majeeed, as well as lush R&B melodies that are complemented by vibrant afrobeats and dancehall sensibilities. Singing in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba, and exuding remarkable chemistry, Konstance and Majeeed wear their hearts on their sleeves in resounding fashion, with the 19-year-old Konstance showing an extraordinary artistry that far surpasses her young age, and Majeeed reminding listeners just why he is one of afrobeats finest new voices. ‘My Heart’ also comes with a music video directed by Bushboy Machiavelli (Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, Oxlade) and shot on location in Lagos, which perfectly complements the song’s narrative of young love, and brings the track further to life. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘My Heart’, Konstance says, “This is one of my favourite songs have recorded so far. Because it’s a love song, I’m sure people will be wondering if ‘My Heart’ is from a personal experience. The song is about giving your heart up for love, and although I have never been in love, I’m saying if I do give my heart up for love, I hope I won’t get hurt. Hence the line ‘if I give you my heart, dakun ma je ko fo’, which means ‘if I give you my heart, please don’t break it’, and putting Majeeed on the song was the best idea. I mean what’s a love song without Majeeed!” Konstance’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular since her debut last year with the breakout single ‘Melo’. Her undeniable talents earned her the Breakthrough Talent prize at the 2023 Silverbird Awards, and she also comes co-signed by industry heavyweights like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, and Kizz Daniel. Internationally, her collaboration with the legendary Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins was featured in the 2023 movie-musical The Color Purple, and more recently, Konstance has been cast in the Idris Elba-directed film Dust To Dream, alongside British pop icon Seal.

25. wolfacejoeyy – finsta Source:wolfacejoeyy Lil Wayne once posed the question, “What’s your real name and not your stripper name?” Fast forward to 2024, wolfacejoeyy mirrors the same curiosity in his new double single, “finsta/bia,” out now on all streaming platforms, as he seeks to uncover the true identity of his lover. Previewed on his socials and on Twitch streamer Tylil’s livestream ahead of the release, the new 2-pack of drill anthems finds Staten Island’s sexiest suitor swooning the ladies with undeniable rizz, layering soft melodies with horny-yet-captionworthy quotables. The lead single “finsta” captures the scene of joeyy taking interest in a girl who’s known to be a “sexy liar,” yet he’s intrigued to make her his “close friend” [insert ambiguity here, lol]: “You a pretty girl, you my twin/You know that we in sync/You a city girl, so all these n****s wanna link/And if you come get up with me girl, I wanna learn all your kinks.” The upbeat closing single “bia” continues Joeyy’s love chronicles, comparing his girl’s beauty to the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper and showering her with designer and witty compliments: “Bae I got money, I get it a lot/We got history baby, you thick like the plot/My b**** bad, she straight from the Bronx/Trending topic like they put me on FOX.” “finsta/bia” is the first new single to arrive from wolfacejoeyy following the Pitchfork-acclaimed Valentino project released in May. Valentino is home to “cutie patootie” anthems such as the heartfelt “don’t be dishonest,” the sexy drill slapper “I Know,” and the viral banger “cake,” which has earned praise from Sexyy Red, Anycia, Kaliii, and most recently A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who brought joeyy out as a guest to perform at Madison Square Garden for his “Better Off Alone Tour” stop in NYC on Monday. With over 1 million streams per week on his catalog and recently being revealed as an opener for 4Batz’s upcoming “Thank You, Jada Tour,” wolfacejoeyy is vibing responsibly into Summer 2024. Check out his latest interviews with BET, The FADER, and XXL, where he discusses his musical journey, Valentino, and more.

26. wolfacejoeyy – bia Source:wolfacejoeyy

27. Marsha Ambrosius – Casablanco Source:MarshaAmbrosius Today, Aftermath/Interscope Records released GRAMMY®-nominated soul icon Marsha Ambrosius’ new album, CASABLANCO, which was executive produced by Dr. Dre. The duo set out to create a jazz album — but instead they made a genre-bending tour de force. A fusion of technical mastery and unbridled imagination, CASABLANCO is a mesmerizing portrait of two legends at work. Listen HERE. To help sculpt the smoldering album, Ambrosius and Dr. Dre enlisted a superteam of creators — Focus…, Erik “Blu2th” Griggs, Dem Jointz, Phonix and DJ Khalil. Across studio sessions that began in 2021, the duo and their collaborators hit a creative apex, driving the sonics of what would become an exhilarating album. Ambrosius gave fans tantalizing glimpses of CASABLANCO in the months leading up to its release with the singles “The Greatest,” “One Night Stand” and, most recently, “Greedy,” which HotNewHipHop praised as a “soulful combination of sharp snares, orchestral movements, and spotlit vocal arrangements.” From her time in R&B outfit Floetry to her solo career, Ambrosius has captured the imaginations of fans with her captivating voice and relatable lyrics. With singles like “Far Away,” “Run” and “Late Nights & Early Mornings,” she shared the raw, intoxicating feelings of loss, heartache and true connection. And that does not even begin to touch upon her important contribution as a songwriter, crafting tracks for the likes of Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Solange and H.E.R. Now, with the arrival of CASABLANCO, Ambrosius embarks upon a thrilling new musical chapter that captures the full extent of her artistry. “Dr. Dre dared me to dream bigger and aim higher,” says Ambrosius. “CASABLANCO took on a life of its own once we grasped the concept. The ideas just kept coming, and everyone was on the same page at the same time.”

28. Latto – Big Mama Source:Latto Big Mama has arrived! Today, ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Latto releases highly anticipated single “Big Mama” via RCA Records – click here to listen. The drop comes right before her performance at the 2024 BET Awards this Sunday where she’s garnered two nominations (“Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” & “Best Collaboration”). This release follows her releasing the remix to her single “Sunday Service” at the beginning of this month featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli (click here to listen). Most recently, Latto headlined ATL’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash last weekend and made history as the first-ever female headliner. Big Mama showed up and showed out giving a stellar performance to her fans and surprising them with major special guests including Usher, Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist and more. The 2023 BET “Best Female Hip-Hip Artist” award winner has brought everyone to her ATL church this summer starting with the original version of the single “Sunday Service” which garnered viral buzz when Latto teased a snippet of the song on her IG a few months ago, giving fans her signature witty bars over a catchy beat – click here to listen. Directed by Hidji World and Latto herself, the video features Latto in various settings including the Bronx with “twenty black suburbans we pull up like Sunday Service” – click here to watch. In addition to music, Latto wrapped up taping Season 2 of Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow as a judge alongside DJ Khaled and Ludacris, which is coming out this year. With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, Latto has the stage to become a global superstar. Since the release of her hit RIAA-certified 3x Platinum single “Big Energy” in 2021 Latto has been inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single. Overall, she’s also the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the company of Rihanna (“Rude Boy”), Alicia Keys (“No One”), Beyonce (“Irreplaceable”), Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), the last five to previously achieve this. Since then, she has won various awards including: “Best New Artist” at the 2022 BET Awards, “Best New Artist” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety Hitmakers “Breakthrough Artist” Honoree, 2023 Billboard’s Women in Music “Powerhouse Award,” “Song of the Summer” for “Seven” with Jung Kook at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the 2023 BET Awards. In addition to all the awards Latto has racked up over the past few years, she was also nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” (for “Big Energy (Live)”) and has graced multiple print covers in 2023 alone such as Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” Issue with Snoop Dogg, XXL Magazine – which included a video component for XXL’s first-ever all female cypher curated bby Latto (that trended on Youtube and went viral) – and a digital cover for Forbes ’30 Under 30’ as the call out for the Musicians section. This past summer Latto wrapped her international festival run in Europe that included Wireless Festival (London), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Rolling Loud Germany, and more. She also attended Milan Fashion Week where she went to various shows including Robert Cavalli, Etro, Blumarine, Diesel and GCDS. With the release of her latest singles and collaborations plus working on her next album, the next chapter of Latto’s career will have more new music, more vibrant visuals and more big energy from The Biggest.

29. Leah Mason – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Source:Leah Mason Today, Nashville-based pop singer and songwriter Leah Mason reveals “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” the fourth single from her forthcoming album, HEXED, out August 9th. With haunting lyrics that reverberate with honesty and vulnerability, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” is undoubtedly one of Leah’s most heartfelt singles to date. A dreamscape of sparse piano and minimalist production, her utterly breathtaking vocals take center stage. It’s an evocative and spellbinding reminder of Leah’s artistic breadth. “I’m a pro at masking my emotions and suppressing my feelings until I can deal with them later,” Leah reveals. “But the thing about emotions is they don’t wait for the most convenient time to bubble to the surface. This song is about surrendering to your mind and acknowledging how you’re feeling. Truthfully, that’s the only way to start the healing process.” Leah Mason has found her place in pop music and she’s here to stay. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who People Magazine heralded as “an undeniable talent,” has captured the hearts and ears of millions since she burst onto the scene in 2021. Determined to continue pushing the boundaries of her sound, Leah broke away from the familiar last year and ventured to Sweden to work with Simon Jonasson on her debut album, HEXED. After two and a half weeks, she emerged from the studio with a collection of meticulously crafted pop tracks. Across the album’s 12 tracks, she takes the intensity of young adulthood and bottles it up into a selection of universally relatable songs, ranging from tongue-in-cheek, angst-driven anthems to heartfelt musings. HEXED is without a doubt Leah Mason’s most confident, raw and real project to date.

30. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & LØREN – Gasoline Source:1999 WRITE THE FUTURE - Topic Today, music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has released their latest single “Gasoline” with South Korean rock singer/songwriter LØREN. Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, the single is accompanied by a high-octane music video. Listen to “Gasoline” HERE. “Gasoline” is an electrifying pop-punk re-emergence for both LØREN and the genre-bending collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. The all-English single touches on LØREN’s inner turmoil and angst as he struggles against both his personal demons and societal pressures. Meanwhile, the music video, directed by James Mao, perfectly captures the spirit of teenage angst and rebellion. Watch the “Gasoline” music video HERE. The new track follows the releases of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s latest singles “Raw I Know I Got It” with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, “fIT chECK fREEsTYle” with pop experimentalist Jean Dawson, “WhAT yoU WaNT” with genre-bending artist Deb Never and “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘,” featuring Indonesian rap powerhouse, singer and producer Rich Brian and breakout rapper TiaCorine. Earlier this year, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released their debut compilation project, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, which features genre-spanning collaborations from the likes of Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more. The album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro’s childhood nostalgia and wonder. Listen to the full project HERE. Stay tuned for more from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

31. Ralo ft. Kenny Muney, Big Moochie Grape & Goldmouf – Swimming With Dolphins Source:Ralo Famerica Taking flight with another honest and heartfelt anthem, acclaimed Atlanta rap powerhouse Ralo shares a brand new song entitled “Swimming With Dolphins” featuring Kenny Muney, Big Moochie Grape, and Goldmouf out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen to “Swimming With Dolphins” HERE. This time around, Ralo honors the late Young Dolph with a lyrical display worthy of his legacy. In order to properly pay homage, he enlisted the talents of various members of Dolph’s collective and label Paper Route Empire, inviting Kenny Muney, Big Moochie Grape, and Goldmouf onto the track. This collective explores trials and tribulations of the street life, alternating between moments of introspection and reflective bars. There’s no better tribute. “Swimming With Dolphins” arrives in the wake of “This One For” featuring BigWalkDog and Money Man. Tallying half-a-million streams, it picked up critical looks from the likes of Dirty Glove Bastard, who praised, “Ralo’s instantly recognizable flow takes hold.” “This One For” accelerated the momentum from his much-anticipated comeback anthem “First Day Out.” Beyond reeling in 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video, it earned widespread acclaim. In his first interview since returning home, Complex hailed “First Day Out” as “raw and authentic,” going on to proclaim, “The track serves as a cathartic outlet for the rapper to express the mix of emotions weighing on him.” Plus, he picked up plugs from HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and more. Everything just sets the stage for his forthcoming new project—coming soon.

32. Meg Elsier – spittake Source:meg elsier - Topic Rising indie-rock artist meg elsier reveals her highly-anticipated debut album, spittake, out on all streaming platforms today. Blending elements of grunge, contemporary pop, folk, and indie-rock, spittake showcases meg’s ability to create dynamic, versatile, and effortlessly catchy music. Across the album’s 11 tracks, she delivers musings on love, death, nostalgia, youth, anxiety, depression and everything in between, with a uniquely self-deprecating touch. “The story isn’t necessarily linear,” she explains. “But the main connection throughout is this unreliable narrator that you as a listener determine your view/trust of. They are incredibly inconsistent with their statements but I believe they think they’re telling the truth.” All of the songs on spittake were solely written and demoed by meg over the last few years. She later collaborated with Nashville-based producer Ryan McFadden to record the final product while still maintaining the DIY spirit of the album as a whole (the lowercase, uncapitalized song titles are a nod to the original demo names). “The creation of spittake was the biggest and scariest thing that I’ve done,” she says. “It’s something I built up and something that seemed somewhat impossible to even imagine how to achieve. But it happened! Ryan McFadden and I made this record by getting to know each other’s intentions and taste, and just brain processes. To be honest, I don’t think I knew what the record meant to me/what I wanted to create until it was done. I know I wanted to record an album because I felt proud of these songs and I really was craving for people to hear them. What I really was searching for was an introduction as… meg. Not someone I’m mirroring, or someone I’ve been trying to become. Just who I am genuinely at this moment.” meg’s creativity and artistic vision extends far beyond her music, which she demonstrates in the new music video for the album’s closing track, “LA.” The music video was self-styled by meg and directed by her longtime collaborator Jacq Justice — WATCH HERE. Since making her debut in 2023, Nashville-based singer and songwriter meg elsier has emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in the indie-rock space. Juxtaposing her sweet vocals and opulent melodies with grungy guitars and weighty production, meg is carving out a sonic lane all of her own. Her wit and self-awareness shines through in her lyrics, seamlessly weaving into the fabric of her ethereal shoegaze sound.

33. Channel Tres – Head Rush Source:Channel Tres Channel Tres releases his debut album Head Rush via RCA Records. The album, which features the previously-released singles “Berghain” featuring Barney Bones and “Cactus Water” is the culmination of Channel’s steady ascent since he first broke through to public consciousness with his cult-classic debut single “Controller.” Head Rush features all of the sounds that have come to be hallmarks of Channel Tres songs, but finds him incorporating musical influences not heard in his prior catalog, as evidenced by “Berghain” and other songs from the album including the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring “Holy Moly,” a visualizer for which is out now. The album arrives on the heels of two recent head-turning Channel Tres collaborations as well — his contribution to KAYTRANADA’s “Drip Sweat” and Jay Worthy, DāM FunK & A-Trak’s “105 West” alongside fellow LA legends Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Quik exemplify his versatility. Head Rush is a richly layered record, but one that feels totally intuitive, without a trace of doubt or self-consciousness. The way “I’m Him” shimmers is balanced by the Estelle-featuring “We Hungry,” which nearly growls; the spare, percussion-forward Ravyn Lenae duet “Need U 2 Know” (the stylization of its title a nod to Prince, one of Tres’s major influences) at delightful odds with the easy ride of “Gold Daytonas.” Head Rush shows the staggering array of styles Channel Tres can evoke. But that versatility is not the point in and of itself—the point is that all these component parts can be reassembled into something that feels uniquely personal, and honest. Through his career, Tres has blended recognizable genres, textures, and points of view into a truly singular form all his own. Longtime listeners will recognize in Head Rush the hallmarks of a Channel Tres record: a mastery of rhythm, the rare ability to make songs sinister and fluorescent at once. But this LP also opens a new sonic world, one rife with unexpected terrain and hairpin turns—see the way “Type” takes what sounds at first to be a simple romantic boundary and stretches it out into an alien landscape. Or take “Berghain,” a song that nods to the kinetic live shows that became must-see events—a crescendo of interest that included his momentous Coachella 2022 performance and culminated, at least symbolically, with his early 2023 set at Berghain, the legendary Berlin club that has long been a musical hub of the Western world. “Berghain” is delirious but thumps almost impossibly hard, in line with the album as a whole—always molting, always ready to turn from the claustrophobic to the communal, as the pivot on “Joyful Noise” accomplishes so seamlessly. Head Rush also features some of Tres’s most deeply felt vocals to date, like the veritable bloodletting on “Two Ways.” And so the record, which also features Ty Dolla $ign, Thundercat, Teezo Touchdown, Watr, Barney Bones and Toro y Moi, marks a new era for Channel Tres, personally as well as artistically. “I’m older now, and the things that I’ve accomplished tell me I’m ready to do this,” he says. “You’ve worked your whole life for this, you’ve been able to do these shows and walk into these rooms and make these songs. There’s no reason you have to live by the same insecurity that you had to use in years past.” Shedding that baggage accomplished exactly what it was meant to—lightening the load so we’re free to get heavier than ever.

34. James Blake & Lil Yachty – Bad Cameo Source:lil boat Lil Yachty and James Blake have officially released their new collaborative album, Bad Cameo, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records & Republic Records along with an official visualizer for the album’s focus track, “Bad Cameo.” Produced by CMYK: James Blake and Dominic Maker, this exciting fusion of talents brings together the eclectic styles of two of the music industry’s most innovative artists, resulting in an album that transcends genres and redefines musical boundaries. Both Yachty and Blake steer away from their contemporary style to deliver an ambient and ethereal immersive body of work, unlike anything else in their highly acclaimed discographies. The new release follows the duo’s recent Zane Lowe interview, where they discussed the importance of experimentation, and how their own evolution as solo-artists and different musical backgrounds have complemented each other, resulting in a deeply personal album that reflects their shared passion for innovation and excellence in music. Last month, the two opened up about the creative process behind the album, inspirations, and mutual admiration for each other’s artistry during their Complex Cover Story interview feature. James Blake also made a special appearance on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place Podcast earlier this week to talk about the new record.

35. PiiaMia – Repeat After Me Source:PiaMia The platinum-selling artist and polymath Pia Mia makes her explosive return to music with her captivating new single “Repeat After Me” today. The track is Pia’s first musical serving in years and ushers in a new era for the young artist personally, artistically and sonically – this is Pia like the world has never seen before. Born from a collaboration with Pia’s close friends and producers The Futuristics (Lady Gaga, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello), the track showcases Pia’s staggering vocal prowess and an insatiable ability to thrill with her unabashed authenticity and desire to have fun. The track is part of a new body of work that is light and joyous in nature and reflects Pia’s own reality, capturing a young woman coming into her own, triumphantly making her tantalizing mark on music once again. Born on the tropical island of Guam (a US territory), Pia’s life has been lined with extraordinary high and lows, some of which have largely remained out of the spotlight. Pia discovered her love for music at a young age and set out on a larger-than-life journey to pursue her dream and she began performing in Guam at weddings and other events locally. After hitting a ceiling in her homeland, Pia set out for the mainland, uprooting her life to take a chance on it all in Los Angeles, CA, with the fierce support of her close family. With formal training in dance and singing, Pia has managed to reach incredible heights with her raw talent and unrelenting devotion to her craft, and all while she was seemingly under age – an incredible feat rarely seen in the music industry. Pia first became a viral sensation by posting covers to YouTube when she was young that immediately catapulted her to one of the most exciting rising voices of her time. Pia has built an astonishing catalog of music across an array of genres including pop, electronic, R&B and beyond showcasing her boundless versatility. She has also been responsible for some of the most explosive collaborations from the past decade with such acts as Chance The Rapper, will.i.am, Jeremih, Sean Paul, Tyga, G-Eazy and more, leading her to amass billions of streams to date across all of her songs. Pia’s colossal success also saw her perform across the globe including the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through festivals and headlining shows. Outside of music, Pia has firmly remained a darling in the fashion realm as a steadfast leader in the space through her own love for fashion. In addition to being featured in multiple fashion campaigns, she was selected as the first ever fashion director for Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, she was a creative designer for the UK based In The Style, and continues to collaborate with various designers. Most recently, Pia made her debut as an author with the release of her first romance novel, Sand, Sequins, and Silicone, which chronicles a fictional character’s journey as a musician navigating Hollywood that was released on May 14, 2024. Find more information about Sand, Sequins, and Silicone HERE. More to come from Pia very soon. PIA MIA ON “REPEAT AFTER ME” “Very excited to be dropping new music. It’s been a long time coming. The first si

36. Joshua Bassett – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes Source:Joshua Bassett Today, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett returns with his latest single, “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The track arrives on the heels of “The Golden Years,” the first offering from Bassett’s upcoming debut album. Pre-save The Golden Years, arriving July 26, HERE. Bassett’s upcoming North American and European headline tour kicks off on July 30. Tickets are on sale now. See all tour dates below and click HERE for ticket information. “The Golden Years” and “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” are Bassett’s first releases since 2023’s inspiring “Just Love.” Last year also saw him sell out venues across the globe on his spring headline run, as well as the release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. In 2022, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.

37. Bebe Rexha – I’m The Drama Source:Bebe Rexha Today, Diamond and multi-Platinum Certified hitmaker and 4x-GRAMMY nominated global superstar Bebe Rexha returns with another dance-floor-ready banger “I’m The Drama.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. She notably debuted the song live on stage during her critically acclaimed set at Coachella in April, taking the mainstage by storm for her Sunday evening sunset slot. Rolling Stone called Rexha a “force to be reckoned with.” The Los Angeles Times also praised the performance, declaring, “In the war eternal to be the Main Pop Girl, we have a new champion today in Rexha, a songwriting industry lifer who has always been this close to a breakthrough as an artist. After her decadently performed, expertly delivered Main Stage set, it’s safe to say the day has arrived.” See a clip of her incredible performance HERE. “I’m The Drama” lands in the wake of recent single “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da),” produced by Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Punctual, and Marco Straus, which has just reached Top 5 at Dance Radio. Earning critical acclaim, People christened it a “club banger,” and We Rave You attested, “‘Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)’ is proof of how dominant Rexha can be in the dance music space.” Billboard touted it among “Simply the best new dance tracks of the week,” going on to especially highlight the “slick (and quite sexy) racing-themed video.” “I’m The Drama” and “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” arrive after the release of Bebe’s third studio album, Bebe, last year. The album was stacked with hits including the smash “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, which became Bebe’s fourth hit to crack Billboard’s top 10, was #1 at Dance radio for a record-breaking 53 weeks, earned her a GRAMMY nomination, and has amassed a staggering 2 billion streams globally. Rexha and Guetta teamed up once again with their massive follow-up track last summer, “One In A Million,” which earned them a GRAMMY nomination at this year’s awards in the new category of Best Pop Dance Recording.’’ After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster,” among other hits), Rexha began churning out smashes of her own, including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration “Me, Myself & I” and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation “In The Name Of Love.” In 2017, made chart history with “Meant To Be,” a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified RIAA Diamond for selling 10 million copies. The ubiquitous song spent 50 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist. To date, Rexha has amassed an astounding 20 billion global streams across her catalog and has over 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

38. Offset ft. Guna – Style Rare Source:OFFSETYRN Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum superstar Offset joins forces with Gunna for a summer single and music video tilted “Style Rare” out now via Motown Records. Listen HERE. Watch the co-directed music video by Offset himself and Joshua “Mid Jordan” Farias HERE. This notably marks Offset & Gunna’s second major collaboration of 2024, following Gunna’s rapidly rising hit “prada dem” [feat. Offset]. “Style Rare” showcases Offset’s creative side outside of the music self-directing his own videos. Offset’s words on the new record “I got that shit on now.” Their undeniable chemistry surges through “Style Rare.” Synths accent a punchy beat as Offset and Gunna trade bars back and forth and practically finish each other’s sentences. The opulent hook hits hard, “Pull up Rolls truck, I’m rocking the rose one.” In the same spirit, Offset discloses his ambitions, “I’m trying to make 200M’s.” The accompanying visual threads together highly stylized shots of dancers with closeups of these two hip-hop titans. Given all of the luxury fits, it speaks to their impact on the culture as global style icons. “Style Rare” arrives on the heels of the music videos for his fan favorites “SET IT OFF,” and “BLAME IT ON SET,” which have amassed nearly 7.5 million views. Billboard applauded how, “Offset springs back to the forefront with his latest visual,” and HYPEBEAST hailed it as “another immersive visual from the rapper.’” In addition to looks from THE SOURCE, VIBE, and more, UPROXX praised his “fierce commitment to authenticity and his fearless embrace of hard-earned luxury.” Earlier this year, he canvased the country on the “SET IT OFF” Tour, packing venues coast-to-coast. Meanwhile, his acclaimed 2023 album SET IT OFF bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and top 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart upon release. Listen to SET IT OFF HERE. SET IT OFF has already tallied hundreds of millions of streams highlighted by the likes of “JEALOUSY” featuring Cardi B and more. In addition, it earned widespread acclaim. Beyond plugs and features from Associated Press, GQ, and more Variety noted, “‘SET IT OFF’ shows major artistic growth for the Atlanta rapper and sets a new course for him as a solo artist.” The 21-track album features guests Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe.

39. Amaarae – roses are red, tears are blue – A Fountain Baby Source:Amaarae Today the platinum selling Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae returns with the release of her highly anticipated new project roses are red, tears are blue — A Fountain Baby Extended Play out via Interscope. The project follows Amaarae’s critically acclaimed Fountain Baby album that was one of last year’s most critically acclaimed, groundbreaking albums and was crowned the #1 album of 2023 via Metacritic. Celebrating the colossal success of Fountain Baby, roses are red, tears are blue is a perfect example of why Amaarae reigns supreme as one of today’s musical visionaries. Executive produced by Amaarae and alongside her close collaborators Kyu Steed, Noah Glassman and KZ Didit, the project reveals a new chapter of her own life fueled by an innermost desire for self liberation, sonically honoring the sounds that line her home of Accra, Ghana, infused with Amaarae’s fierce ability to thrill while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of music today. The project arrives hot on the heels of Amaarae’s runway debut at Vogue World this past weekend. Amaarae was handpicked to walk in the show, which easily became one of fashion’s most thrilling events of the year. She walked alongside fashion’s biggest models and some today’s most notable culture icons such as Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, FKA Twigs, Colman Domingo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Teyana Taylor and more. Watch the entire show HERE. It also follows an extraordinary streak of insurmountable success for the young artist that includes multiple songs charting, repeated viral success, a sold out world tour, explosive co-signs and other staggering feats. Earlier this year Amaarae made her electrifying headlining tour debut cementing her as one today’s most thrilling live performers following rave reviews from around the globe. The Guardian said that “[the] variety is Amaarae’s strength – as thrilling as a bank heist, as luxurious as sex on thousand-dollar sheets – and whatever vibe she turns to, she delivers.” She is currently on a new leg of shows throughout Europe – tour dates below and ticket information can be found HERE. Additionally, Amaarae will be opening for both beloved artists Childish Gambino and Sabrina Carpenter on their respective headlining tours later this year. Both heavyweight artists personally selected Amaarae to join them on their tours as fans of the young Amaarae. A striking global pop offering, Fountain Baby has amassed over 1 billion global streams and has cemented Amaarae as an essential music artist and an undeniable force in the pop arena and beyond. The album houses a collection of insatiable tracks that exist at the intersection of female empowerment, subversion of gender norms, and a thrilling exploration of female sexuality and artistic self expression – all while centering her West African heritage within a global lens. The project sees Amaarae’s towering talent and visions expanding beyond genre and regional confines, for a truly brilliant and palpable body of work that will establish her as an essential architect in the future of music.

40. Chazz G – Embrace Source:Chazz G - Topic Virginia native Chazz G starts of the summer with a new and warm “Embrace” as his latest offering enlightened feelings of a breezy summer evening while providing enough vibes that soothes the ears of listeners. The music savant who graduated from Howard is a one of one musician who embodies the creativity of a Kanye like entertainer with the talent akin to that of his fellow Virginian Masego. This being his first release in awhile also marks his return to music after a haitus that Chazz G needed to perfect and cultivate a sound that is not only unique but refined to perfection. Easy on the ears and the soul, Chazz G combines classic rap tactics along with smooth R&B tastes to procure really good music.

41. 3ohBlack – Picasso Source:3ohBlack After 4 years of silence, 3ohBlack is back in full-force. His new 9 song project titled “Picasso” is filled with both trap & club records. The project includes features from artists such as Doe Boy, Johnny Rocket & more. The whole project was Executive produced by Atlanta based producer group Digitalsauce. If you’re looking for some new songs to add to your workout playlist, you might want to give this a listen. Known for his hit single “All Talk” and previous collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, and Gunna, Washington, D.C. 3ohblack is a emcee who keeps is authentic wherever he goes. The Stefon Diggs and Wale co-signed rapper is a rapper who is very easy to listen to along with root for as he is inspired by his son.

42. JT ft. Jeezy – Okay (Remix) Source:JTWORLD With Summer officially here, JT (Quality Control Music/Motown) looks to topple the competition again, with Jeezy at her corner for the official remix to her hit single “OKAY.” After teasing fans with billboards across Atlanta featuring a Cinderella heel and a snowman, JT and Jeezy’s fiery combination makes them an unbeatable duo. For Jeezy, he enters the song in a candid space following his divorce. The bachelor doesn’t mince words, rapping that he’s “single as a dollar bill” while maintaining his status as one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. Directed by Gerald Victor, the video matches the song’s intensity, as JT and Jeezy rap back and forth. Dressed in all black, they flex their dominance and show why they’re the perfect match for the remix. After scoring the biggest hit of her solo career with “OKAY,” JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, as the song netted over 40 million U.S. streams to date. Widely considered as one of the greatest rap groups of all-time, City Girls built JT into hip-hop powerhouse. Now, as a solo superstar, she continues to impress with her swagger and unshakable confidence. Billboard has already anointed the Miami-bred MC as one of the hottest female rappers of the moment. This year, she not only dominated the Hot 100 but also set the club circuit on fire with her celebrated JT’s Coming Tour. With a collection of hits like “Sideways” and “No Bars,” JT is now gearing up to drop her highly anticipated project, City Cinderella. Following the success of her JT Coming Club Tour, the Miami star will take her talents to the ESSENCE Festival next week, where she’ll be performing on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5 while participating in the ESSENCE Gu’s BeautyCon Panel the following day. To top that all off, she was highlighted in Ebony’s Black Music Month Freedom List.

43. beccs – stay moist Source:Beccs Music Today, indie pop singer/songwriter beccs has released her highly anticipated EP, stay moist co-produced by beccs, Godfrey Furchtgott and Jack Mullin, featuring a range of collaborators including Oscar Nominated Ian Chang of Son Lux and long standing queer pop icon, Bitch. Through beccs’ unique flair for humor, vulnerability and whimsy, each track on stay moist reflects and confronts difficult and shameful parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through us like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing. Listen to stay moist here: https://ffm.to/staymoist In celebration of the EP, the queer artist will be partnering with Shag…A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a free stay moist EP release pop up pride concert and Q&A on Saturday, June 29 at 3pm with special guest Kendra McKinley. SHAG x beccs will also launch their merch collab with stay moist surprises galore. Having been featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video, “Before This Christmas Ends”, beccs radiates with pride, radical self acceptance and self love. stay moist is a bold, edgy, colorful indie pop record filled with maximalist pop production, show-stopping vocals and some serious earworms. Serving as a bridge across eras, EP stay moist features songs written as far back as 2018, revisited and recorded as a symbol of the artist’s personal and sonic growth. beccs had coined the term stay moist during the pandemic when she would find herself crying as a form of release. To bring levity and a sense of connection to these episodes, she would take a snotty selfie and post it to her Instagram grid with the caption “stay moist”. What started as a coping mechanism in isolation soon turned into a motto of resilience, motivation, growth, and of course – whimsy. The artist shares, “To stay moist is to let life’s pains, events, traumas move through us like water instead of getting lodged in our bodies. Each song is a side road into a difficult, shameful part of one self, that once embraced, leads us back to our whole self. With whimsy, humor and love, I hope these songs help you stay moist.” Tracks like “Jealous Bitch” featuring feminist force Bitch (collaborations include Transparent’s Jill Soloway, Ani Difranco, Indigo Girls) can be heard as a dark, chaotic alternative pop track with sparks of humor and horror. beccs explores the dilemma between her feminist values and her own primal jealousy as she invites listeners into the reflective and subversive world of being a jealous bitch. beccs’ antidote to that frightening dilemma is fully and comedically embracing her inner jealousy in her maximalist Y2K pop track. The EP’s previously released single “Rage In My Veins“ is a brave reckoning with our collective grief and rage. Both a confession and a call to break free, “Rage In My Veins”, featuring drum production by Ian Chang of Son Lux / Oscar nominated for Original Score on Everything Everywhere All At Once, speaks to a powerful force that, when channeled, can be used to break harmful cycles and heal. Full details can be found here. With the release of “f 0 0 d”, beccs takes the stigmatized topic of disordered eating and addresses it under the guise of a cool, textural alternative pop track. The song is an ode to the grief, hope and uncertainty of letting go of life’s pacifiers. Full details can be found here. Watch the official music video for “f 0 0 d” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FD-le3TH7Do This colorful and edgy record is truly dynamic and uniquely beccs. Tracks like “Good Comin’” and “Rage In My Veins” show the craft of a songwriter in her prime, taking struggles that often connote shame and bringing universality to them with hooks that leave listeners humming long after the song’s end. Stream stay moist now.

44. Pheelz – Pheelz Good II Source:Pheelz PHEELZ GOOD II is the highly anticipated new EP from award-winning Nigerian artist, producer, and songwriter PHEELZ. After starting 2024 with the number one album on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart thanks to his songwriting and production work on Usher’s Coming Home album, Pheelz delivers Pheelz Good II to mark the culmination of his critically acclaimed ‘Pheelz Good’ trilogy series, which began last February. Following the success of his Pheelz Good I EP, which has garnered over a billion streams, and Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape) that birthed fan-favourites ‘Jelo’ and ‘Joy’, this new Pheez Good II EP from Pheelz offers an intimate and unfiltered reflection of the artist’s true self. Experimenting with various soundscapes, and blending afrobeats with elements of R&B, soul, and hip-hop, the creative process behind Pheelz Good II reveal a transformative experience for Pheelz that saw the hitmaker taking a deep dive into his emotions and experiences to deliver a project that truly reflects his personal journey and reflections. Each track on the EP tells a unique story, ranging from love and relationships to personal struggles and triumphs, with Pheelz pouring his heart into every part of the EP, even incorporating live instrumentation to add a rich organic feel to the project. Showcasing his artistic versatility and emotional depth, Pheelz Good II is a must-listen for fans and critics alike. Inspired by his dedicated fans (fondly called the Pheelz Good Tribe), his own journey of self-discovery, and the resilience he has needed to navigate life’s challenges, while drawing upon musical influences from Fela Kuti, Burna Boy, and Kanye West, Pheelz has crafted an EP that celebrates authenticity, creativity, and the power of music to bring people together. Pheelz Good II is a celebration of life’s highs and lows, and an invitation for listeners to embrace their truest selves, and their unique stories – with this project, the BET Award and MOBO Award nominated hitmaker delivers a powerful and authentic musical experience, cementing his place as one of global music’s most compelling voices. The Pheelz Good II EP opens with ‘Fever’, a vibrant and flirtatious track featuring the Queen of afrohouse Niniola. The song captures the exhilarating rush of meeting someone who takes your breath away, with playful pickup lines and a musical backdrop that’s impossible to resist. ‘Majo’, which means “dance” in Yoruba, comes next, with its call for listeners to enjoy life’s joyous moments. Sparked by the excitement of a friend’s wedding, the track is an energetic celebration anthem inspired by Nigeria’s vibrant ‘Owambe’ parties. The song’s infectious rhythms and lively melodies capture the essence of a true Lagos party, making it perfect and a future staple for any festive occasion. The EP takes a more introspective turn with ‘Kamikaze’, which sees Pheelz delving into the struggles and anxieties of life. Written during a time of overwhelming negativity around him, the personal song reflects Pheelz’s own battles with stress and concern for his loved ones. The mood then shifts again with ‘Yeye’, a love song that beautifully encapsulates the excitement and vulnerability of romance, with its passionate serenade pleading for enduring love while acknowledging the fear of heartbreak. Finally, ‘Rotate’ closes the EP on a sensual note, with the slower, more intimate dance track celebrating connection and rhythm, and inviting lovers everywhere to lose themselves in the moment. Speaking about the inspiration behind Pheelz Good II, Pheelz says, “I want to introduce the world to a new style of afrobeats, and also show people back home another style of interpreting the Afro spirit, as I’ve been doing for over a decade now. ‘Pheelz Good II’ is a hybrid of different other sides of afrobeats. It’s creating a marriage between emotions and the dance floor once again, through the goddess that is afrobeats. This project is an intimate reflection of my true self, where I’m unapologetically me, embracing my vulnerabilities and my ‘crayge’ – that crazy rage within. It’s about fully owning who I am and allowing my audience to connect with the raw, unfiltered version of myself”. Having been championed by global tastemakers including Billboard, Rolling Stone, and TIME Magazine, and named ‘Artist to Watch’ by Amazon Music and Pandora, with co-signs from Dr. Dre, Timbaland, and Barack Obama, among others, as well as partnerships with the likes of Disney Plus, and EA Sports, Pheelz is in the form of his career as he presents his Pheelz Good II EP. Already buoyed by his work with Usher on what is being described as the R&B album of the year, as well as upcoming releases with legendary producer Pharrell Williams, Grammy Award winner Kali Uchis, and multi-platinum selling duo The Chainsmokers, Pheelz Good II cements Pheelz’s place as a global music star.

45. Highway – Freeway 2 (Ganger Flo) Source:Highway Seattle’s rising rap star Highway is back with his latest single, “freestyle 2 (Ganger Flo),” released through Victor Victor Worldwide/Geffen Records. Following the success of his much anticipated track “SDSU,” Highway continues to carve out unscripted emotion with his latest freestyle that not only pays homage to rapper VEEZE but was also recently performed for On The Radar. Listen to freestyle2 (Ganger Flo) HERE. Highway’s “freestyle 2 (Ganger Flo)” stands out for its honest portrayal of struggle and determination. It encapsulates the themes of the 25-year old’s lifestyle, showcasing his commitment to ambition and success amidst significant hardships as well as the facade of success. Throughout the single Highway tackles everyday struggles with a relatable narrative that literally hits home. The rising star’s ability to weave heartfelt stories into fresh takes on life’s challenges only further solidifies his breakthrough in rap. If you’re new to Highway’s music, he invites you into his unique, mysterious world, showcasing his mesmerizing lyricism and hypnotic vision. Recently, Highway completed a tour with Rich Amiri, performing in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Last year, he was featured in Supreme’s collection campaign in THEM Magazine. Additionally, he collaborated with visual artist Chito, known for his work with Givenchy and Supreme. This year, Highway aims to further establish his presence in the music scene, signaling to his listeners that a game-changer is on the horizon.

46. Snow Tha Product – El Lloron Source:Snow Tha Product Grammy nominated powerhouse, Snow Tha Product, known for her dynamic and fearless approach to music, has released her latest single and music video, “El Lloron,” as part of her ambitious 24-hour challenge. This track showcases Snow’s exceptional lyrical prowess and continues her tradition of producing deeply resonant and impactful music. Listen Here. “El Lloron” is a testament to Snow Tha Product’s ability to blend raw emotion with powerful storytelling. The song delves into themes of resilience and strength, reflecting her personal and artistic growth. The accompanying music video brings the song’s narrative to life with striking imagery and evocative scenes. Snow Tha Product is also gearing up for her 2024 “Good Nights And Bad Mornings” tour, which will take her across the U.S. and Mexico. The tour kicks off on Saturday, August 10 in Riverside, CA, and will make stops in major cities including Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and more, before concluding on Saturday, October 5 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the “Good Nights And Bad Mornings” tour are available for purchase via the official tour website at snowthaproduct.com. Fans can also access exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and merchandise.

47. Skepta & R2R Moe – Miss Independent Source:SKEPTA Skepta announces the release of his new track “Miss Independent” featuring R2R Moe, out now via Big Smoke Records/Epic UK/RCA Records. “Miss Independent” unites the sound of London and NYC’s underground with Skepta’s trademark grime flow set against the backdrop of the sexy drill sound coming from Harlem, a transatlantic exchange with R2R Moe and producer PoWR Trav, bringing his crew over to make the video, shot in London and directed by Launch Team. This further cements Skepta as a global rap innovator and respected heavy hitter in Hip-Hop worldwide. Skepta will headline his own Big Smoke Festival in London on July 6, featuring performances from Mas Tiempo and YG Marley as headliners. Fans can expect a live performance of “Miss Independent” at the festival. For more information visit: Festival Republic

48. Homixide Gang – Sharp Sh00ter Source:Homixide Gang Today, Homixide Gang unveils the electrifying music video for “Sharp Sh00ter.” Shot in Atlanta, the duo brings their intense lyrics to life at a gun range. Against the gritty backdrop, they deliver daring and enigmatic verses after closing the store. Decked out in their signature all-black aesthetic and the masks featured on their album cover, the video concludes as they take off in a vintage aircraft. Watch “Sharp Sh00ter” HERE

“Sharp Sh00ter” appears on the dynamic duo’s latest project I5U5WE5, which showcases their boldest work yet. The 14-track project features powerful lyrics and irresistible beats that define this new chapter for the group. Highlights include the high-octane, guitar-heavy track “Sharp Sh00ter” appears on the dynamic duo’s latest project I5U5WE5, which showcases their boldest work yet. The 14-track project features powerful lyrics and irresistible beats that define this new chapter for the group. Highlights include the high-octane, guitar-heavy track “R50,” which delivers a visceral rock and roll experience, and “ HI-VOLTAGE, ” an exhilarating single with twitchy raps, breathless flows, and gleaming production. These tracks are thrilling but only scratch the surface of the intense sounds and sharp lyrics found throughout the album. I5U5WE5 also features a collaboration with fellow Atlanta artist Lil Yachty on “SIDE EFFExT,” and production on “DeathLok” from rising rapper tana. Several tracks are named after WWE wrestling moves, adding to the visceral storytelling that immerses listeners in the world of Homixide Gang. The project garnered support from XXL, Hypebeast, Vibe, The Face, and more. Listen HERE via Opium / Interscope Records. Next month Homixide Gang is set to kick off their North American “5 Activity” tour. After their European leg, the guys are set to begin the 20-date U.S. and Canadian run on August 5th in Seattle. They will journey across the country, performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto, and New York, before concluding the tour in Chicago in September. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE . See below for the full list of tour dates. I5U5WE5 and the tour announce arrives fresh on the heels of Homixide Gang’s sold-out run of five shows in China at the end of last month. Commanding 1,500-capacity venues, they delivered electrifying performances and teased audiences with a sneak peek of “R50.” As the pioneering Opium artists to grace this market, their presence marked a historic milestone in their artistic journey. The buzz generated from these performances traveled online, amplifying their presence, and solidifying their status as trailblazers to watch. Watch the recap HERE . As they continue to tour across Europe, the US and Canada, Homixide Gang is poised to demonstrate their evolution, epitomizing an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the limits of their genre.

49. Amindi – Passionate Source:Amindi Today, Amindi announces her new EP Luvr due July 17th. The 6-song project signifies a bold new chapter for Amindi embracing more pop and R&B influences and showcasing her softer feminine side. Amindi recently signed to Grammy-nominated creative Rogét Chahayed’s (Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, Nas, Doja Cat) ​​TruSauce publishing and the EP features production from the acclaimed producer. Speaking on Luvr, Amindi states: “Luvr is a 6-song EP that accurately paints me as the kind of lover I am—a real one. For those who this will make sense to: I’m a Libra sun, Taurus rising, Scorpio moon & Mercury, my Venus is in Virgo, and I have a Sagittarius Mars. For those who that doesn’t make sense to: this project was always bound to happen. Pressing play on Luvr is you signing up to: a) listen to me sing about flings as if they were full-blown relationships, b) hear the devotion and desire that courses through me, and c) get a sense of what I’d sound like if I committed to the bit (making pop music.) To the people who inspired these songs and have experienced my passion first-hand: thank you and you’re welcome, respectively. <3” In celebration of the announcement Amindi drops the lead single “Passionate.” Speaking about the song she shares, “I originally named this song after the guy that it’s about, but thought maybe that would be doing too much. I made it in January while I was still healing a bit, and I sound like I’m blaming myself for having a voice, and I hate that. I didn’t do anything wrong except for trying to get an avoidant person to communicate.” The song is produced by Rogét Chahayed, Brandon Shoop and Taydex. Growing up in the vibrant spaces of Inglewood, California, Amindi’s experimentation on GarageBand in high school quickly led to the release of her 2017 smash hit “Pine and Ginger” – a breakthrough record which gained well over 23M streams on Spotify alone and an explosive remix from dancehall pioneers Popcaan and Kranium. Following a stream of infectious singles, Amindi would later drop her stunning debut EP nice in 2021, presenting her exploration of self-love and resilience before featuring on “All Herb” across Isaiah Rashad’s highly acclaimed album The House Is Burning. Last year saw Amindi unleash her blossoming debut mixtape Take What You Need, serving as a deeper expansion of her creative journey while gaining powerful introspection from some of the most culturally resonant artists in the US right now; from Jordan Ward and Frex to Kenny Mason and acclaimed producer monte booker adding a timeless gloss to what stands as a significant project for the Jamaican heritage artist. Entering 2024 as one of Pigeons & Planes ‘Artists To Watch’, the rising talent earned serious stripes following support slots with Ghanaian-American superstar Amaarae and a debut performance at Coachella, all building towards the release of Take What You Need and Then Some earlier in May. Stay tuned for more Amindi coming soon.

50. Previous Industries – Service Merchandise Source:Merge Records on YouTube Today, Previous Industries, the trio of Open Mike Eagle, STILL RIFT, and Video Dave, releases its debut album, Service Merchandise, via Merge Records. Unbeknownst to the world in 2022, the trio planted the seeds for their group with the Madlib-produced track “Circuit City” on Mike’s album a tape called component system with the auto reverse. On it, Mike was joined by Video Dave and STILL RIFT, showcasing their chemistry and mutual inspiration. “That wasn’t the first song we made together or anything,” says Mike, “but that was the one we decided to show people first. We had been in the lab for a minute, working together and figuring things out.” The product of that longevity arrives wholly formed as Service Merchandise. The album invokes the triumphant return to the collective spirit of era-defining rap groups like A Tribe Called Quest or Souls of Mischief, with three longtime friends and collaborators writing and recording all of the songs together in the same physical space. The trio traded lines back and forth in real time while recording at Open Mike Eagle’s home studio in Los Angeles, mirroring their early experiences rapping live on street corners and open mics in Chicago, LA, Miami and New York City. The album’s songs, like “Zayre,” “Pliers,” “Showbiz,” and “Braids” are named after retail chains of the past, with verses from Dave, RIFT, and Mike filled with references to a world now replaced by Amazon Fresh locations. It evokes nostalgia for those times and showcases a strong sense of self-expression, similar to the era of rap when stores like Montgomery Ward and K-B Toys thrived. The album also features guest verses by Queen Herawin of the Juggaknots and production from Grammy-nominated producer/rapper Quelle Chris, who produced two songs on the project, Child Actor and Smoke Bonito. Stereogum noted that “the loose, affable on-record chemistry from these three rappers has long been evident,” highlighting the dynamic shared by Previous Industries. This rapport comes from the trio’s long-standing friendship, evident in their past collaborations, such as Video Dave and STILL RIFT’s guest features on songs like “The Grand Prize Game on the Bozo Show” and “WFLD 32” from Open Mike Eagle’s 2023 LP Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering. Next month, Previous Industries will embark on a North American tour starting July 22nd. Kicking off in Nashville, Tennessee, they will perform along the East Coast with stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston before concluding at Los Angeles’s Lodge Room. Check out Service Merchandise above, and find touring details below.

51. KJ Spio ft. Sarkodie, Loick & Ambré – Jealous Source:KJ Spio Afro-Pop sensation, KJ Spio releases his highly anticipated new single, ‘Jealous.’ The track features an impressive lineup of tremendously talented artists, including Sarkodie, Loick, and Ambré. Produced by the amazing M.O.G. Beatz and C Figz, ‘Jealous’ is set to captivate audiences with its infectious rhythms and warm depth. ‘Jealous’ is a dynamic and emotionally charged track exploring themes of love, envy, and vulnerability. KJ Spio’s innovative approach to Afro-pop and R&B is evident. Sarkodie’s powerful verses inject a raw and authentic Ghanaian flavour, elevating the track’s intensity. Loick’s smooth vocals add depth to the song, while Ambré’s soulful tones provide a compelling contrast. When asked about the inspiration behind ‘Jealous,’ KJ Spio said “For me, the idea of the song is about treating your significant other as special until people start getting jealous of your relationship. It manifests in different forms, including kindness and actually listening. An integral theme we also wanted to explore (which is reflected in the video) is ‘women empowerment’. In all, it’s a super beautiful song.” Sarkodie added“I wrote this song from a standpoint of being with someone who is special to me, knowing fully well that this person treats me preferentially, compared to everyone else. They love me and are not hooked up elsewhere.” Loick Essien summarised “I wrote this song while I was recording at my home-studio. It was about a relationship I was in. You know, sometimes real happiness (even though I dislike that phrase) can attract a lot of jealousy. I started working with Jay, and he’s the only person I know I can send a record to, & he’ll send itback finished. So when I heard the collaborations, it all came together like the

missing pieces of a puzzle.” KJ Spio has steadily built a name for himself in the music industry, with over 10.9 million streams across all platforms, as an A&R and a manager as well. It is safe to say he is pushing the culture across the globe with his unique sound and artistic vision. New Wave Magazine describes this ‘Culturepreneur’ as a thought leader who nurtures creative minds and gives them a platform. Over his career, he has collaborated with various artists, including the iconic Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Afro prince Oxlade, gifted Efya, extremely talented Big Narstie, and renowed Blaq Jerzee, as well as producers. He individually released ‘Advice’ by Cadet, which stayed on the charts for over 24 weeks and almost earned double platinum. and he spearheaded a record-breaking virtual concert with over 3 million views on premiere. His loyal fanbase increases by the day, and ‘Jealous’ & is expected to further solidify his position as a prominent figure in the Afro-Pop genre.

52. Sevdaliza ft. Pabllo Vittar & Yseult – Alibi Source:Sevdaliza Today, the Iranian-Dutch polymath Sevdaliza returns to the limelight with her latest global pop link up “Alibi” featuring the French singer-songwriter Yseult and the Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar – which prior to release is having a huge moment online trending globally and garnering an incredible 1M+ Tik Tok creations. Coming in hot off the back of her latest release “Ride Or Die II” with Villano Antillano and Tokischa which has been streamed over 200 million times and entered the Top 100 Billboard Global Chart, “Alibi” is a passionate and emotive continuation of Sevdaliza’s work to centre the stories of women all over the world. An exploration of the divine female energy in us all that delves into the love, the pain, the light and the dark that punctuates our existence; the shared experiences of all three artists are beautifully exchanged in lyrics drenched in both vulnerability and words of support, acting as a call to unite us all as one divine entity. Dropping alongside the single today is a powerful video directed by Nogari (ICONOCLAST) starring all three artists. Providing the perfect visual texture for the track, the concept of the video revolves around a matriarchal ritual that unites women preparing them for battle. The video is peppered with symbolic and cursing words of hatred they have heard, be it on Sevdaliza’s own body, a knife held by Yseult or the ribbon in Pabllo’s hair. Speaking on the single, Sevdaliza says: “Alibi is a powerful exploration of the universal divine feminine energy, the love, pain, and resilience that exists in us. Collaborating with Pabllo Vittar and Yseult allowed us to blend our unique voices and perspectives into a song that speaks to the strength and solidarity of women. Alibi is about finding safety and support in each other, especially in a world that challenges a woman at all costs. Through the darkness, ‘Alibi’ is a testament to our ability to rise together. Alibi is about shedding painful misconceptions about our beings and stepping into your unique power and beauty. This world pits us against each other and black box algorithms feed our dividance. Stand up and reimagine sisterhood, where each of us can co-exist as a powerful divine entity.” Pabllo Vittar adds: “I’ve found my Alibis — the strong women who stand by me no matter what. When Sevdaliza invited me to collaborate on this song, it felt like a powerful opportunity to blend our experiences and voices. ‘Alibi’ delves into the depths of love and pain, where affection becomes an excuse for enduring suffering, and beauty and sorrow coexist in a delicate balance.” Yseult shares: “I loved working on ‘Alibi.’ This song highlights the strength and unity among women and celebrates our mutual support in the face of life’s challenges. It reflects our ups and downs. ‘Alibi’ is dedicated to those who protect, love, and defy norms—a tribute to our complexity, with an enchanting melody that stays with you.”

53. Sueco – Outta My Head Source:Sueco Today, gold-certified singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Sueco has released his highly anticipated alt-rock single and music video for “Outta My Head.” This is the third single off his sophomore album, Attempted Lover, which is set for a July 2024 release. Watch the music video “Outta My Head” here and stream the song here. Teasing the song and music video over the past few weeks across social media channels, this song has reached upwards of 50M impressions, and the response from fans has been incredible. Check out one of his TikTok’s HERE. This single is a strong example of Sueco’s dynamic, experimental sound, which combines alternative rock, emo-rap, and punk elements. It showcases his raw vocals meant to be played at full volume through listeners’ speakers. His first two singles off the album included the stripped-back song “Mulholland Drive” and the fast-paced anthem “Drama Queen.” Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a major proponent of genre-bending music through his kinetic rock-hyperpop-rap sound,” Sueco has quickly proven he is one of the most exciting prospects of the mainstream punk resurgence. He channels the spirit of nineties pop-punk through a 21st-century lens, tapping into the unpredictability of hyperpop, the catharsis of hardcore, and a whole lot of hip-hop finesse. His debut single “Fast” blew up in a big way during 2019. It captured #1 on TikTok, #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global, and #1 on the Viral 50 – US, reached gold status, and attracted Offset and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for its high-powered Official Remix. On the heels of his first full-length project MISCREANT, he teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Yachty for “Speed Of Life,” Papa Roach on “Swerve” [feat. FEVER 333 & Sueco], and Illenium on “Story Of My Life” [feat. Sueco & Trippie Redd]. Embracing his earliest influences, he has also worked with producers and cowriters such as John Feldmann [Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Jxdn, 5SOS] and Colin “DOC” Brittain [5SOS, Papa Roach]. He served up “PRIMADONA,” “SOS” [feat. Travis Barker], “Sober/Hungover” [feat. Arizona Zervas], and “Paralyzed.” After generating over 1.2 billion streams over the course of his career so far and receiving praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, NYLON, Alternative Press, Billboard, and more, this is just the beginning for Sueco.

54. Tech N9ne – The Birth Source:Strange Music Inc Kicking off what promises to be a prolific season, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne serves up a powerful and personal new solo single entitled “The Birth” out today via Strange Music. Getting introspective, Tech takes a trip down memory lane. An airy keyboard loop encircles the beat as he reflects on growing up and the power of music in his life. He speaks candidly on his mother’s health struggles and recognizes how records changed everything for him, “I escaped all the fear and anxiety when I listened to Roger Troutman, George Clinton, more attention on the rap.” On the hook, he promises, “I’m’a take you home for the B I R T H.” In the accompanying visual, he spits these bars from the heart to the camera in front of his childhood home intercut with reenactments of formative events and totems of his upbringing, including a Michael Myers mask, clown mask, and red nose. “The Birth” sets the stage for his next solo LP and 26th full-length coming later this year. Like the multi-headed musical hydra he is, Tech continues to flex his elite lyricism in multiple lanes all at once. He’s in the middle of his latest “Tech N9ne Collabos” season, gearing up to drop the new Collabos full-length COSM (CLASS OF STRANGE MUSIC) on July 12. Pre-order HERE Tech continues to break boundaries without compromise. Heavy-metal trailblazers Falling In Reverse tapped him and Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail for the explosive “Ronald.” Beyond stacking up 12 million-plus Spotify streams, Tech turned up on stage during Falling In Reverse’s headlining set at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, FL in front of over 55,000 fans for the single’s live debut. He left the stage in flames by delivering his standout verse with vicious vitality. Relive the moment HERE. The song also crashed the Top 10 of both the Billboard Top 10 Alternative Songs Chart and Top Hot Rock Songs Chart in addition to capturing #2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs Chart. Not to mention, Revolver applauded “the diverse talent of rap rocker Tech N9ne,” and New Noise Magazine spoke to him in-depth at Welcome To Rockville, going on to praise, “His legendary presence with his rap rock metal mix and multifaceted style captivates his fans and colleagues everywhere he goes.” Next up, Tech will hit the road with Falling In Reverse on The Popular Monstour II, rolling through arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast this summer. Breaking ground once more, Tech recently joined forces with the Kansas City Symphony for a very special first-of-its-kind performance. The show sold out in advance, and he spoke at-length about what to expect in various interviews. IN KANSAS CITY profiled him and noted, Nobody in the audience knew the cute 4th grader from Wayne Minor projects who was slaying the talent show with his moonwalk would become an internationally famous rapper and head up his own record label. But they knew Aaron Dontez Yates had it, that special combination of innate talent, drive, and charisma that can’t be taught.” Moreover, KC Studio applauded how, “Tech N9ne maintains a deep affinity for his hometown and its musical ecosystem.” In March, Tech delivered the collabos anthem “You Know Where You Can Go.” It has already piled up nearly 400K Spotify streams as well as 143K YouTube views on the music video. Sway’s Universe raved, “In the world of hip-hop, few names resonate as powerfully as Tech N9ne. The icon has once again set the bar high with his latest collaboration single, ‘You Know Where You Can Go’.” It notched plugs from The Hype Magazine, V13, and more. It landed in the wake of the collabos track “Roll Call” with Rittz and featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided. The latter has already stacked up almost 1.8MM YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from Rock The Bells, Ghost Cult Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and more, his hometown television station KCTV5 hailed it as “explosive.” Watch the “Roll Call” music video HERE. “Roll Call” notably stood out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best. Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon. Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.