Offset, Doja Cat & Muni Long Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Sep 11 – Sep 15):

1. Sugarhill Ddot – Stressed Out Source:Sugarhillddot Today, hip-hop teen breakout artist Sugarhill Ddot releases the emotional new single “Stressed Out” via Priority Records. Unfiltered and nostalgic, the rough-and-ready HectorSoundz (Post Malone) produced anthem finds the young MC letting the world in on some hometown truths. He continues to showcase his diversity as an artist on “Stressed Out,” his most vulnerable record to date. On the meaning behind “Stressed Out,” Sugarhill Ddot says, “If you feel stressed out keep going. Never let your emotions get the best of you.” “Everyday I’m stressed out, gotta get a check now … I miss the old me, I miss the old days,” the 15-year-old Harlem rapper reminisces over hypnotic, bass-heavy percussion complemented by an interwoven piano and guitar. Full of wisdom and confidence beyond his years, “Stressed Out” finds Ddot growing as an artist and as a person. “Stressed Out” follows quickly on the heels of the dance-ready “Shake It,” the fiery “Make A Mess,” and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams,” Ddot’s recent collaboration with Luh Tyler. That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views in less than a week. Right out of the gate, V Magazine featured it in its New Music Roundup, noting: “The new track has all the necessary ingredients to be your next summer anthem. Go add this celebratory track to your pregame playlist!” “Stressed Out” also follows performances opening for Lil Durk in Chicago and Toosii in New York. On the horizon Sugarhill Ddot has upcoming tour dates with fellow drill teen DD Osama which includes stops in Boston, New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Ddot is fast becoming one of the most exciting performers in New York’s burgeoning drill scene. On YouTube, his self-released tracks “I Wanna Love You,” “Dream” and “The Real Purge” have racked up over 15 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon in the making. To date Sugarhill Ddot has amassed over 34 million streams in the U.S. alone in his budding career.

2. SOUNDRAW ft. Fivio Foreign – Doin Me Source:SOUNDRAW - Topic The innovative hub for creators and artists has partnered with 2X Grammy-nominated recording artist Fivio Foreign to release a new drill banger titled “Doin Me.” Unleashing the power of AI music generation, SOUNDRAW aims to uplift and elevate artistic expression. Doing so has resulted in a first-of-its-kind collaboration that transcends established hip-hop conventions. And “Doin Me” finds Fivio rapping slick rhymes over a beat that he produced. That’s right, thanks to SOUNDRAW’s next level AI technology, the New York giant has introduced a new way for artists to be more hands-on in their creative process. The best part about SOUNDRAW’s unique platform is that it wasn’t created to replace producers, or artists for that matter. In fact, the AI-driven website was manufactured to empower the creative community by making it easier for users to tap into a new era of music creation.

3. Doc Ish ft. Joe Budden, Talib Kweli, Sean Price & ChrispyD – Is It A Dream Pt. 2 Source:Various Artists - Topic Grammy Winning (Eminem’s “We Made You”) Producer Doc Ish, who has produced for over 50 major artists, will return this year with a new EP, Another Dose, and has now released a new single “Is It A Dream Pt. 2,” which is now available. “Is It A Dream Pt. 2” features Joe Budden, Talib Kweli, Sean Price and ChrispyD. “I always wanted to do another version of this song because Joe, Talib & Sean P (RIP) unleashed so many dope bars” Doc Ish explains. “Because the original version contained samples that were cleared from the Beatles record “Eleanor Rigby,” and with Sony owning like 99% of the masters, I decided to strip all of the samples off, and wanted to play along with these heavyweight lyrical giants.”

4. Matt B – SHAYO Source:Matt B GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released a new music video for celebratory single “SHAYO” taken from his Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN, out now via Vitae Records. Directed by Matt’s wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson, the video was filmed in Africa and features Ugandan dance group Fire K Stars as they capture the emotions of what it means to find “SHAYO,” a common phrase amongst Nigerians and West Africans meaning happiness. On the track, Matt shares, “’SHAYO’ is such a fun song! Seeing the joy and happiness in people while traveling across the continent of Africa inspired me to do a tune that paid tribute to that. The energy and frequency of the Motherland truly is different. ‘SHAYO’ is a musical representation of that.” “The music video takes an even deeper dive,” he adds. “It was super important to me that I accurately depicted the way of life of those who choose happiness and joy regardless of circumstance. The Fire K Stars did a phenomenal job of displaying this. These children are orphans in Uganda and have very little, yet they choose happiness and joy. Their hearts are pure and filled with love. I feel like we captured their love and infectious energy in the music video and hope people can see and feel it as they watch.” ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan) debuted on six Billboard charts including #27 on Top New Artist Albums, #33 on Top Albums, and #82 on Top Current Album Sales, and #120 on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind,” the album offers a culturally rich listening experience as Matt builds a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his previous Afro-inspired releases. Encapsulating his transformative journey as he rediscovers his purpose and love for music, the project and its previously released offerings have received media support from the likes of The FADER, KCRW, Rolling Out, Spindle Magazine and more with its inclusion of diverse African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing. “SHAYO” is the latest track from ALKEBULAN to receive a stunning visual showcasing the beauty of the Motherland and its people following percussive-led track “GUNJALE” featuring Ugaboys, vibrant single “FREEDOM” featuring Motswana Mo Erongo, and opening interlude “BUYA EKHAYA.” The album also features the hip-swaying “SALETEMA,” upbeat track “SHINING,” and a reimagined version of his GRAMMY-nominated hit “GIMME LOVE” with Eddy Kenzo. Matt initially began bringing ALKEBULAN to life earlier this year at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards where he and Angela garnered praise for their iconic royal looks from Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Esquire — who named Matt as one of the best dressed men — as the power couple channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa aiming to share its importance and beauty with the new generation. While ALKEBULAN first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, the album ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before. Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE. Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts. Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including “Gimme Love” and garnered media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.

5. Idahams – God Bless America Source:Idahams Fast-rising Nigerian pop artist and producer IDAHAMS is riding high on the success of his ‘Wetin No Good’ remix and video, which has lifted the original single to over six million global streams, alongside rave reviews from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, Clash Magazine, Music Week, and Rinse FM. However, the afropop sensation is not resting on his laurels just yet as he’s ready to go again with an infectious new single titled ‘GOD BLESS AFRICA’ via Grafton Records. Written by Idahams and produced by Kulboy (Stefflon Don, Tekno, Kelvyn Boy), ‘God Bless Africa’ is a celebration of African women all around the world. As Idahams put it, “This song was inspired by the popular Instagram personality Tunde Ednut, who regularly posts videos and photos of beautiful African women from around the world, often using the caption ‘God Bless Africa’ to celebrate their beauty”. Sonically, the smooth mid-tempo offering is led by glorious percussion and keyboard arrangements, and held together by Idahams’ mesmerizing vocals and lush melodies. A native of Nigeria’s picturesque Bonny Island, Idahams is carving a vibrant path as a rising star in today’s global music landscape, with two acclaimed projects in the last two years, over 70 million streams, and four top 10 singles on Music Week’s UK Black Music Chart, among other accomplishments. Drawing deeply from the rich culture of his hometown, Idahams crafts his afropop music with percussion-rich rhythms and highlife sensibilities. As he continues to build on recent successes, Idahams is quickly becoming a burgeoning force in afropop’s international surge.

6. Asha Imuno ft. Rizz Capolatti – DID I CALL AT A BAD TIME? Source:Asha Imuno LA-based genre-defying newcomer Asha Imuno unveils his newest single “ DID I CALL AT A BAD TIME ,” released via Guin Records. The celebratory offering reminds listeners of Imuno’s place in the landscape of hip-hop while championing his unwavering ambition, painting a vivid picture of a feel good, summer night vignette. The combination of sharp, textured co-production by Asha and Zach Ezzy (Jordan Ward, Smino, Alex Isley) and the feature by Atlanta native Rizz Capolotti (co-signed by Monte Booker, Metro Boomin) sees the creative collision of hip-hop’s most exciting new faces. “DID I CALL AT A BAD TIME” can’t help but lock you into a bouncy groove, as Asha and Rizz exchange verses from their respective sides of a long night out. “This single captures me feeling confident and ready to pop out and celebrate. It’s about the feeling you get after seemingly getting to the other side of all the bullsh*t, and finally being able to feel yourself and flex on it all. We was just having fun with this one – people haven’t heard be talk my sh*t like this in a while, so I’m pretty geeked.” – Asha Imuno on “DID I CALL AT A BAD TIME” “DID I CALL AT A BAD TIME” is the second single from Asha’s forthcoming debut album Pins & Needles. It follows his introspective hip-hop/r&b single “ PUSHING BUTTONS ,” which according to Asha, serves as the “inception point” for the album, born from a period of profound introspection as he reckons with the impermanence of life (watch the Angel Orozco directed video, premiered by BET Jams, here ). The juxtaposing offerings showcase the diverse capabilities of the rising star when it comes to creating music that is both nostalgic yet fresh within the intersection of hip-hop, r&b, funk and soul, as well as a nod to the depths he explores within his artistry from a self-examination lens. Asha is an absolute self-starter, having built his music career from the ground up. Boasting an impressive 552k+ monthly listeners on Spotify, his cult following continues to expand upon each new release. Asha’s innovative spirit has led to recent career milestone moments, including performances at both the 2023 Culture Creators Brunch and A Toast To Black Hollywood during this year’s BET Awards, as well as being asked to create his own rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s GRAMMY-winning hit “i” for GRAMMY’s Hip-Hop Re:Defined (watch here ). He is a member of the POC-led artist community KOGO (home to CONNIE, Alé Araya, Curtis Waters, KOAD & more), and has earned co-signs from the likes of Jordan Ward, Diddy, and Hitboy alongside collaborating with buzzing upcomers like Aaron May and AG Club. At this rate, 2023 is sure to be the year Asha makes the jump from fan favorite to commanding superstar, as he continues his run of self-reflective art.

7. Daniel Noah Miller – Otherway Source:Daniel Noah Miller Critically acclaimed Nicaraguan-American artist Daniel Noah Miller begins a new chapter with his debut track “Otherway” from a highly anticipated new body of work. Miller emerges anew with a richly layered sound that chronicles the mosaic of experiences and emotions that have lined his life throughout the past few years. “Otherway” introduces a new era for Miller personally and artistically, one that is deeply confessional, revealing tremendous personal hardship over a sonic bed that honors his Nicaraguan and Caribbean roots and the sounds that shaped him throughout his life, including the towering work of William Basinki’s “Disintegration Loops”. “Otherway” features production from Jack Hallenbeck (Haim, Maggie Rogers, Girlpool), who fortified a deep friendship with Miller throughout the creation of this music, resulting in the artist’s most thrilling, fully realized work to date. Thematically, the song speaks on the isolation nature of communication breakdown with a loved one all while evoking a dire sense of hopefulness, brilliantly showcasing Miller’s soaring ability to bear himself fully for transformative art. Here, we locate a healing juxtaposition of sorts that mirrors the bold nature of our humanity: wildly complex and equally delightful, a feat by the brilliant artist. “Otherway” continues the work established in his long standing band, Lewis Del Mar, which has garnered large critical acclaim and clocked in over 350M+ streams to date. Additionally, Miller brings the song to life through a live performance that captures the palpable nature that lines this new era for the artist evoked through the intimacies of his own home. The visual is part of a spellbinding series of renditions that will culminate in a daring deconstructed performance of the new body of work at an intimate show in Los Angeles on October 13th. For more info visit HERE. More to come from Daniel Noah Miller soon. DANIEL NOAH MILLER ON “OTHERWAY”: “’Otherway’ is a portrait of communication breakdown. My good friend Dane Orr (Anna Wise, Sonny Moon) came in to play saxophone and really opened the window on this song, and the project as a whole.” “The recording feels to me like the culmination point of several new ideas I’d been working through in my music: a more subtle approach towards singing, a more melodic style of writing, an improvisational feel to part-writing, and a new method of creating texture and ambiance in my records. Finishing ‘Otherway’ was the first glimpse I had of my vision for the music coming to life after many mistrials. It felt deeply gratifying.” “This new body of work is centered around relationships I had that were falling apart in various ways, for various reasons. Friendships, partners, loved ones, family members. It was the first time in my life where my inclination was to try and accept this, to acknowledge that some people could be a significant part of your past without being part of your future. This is my way of processing that, of holding both those ideas side by side and offering a tender goodbye.”

8. Äyanna – In A Perfect World Source:Äyanna The captivating singer and songwriter Äyanna releases In A Perfect World, her highly anticipated debut, via LVRN. The striking body of work arrives ahead of a slew of early co-signs for the young artist from celebrated artists such as Stormzy, Summer Walker, SPINALL to name a few. The towering body of work centered around her signature mosaic of pop, infused with R&B, soul and beyond, has quickly earned her large acclaim and established her own uncharted lane in music. In celebration of the release, she shares “Good Ex”, the finale from her striking visual EP; fashioned after a 2000’s rom-com and set against the backdrop of her hometown, London. The release serves as a thrilling anthem for radical self love in which Äyanna chooses herself. In A Perfect World houses a collection of breathtaking tracks accompanied with superb cinematography and choreography; capturing an enchanting tale of love that exists outside of the confines of a traditional fairytale. The visual EP is brought to life through a striking series of music videos directed by Priya Minhas that capture the moving themes spanning across self love, empowerment, friendship and love. The project amplifies Äyanna’s staggering voice, her songwriting skills and her undeniable ability to thrill as a performer. With extraordinary milestones already under her young belt, Äyanna is primed to take the pop arena by storm. Ayanna first captured the attention of the internet and industry tastemakers, through her now viral home videos that showcased her vocal prowess. She now joins the ranks of celebrated LVRN artists such as 6LACK, Summer Walker, DVSN, Davido, SPINALL, Baby Tate and more. With the support of the groundbreaking label and collective, it’s undeniable that Äyanna will establish herself even further as a force in music and beyond. Growing up in both East London and Jamaica, Äyanna’s music draws from the rich sounds of her upbringing imparted on her by her English and Jamaican-born parents, resulting in a style that’s both soulful, fresh and irresistible. She began singing at four years old and at nineteen she walked away from a promising career in law to pursue her dream of making music. Soon after, one of the first three songs she ever wrote, “Party Tricks,” became a big hit and has since amassed millions of streams. Additionally, Äyanna made her worldwide television debut with an explosive performance at the European MTV Awards alongside globally renowned artists Spinall and Nasty C of their song “Power (Remember Who You Are)” with DJ Snake. The track is featured in the short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist, that’s out now and it spotlights Äyanna’s dynamic songwriting and singing prowess. With so many monumental feats already under her belt, the young artist’s ascend is one not to be missed. ÄYANNA ON IN A PERFECT WORLD: “My debut EP is a love letter to all hopeful romantics. Every song (episode) features a positive spin on experiences that many may deem unpleasant, such as having a crush or experiencing heartbreak. As a person I believe in the silver lining to my core. I really hope this comes across in the music and the visuals.” ÄYANNA ON “GOOD EX”: “I love ‘Good Ex’ so much because it started off as a daydream in my bedroom. At that moment, I came up with the lyrics ‘you’d make a good ex boyfriend’ and it felt cute. After some life experiences, I finished the song with GG, a very talented producer and songwriter some months later. The concept that anyone can be a ‘good ex’ feels so fun and nonchalant to me. No bad blood, just going separate ways because that’s the right thing to do. I like the way that feels — care free and positive. I hope people can look at their experiences with the people they’re no longer with and say ‘ah, this person is a good ex. I learned a lot.”

9. Muzi – Milk & Honey Source:Muzi Coming from a township in Empangeni (KwaZulu Natal, South Africa), Muzi has collabed w/ Kaytranada, Stormzy, & Damon Albarn of The Gorillaz. Evolving from a homeless skater and bedroom beatmaker – he’s become a vocalist and producer of his own music/videos/artwork supported by Zane Lowe, Billboard, The Fader, Complex, & more. As a performer/DJ he’s landed festival performances at Afropunk and Lightning In A Bottle, and created his own custom clothing and dipped into fashion landing partnerships with Vans. On his last album Interblaktic, Muzi took on the role as the ‘Zulu Skywalker’ chronicling a journey of Muzi leaving South Africa and exploring his own artistry, while realizing the necessity of coming home, and reconnecting with his late parents. Continuing his journey on his 5th album uMUZI, Muzi analyzes his relationship with his father who passed away when Muzi was 11, and his current experiences with fatherhood to his young daughter. Offering a glimpse into the dynamic, genre-fluid sounds of his upcoming project,‘Milk & Honey’ is soft and earthy, blending The Last Skeptik’s minimalist hip-hop approach with Muzi’s magnetic production. Surrounded by warm synths and muted trumpet melodies, Muzi and The Last Skeptik share their holistic message: “In a world of excess, in the land of milk and honey, I choose less. I choose my introverted nature. I choose myself,” says Muzi. Its companion, ‘Light’, flaunts Muzi’s spirited house inclinations. Rolling percussion, shiny synths and groovy basslines lay a charismatic backdrop for Muzi’s soulful vocals as he smoothly transitions between English and Zulu. A beautiful dedication to his late mother, ‘Light’ is about commemorates the familial values that have remained with Muzi as he’s transitioned into parenthood. Muzi explains, “‘Light’ is an ode to my mother. Keeping me sane through the darkest times. My light.”.

10. Muzi – Light Source:Muzi

11. Cash Cash ft. Taylor Dayne – Tell It To My Heart Source:Cash Cash The unstoppable production dance-pop trio Cash Cash teams up with one of the top dance artists of all time – Taylor Dayne, for their new dance-pop smash, a 2023 take on “Tell It To My Heart,” originally released by Taylor back in 1987 as her debut single, after which she rose to global stardom. Cash Cash’s new song incorporates newly recorded, simply stunning vocals from Taylor Dayne, while adding fresh elements of autotune and vocoder to certain samples to make for a groovy and digitized sound. The New Jersey-based producer and songwriter group incorporates their dynamic sound in the form of upbeat, emotive chords and a progressive bassline mixed with in-your-face synths, giving the track a modern flavor of old-school, disco-inspired ballads that pull on heartstrings for many years to come. “Tell It To My Heart” is out on Ultra Records/Sony Music. “‘Tell It To My Heart’ was such a legendary song of its time with such a unique sound. The vocals alone had such a powerful instant melody that in combination with the lyrics, made for an infectious hook. The track also had such a fun, iconic 80’s tone with the synths and instruments that we really wanted to preserve in our version. I think we found the perfect balance in taking a trip down memory lane while going someplace new at the same time. There’s a popular phrase that a hit song is a hit song no matter how it’s dressed up. We took this already phenomenal song and put a whole new 2023 suit and tie on it. Taylor also is one of those artists that’s simply #stillgotit, and it shows in this version in which she completely recorded brand new vocals for.” – Cash Cash “I am really excited for fans around the world to hear my new single and collaboration with the great team Cash Cash ‘Tell It To My Heart.’” – Taylor Dayne

12. Gaby Moreno – Solid Ground Source:Gaby Moreno Following her explosive run earlier this year, Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Gaby Moreno returns with the release of her enchanting new song “Solid Ground” and a delightful companion video today via Cosmica Artists. In celebration, Gaby shares a sensational video directed by Joseph Ros that playfully captures the universal yearning for stability and security in life and ultimately the freeing sensation that comes from letting go. The whimsical nature of the video paired with Gaby’s richly layered sound that blends the Americana she has been lauded for, ushers in a new era for the exceptional singer. The track is a continuation of her transformative work that has long seen Gaby redefining Americana as the only prominent Latina in the genre and thus opening the space for others on the margins as well. The release follows Gaby’s stunning X Mí (Vol. 1) project that produced one of the year’s most exciting collaborations between Gaby and Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and musician Oscar Isaac on the tantalizing track “Luna de Xelajú”. The release received large critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, People en Español, Popsugar, Latina Magazine, CNN en Español and many more. Additionally, Gaby received US Grammy and Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominations that cemented the artist as one of music’s most essential artists as a true trailblazer. Gaby deep impact on the musical landscape and her one-of-a-kind sound have garnered large critical acclaim and the attention of some of today’s most esteemed artists, which has led her to share the stage with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Punch Brothers, Hugh Laurie, Buena Vista Social Club, Calexico, David Gray, and many more. Outside of her large critical acclaim and extensive accolades in TV and film, Gaby has proven to be a groundbreaking artist whose impact has extended beyond just music. Through her various projects, Gaby has broken down many barriers within these various realms which has undeniably opened the doors for other marginalized voices to thrive in those spaces. Simultaneously, Gaby has harnessed the power of her art to fight for those often overlooked such as immigrants globally. She was recently named the first UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from Guatemala and works closely with various organizations that support those on the margins. GABY MORENO ON “SOLID GROUND”: “’Solid Ground’ is a song that talks about exhaustion, uncertainty, and longing for stability. Feelings that are deeply ingrained within our human experience. Ultimately, I think it reminds us of our vulnerability and the complexities of our existence but it also grants us the peace of mind and freedom to pursue whatever we want from this life.”

13. YHIM Source:YHIM Following a well-received collaboration with Bankrol Hayden , Brooklyn’s own YHIM (@ _YHIM ) connects with platinum producer Hugo Black ( @ 1HugoBlack ) for his latest single “ Clap .” Set to live on a yet-to-be-titled EP arriving later this fall, the New York native’s brand new cut is aimed at booty-ful broads looking to have a good time.

In an exclusive press statement given to Med ium Creative Agency , the rising rap act reveals: “This track was made with the intent to get women on the dance floor and for me to engage with my fans during live performances. So as long as I accomplish those two things, it did what it was supposed to do.” YHIM (pronounced Why-Him) is a rapper, songwriter, and producer hailing from East Flatbush in BK. The young versatile artist, whose musical ability goes far beyond his years, has always used music as a form of therapy as well as celebration. When creating, he’s led by his emotions and real-time events that transcend his artistry while helping him engage with fans from all walks of life. His passion is clearly displayed in his earlier work (‘ Y Pacino ‘ 2019) and his matching work ethic is simply described by his favorite quote, “No time left.” YHIM’s supporters have described his music as witty, influential, and inspiring. Harnessing the ability to remain true to his sound while appealing to Hip-Hop’s new era in addition to his exceptional wordplay has listeners gravitating towards his catalog daily. Make it “Clap” on your preferred DSP of choice below and watch the music video for “I Want (Remix)” | HERE via Foundation Media / Boss Life Music!

14. Joe West – Luffa Source:Joe West Buzzing out of Harlem as an artist to watch, rising hip-hop phenomenon, artist, and model Joe West unveils his brand new single “Luffa.” It notably marks his debut for Akademy Records/Uptown Records/Republic Records. On the track, synths warble over jittery 808s, instituting a frenetic pace right out of the gate. Immediately, Joe lets a flurry of wild bars loose. He alternates his cadence with ease as he repeats, “I’m wavy, and I’m smooth.” The hook hits as hard as anything on the East Coast right now, yet it has the gusto to light up any dancefloor. This unpredictable banger serves as the perfect introduction to him. Right now, he’s gearing up to drop more music very soon! Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Joe West this year. The son of Senegalese immigrants, Joe West absorbed music from every angle as a kid. Beyond listening to African legends at home, he immersed himself in classics by the likes of JAY-Z. Initially, he harbored NBA dreams before opting to write and record music of his own in college. He gained traction with the likes of the independent Wicked Kid from the West EP [2018] and Wicked Rebirth EP [2022], while 2023’s the single “I’m Him” popped off, garnering buzz. Along the way, he tallied millions of streams and earned praise from REMIXD Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and Elevator Magazine, to name a few. At the same time, he shined as a model, collaborating with everyone from Pyer Moss to Reebok. Now, he’s about to leave his imprint on the culture with a series of singles for Uptown Records/Republic Records and more to come.

15. Doja Cat – Balut Source:Doja Cat GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Catreleases her new rap track, “Balut” via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records. Doja Cat’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Scarlet”is set to be released on September 22nd. Pre-save the album HERE. A replica of “Scarlet” will be popping up at different locations across the U.S. over the next week before the album drops – check out images of the Scarlet’s replica HERE. At each location, there will be a QR code for fans to use and get an exclusive first listen to Doja Cat’s new record. Last month, Doja Cat released her official single and music video, “Paint The Town Red”, which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Global 200 Chart this week. This marks the first rap song to hit #1 on the Hot 100 this year. The song also made history by reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 – USA chart; this is the first time in Spotify history that a rap song from a solo female artist has earned the top spot on the charts. This week Doja Cat performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won a VMA for Best Art Direction for her track, “Attention.” Earlier this month, Doja Cat dropped the song and music video for “Demons”. The music video was filmed in Los Angeles, CA and directed by Christian Breslauer(SZA/Chris Brown) and Doja Cat. Additionally, Doja Cat graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar for the September 2023 issue “Icons issue.” At the start of the summer, Doja announced her first North American headline tour, “The Scarlet Tour” beginning this fall with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii.

16. Muni Long – Made For Me Source:Muni Long Picking up where her GRAMMY Award-winning campaign peaked earlier this year, R&B superstar Muni Long returns with her highly anticipated new single “Made For Me,” out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. It notably marks her first new release of 2023 and extends her streak of unforgettable moments. Muni Longemerged in 2022 to become the new artist story of the year. Out of three nominations – including Best New Artist – she took home “Best R&B Performance” for “Hrs & Hrs” at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Meanwhile, Usher hopped on the high-powered official remix of “Hrs & Hrs” earlier this summer. In addition she also lit up the stage at Essence Fest. Beyond placing among Spotify’s most-listened to modern R&B artists, she has also earned widespread acclaim from Billboard, ESSENCE, New York Times, NPR, People, Pitchfork, and many more.



Now, she ignites her next chapter with “Made for Me.” On the track, subtle guitar, soulful piano, and funky talk box accent a sultry and slick beat. Simultaneously, she flexes her dynamic vocal range. Through her breathy delivery, she admits, “This moment is surreal. I can’t put into words how I feel.” It culminates on the chantable lovestruck chorus, “You were made for me—just for me.”



Muni Longwas made for superstardom. Be on the lookout for more! The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs & Hrs.” In addition to netting over 1 billion Global streams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmicradio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on theBillboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni’s triumphant performance of “Hrs And Hrs” at the 2022 BET Awards. She wrapped up 2022 with American Music Awards nominations for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song (“Hrs & Hrs”). One week later, Muni opened the BET Soul Train Music Awards with a live performance of “Plot Twist,” and went on to take home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world, Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songwriter, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

17. Brady Watt ft. Sauce Walka, Royce 5’9 & Bun B – Angels Will Fly Source:Brady Watt For the past few years, Brady Watt has been releasing music and content that continuously highlights his virtuosic gifts, musicianship, and diversity. The ease with which Brady can deftly pivot from producing Jack Harlow’s hit-single, “Same Guy,” featuring Maroon 5’s Adam Levine (which was further punctuated when both artists performed the song on Saturday Night Live), to cutting-edge boom bap, “Narcissist,” featuring Westside Gunn and DJ Premier, to “Nobody Home,” which featured the rhythm sections of Rage Against The Machine and Metallica, and two trend-setting and legendary musical icons in Brad Wilk & Robert Trujillo, and most recently his work, “Endless,” (which he co-produced with DJ Premier) with fledgling breakout star BLP Kosher, and “Without You” featuring Talib Kweli & Conway The Machine; all display Brady’s innate ability to create music that not only uplifts the artists he collaborates with, but also blurs genres—while managing to stand out in them comfortably. Similarly, Brady’s groundbreaking “Bass & Bars” series, continues to attract icons (some of his latest guests include Styles P, Havoc, Erick Sermon, Freeway & DMC), and after an impromptu “Sunday Service” performance with Marc Rebillet went viral and generated so much positive adulation, Brady Watt, DJ Premier, and Marc Rebillet headlined a sold-out show in Central Park together last summer. After recently finishing up the first leg as the opener for blues and guitar legend Gary Clark, JR’s tour, Brady will bring Bass & Bars on the road to Boston (Middle East) on 9-21-23, for a not-to-be-missed live performance which will also include appearances from some very esteemed guests. Tickets for Brady’s Bass & Bars performance in Boston on 9-21-23 are now on sale. Now, on the heels of his last self-produced single, “Without You,” which featured Talib Kweli and Conway The Machine, Brady is back with a new single, “Angels Will Fly,” and it features another all-star lineup of Sauce Walka, Royce 5’9’, and Bun B. “Angels Will Fly” is now available at all DSP’s. “Angels Will Fly” is a 3:13 Rap Fantasy Epoch featuring some of the best writers of our generation. The narrators (Royce, Sauce, and Bun B) each depict different scenarios where short lapses in judgment lead to lifelong consequences” Brady offers. “My goal was to create a Rap composition like no one has ever heard. The blend of styles, instrumentation, the artist matchups; there is a lot of intention baked into this one. The song came together piece by piece. I’ve actually been working on it for about 2 years. It’s seen many different hooks, verses, arrangements, and drum patterns, and I’m really happy with where it landed.” “Sauce Walka really set the tone with his verse, and it all fell right into place. Sauce is an incredible artist, when we were in the studio recording this he played my bass for an hour. We talked about Rick James. I gave him some instruction and even taught him the “Angels Will Fly” bassline and he got it. I actually sent a bass guitar down to Houston for him” Brady Watt recalls. “After Sauce burned his verse down I thought it fitting to pass it to Bun B next. He and I have been friends since our Bass & Bars Episode; and he’s been an encouraging voice over the years. He piggybacked off Sauce Walka’s story by adding a tale of his own which crescendos into me and a choir singing the “it’s in your eyes” part. Adding Royce at the end borders on absurd; undisputed legendary status on the track—I had to do it” declares Watt. “It’s really an honor to do this; and these artists push me to new heights. Each single I have been releasing this year increases in magnitude, and I feel as if this is my best work yet as a producer—and I have a new bar to leap over moving forward!”

18. Offset – FAN Source:OFFSETYRN On October 13, Motown Records will release Set It Off – Offset’s first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four, which marked his solo debut. Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared his fierce, infectious new single, “FAN.” Offset recorded the track with producers Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle and Thurdi. Listen to “FAN” HERE. “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” says Offset. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.” In the official video for “FAN,” which he directed, Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson. In the opening scene, Offset is walking with his girl – played by Paige Hurd (“Power Book II: GHOST,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) – and, as they reach her home, their conversation takes a painful turn. Offset goes through some nightmarish changes as the streets erupt with unrest. Twitch star/streamer Kai Cenat and Twitch star Fanum also appear in the video, which was shot in Los Angeles. In addition to directing, Offset also served as executive producer on the video, which was produced by J3K Logistics, his production company. “FAN” comes on the heels of the album’s first single, “JEALOUSY” ft. Cardi B, which was featured on the biggest hip-hop playlists upon release, across all major DSPs, including RapCaviar (Spotify), Rap Life (Apple Music), On Everything (YouTube) and Rap Rotation (Amazon Music). The single has amassed over 60 million combined global streams while views of the accompanying video have surpassed 17 million. View HERE. “Ric Flair Drip,” his recent collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, has now surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Offset earned a GRAMMY nomination for the multi-Platinum “Clout,” which appeared on Offset’s Father of 4. Praising the album, The New York Times said, “he has added an element seen only in flashes throughout the expansive Migos oeuvre: introspection… his voice softened by vulnerability and his verses edging away from rapid-fire trap imagery toward something more like storytelling.” Set It Off is available for pre-order in a variety of formats, including CD, as a double LP on black vinyl, red vinyl (at Offset’s store) and olive green vinyl (exclusive to Spotify), and four different box sets. Pre-order Set It Off HERE. Offset, an executive producer and co-signer on HBO’s “The Hype,” has teamed up Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to design an official Denim Tears collection to accompany the album. Pre-save items from the collection HERE.

19. Rome Streetz – Hell Backwards Source:Rome Streetz It’s been nearly a year since Rome Streetz released his breakthrough Griselda debut album, Kiss The Ring, which was widely hailed by fans as one of the trendsetting imprint’s best releases of 2022. It was also a mainstay on critics’ end-of-year “Best Of” lists, including HotNewHipHop, HipHopWired, Okayplayer, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Rome was also included on the Rising Hip Hop Artists To Watch in 2023 by iHeartRadio and Buzzfeed and made his national debut TV Appearance on Jalen & Jacoby. If you couldn’t tell then that Rome was on the cusp of becoming one of the industry’s rising stars, the last eleven months have only aided in that claim. Starting in February of this year, Rome released Wasn’t Built In A Day, with Big Ghost Ltd, which featured collaborations with Method Man and Conway The Machine. Since then, his profile has continually risen by becoming a sought-after collaborative, and delivering scene-stealing guest appearances on Conway’s Drumwork Records album (“Elephant Man”), DJ Muggs Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley (“67 Keys” & “Skeleton Bones”) and most recently DJ Premier’s “Runway” single with Westside Gunn. Rome will also have music included on EA Sport’s forthcoming 2KBeats soundtrack for NBA2K24. Now, Rome is prepping his most ambitious project yet with the newest installment of his Noise Kandy series, Noise Kandy 5, and you can now stream the project’s first focus track “Hell Backwards,” which is now available at all DSPs! “Plotting new stickups with an old gun,” Rome asserts on his new single “Hell Backwards.” That’s code for same ole Rome, but the rhymes and flows continue to elevate. “Hell Backwards” is love, lust, envy, and hate; all the things you will experience on your quest to make it to the top of New York” Rome Streetz conveys. Rome Streetz’ Noise Kandy 5 will be released on 10-20-23 by Equity Distribution and features collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Boldy James, Rigz, Conductor Williams & Evidence. Rome Streetz will also be headed overseas to support Noise Kandy 5, with ten European dates starting on 9-27-23 in Vienna Austria. You can view the full tour routing here: https://tourlink.to/RomeStreetzEuroTour

20. OT The Real & AraabMuzik ft. Benny The Butcher & ElCamino – The Crown Source:OT The Real OT The Real closed out 2021 with his collaborative project with DJ Green Lantern, Broken Glass, and returned in 2022 with, Maxed Out, his joint project with Statik Selektah. Now, OT The Real is back and once again in a collaborative mood, as the rising Philly emcee has announced ZOMBIE, his forthcoming collaborative album with AraabMUZIK (Cam’Ron, Dipset, Cardi B, Joe Budden, Jay Electronica, Dave East, A$AP Rockey and Fabolous among others) with a new single, “The Crown,” which features Benny The Butcher and Elcamino. “The Crown” is now available at all DSP’s. In addition to being featured on “The Crown,” Benny The Butcher is also Executive Producing ZOMBIE. “I love the way OT raps and the detail of his lyrics, he brings you right down to the streets with him” Benny states. “I wanted to pair him with a producer that can go down to the streets with him and match his intensity. I have been a fan of AraabMUZIK for a minute, and he was my first and only choice.” OT The Real & AraabMUZIK’s ZOMBIE will be released on October 13 via BSF Records.

21. Indie Amoi – Love Games Source:Indie Amoi Emerging from the heart of Croydon and rooted in Kingston, Jamaica, dancehall rising star INDIE AMOI is set to captivate audiences with her much-anticipated debut EP, LOVE GAMES. Out to September 15 via renowned independent label Finesse Foreva, every track of her Love Games EP resonates with Indie Amoi’s lyrical touch, while the production prowess behind this masterpiece comes from multi-platinum selling hitmaker JB Made It, known for his collaborations with the likes of Drake, Central Cee, and Headie One, as well as Maschinemantim (Nines, Youngs Teflon, Trillary Banks), TheorySound, DJ Natz B, and Q Theory, with a guest appearance from UK afrobeats riser AdeJosh. Drawing inspiration from the multifaceted intricacies of love and relationships, Indie Amoi presents a captivating exploration into the enigmatic corners of romance with her Love Games EP. Spanning eight mesmerizing tracks, she unpacks the challenges, emotions, and complexities emblematic of intimate connections. The EP explores the notion that love, with its unique rules and unforeseen twists, can often mirror a game, and as Indie Amoi serenades her audience, she artfully captures the exhilarating highs, the gut-wrenching lows, and the emotional whirlwinds that define the essence of romance. Each song, in its own right, serves as a chapter, painting a comprehensive picture of love’s vast landscape. The EP kicks off with the sultry lead single ‘Situationship’, masterfully blending dancehall rhythms and R&B sensibilities. ‘Flex On My Ex’ and ‘Like Me’ unveil a fiercer side of Indie Amoi, where she exudes confidence, shrugging off past relationships and asserting her irreplaceability. On ‘Talk’, Indie’s self-assurance shines through, as she celebrates her uniqueness and individuality. With ‘Pull Ova’, the Jamaican talent showcases her flair for storytelling, vividly capturing the thrill of a new romance. This exhilarating early-phase of romance is further deepened on ‘Monday To Sunday’, while ‘Standards’ underlines Indie’s unwavering demand for the respect she deserves. Speaking about the inspiration behind her Love Games EP, Indie Amoi says, “Love is a cycle, but when you find the right man, wul arn pon him tight. In other words, while love can often be a cycle filled with challenges and complexities, when you stumble upon the right kind of love or the perfect partner, it’s crucial to cling to it. I’ve always believed in cherishing and fostering that profound bond. Through all of love’s highs and lows, securing a genuine connection can be the anchor that brings stability and joy to our lives. This is the essence that courses through my EP, reflecting on the myriad faces of love and the importance of discovering the right soul to embark on that journey with”. As for the dancehall soundscapes that drive the EP, Indie Amoi adds that, “Growing up immersed in dancehall music and culture undeniably have shaped my musical palette and lyrical themes. My life between Kingston and London, as well as my travels through other corners of the world have undoubtedly enriched my music, and this unique fusion, rooted in my life experiences and Jamaican heritage, offers my listeners an earnest reflection of my life, love, and everything in between. It’s paramount for me to remain anchored to my roots, even as my music evolves, giving depth to my tracks and hopefully touching the hearts of those who tune in”. Highly recommended if you like the dancehall and R&B fusion sounds of Shenseea, Stefflon Don, or Jada Kingdom, Indie Amoi has been causing quite the stir, and making a name for herself within the UK’s dancehall music landscape. Already with over one million plays online, Indie Amoi recently burst onto the scene with her captivating debut single ‘Snapchat’, and has not looked back since. Revered as a multi-hyphenate talent that writes, sings, raps, and effortlessly navigates a multitude of genres, Indie Amoi is excited to bring her rich and authentic sound – influenced by the vibrant streets of Jamaica, and the harsh realities of Croydon – to the forefront of UK music.

22. Zubi – Lifestyle Source:Zubi Boasting over 250 million global streams, and nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, London-based alternative soul powerhouse ZUBI stands poised to step into the limelight from his erstwhile under-the-radar acclaim with his highly anticipated upcoming EP Journey To Idan that arrives on October 13 in partnership with renowned independent label emPawa Africa. As an evocative glimpse into the upcoming project, the Hungarian-Nigerian musician is releasing an exquisite new single titled ‘LIFESTYLE’ today (September 15). Eloquently encapsulating Zubi’s philosophy on life, the glorious new track speaks to embracing life’s journey, and its myriad of challenges and celebrations. Written and composed by Zubi, with his long-time collaborator Iordan Adrian handling production and audio engineering, ‘Lifestyle’ is a story of perseverance, and finding hope even amidst despair and uncertainties. Driven by his captivating vocal performance, and evocative songwriting, with lush guitars, atmospheric synths, and rhythmic drums serving as the perfect musical landscape, Zubi bares his soul to the listener, while providing a beacon of hope in uncertain times. As the soulful troubadour puts it, “Lifestyle is basically about how no matter the situation, I will rock with it, and enjoy the ride. Good or bad, I will add it to my coat of many colours, turn my lemons into lemonade, and enjoy the ride”. Hailing from the pulsating heart of Abuja, and deeply influenced by his formative musical years in Budapest, Zubi exudes a unique blend of soulful depth with raw authenticity. Rather than being constrained by genres, Zubi seamlessly crafts his own musical narrative, which sets himself apart. With over 250 million streams worldwide, his music echoes not just within Hungary and Nigeria, but resonates powerfully across Eastern Europe and the Middle East, with his new EP set to spread Zubi’s timeless music to the rest of the world. Now based in London as he charts the next phase of his journey, Zubi’s innovative spirit remains untamed by boundaries, and is fuelled by his creative ingenuity.

23. Tyler Cole – Wish You Would Source:Tyler Cole multi-faceted, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer Tyler Cole announces his brand new album Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1 is due out September 29th via Def Jam Recordings. To coincide with the announcement he shares new single “Wish You Would” – listen here and watch the animated visualizer here. The new album continues to showcase Cole’s unique blend of soulful pop tracks that have captivated audiences globally and garnered a loyal fan-base. Pre-save Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1 HERE. The announcement comes after Cole’s return to solo music with the release of his two track bundle “Good Drugs // Bad Joke” – listen here and watch the “Good Drugs” video here, and the “Bad Joke” video here. He followed up with the single “Crying in My Car” ft. Teezo Touchdown. Earlier this week, Cole shared the video for “Crying In My Car,” which included Teezo. The music video originally premiered on NYLON – watch here. All three of the previously released tracks will appear on the album. Cole is also set to perform his first headline show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on October 10th – tickets available here. “To me this is less of an album and more of a collection of moments in my life over the past few years. In my whole public musical journey, I’ve felt really misunderstood. I think this is me finally showing people who I am. The influences span from 90’s Rock to early 2000’s Hip-Hop & R&B to modern Pop. I want to make the people who don’t like to be boxed in feel seen. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this…and what’s to come!” In 2020, Cole released his breakout hit “Meet Me at Our Spot” under the band name THE ANXIETY with Willow Smith to critical acclaim garnering over 750 Million streams globally and going certified double platinum. The duo performed the track at Coachella in 2022. Watch the live performance video HERE which now has over 129 Million views on YouTube to date. Cole also wrote and produced WILLOW and Travis Barker’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” which has amassed more than 225 Million streams.

24. ODUMODUBLVCK – MC OLUOMO Source:OJOGWU TOCHUKWU GBUGBEMI the rising Nigerian artist and rapper ODUMODUBLVCK (pronounced “O-doo-moh-doo-black”) – who’s ode to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice went viral earlier this summer and just last week took home ‘Best Rap Single’ honors at The 2023 Headies – returns with his latest single “MC OLUOMO” produced by Cross YDC. The fifth track taken from his highly anticipated EZIOKWU mixtape slated for release October 6th via NATIVE Records/Def Jam Recordings, this latest release showcases the breadth and depth of this exciting artist’s sonic footprint, pushing African music’s boundaries in the rap space with a Flamenco-esque syncopated guitar over a skippy percussion. Notably, EZIOKWU will be the first official release from Native Records and Def Jam Recordings newly-minted partnership, announced earlier this year. Speaking on the single, ODUMODUBLVCK shares: “MC OLUOMO IS NEXT. HIP HOP IS IN SAFE HANDS.” Leaning into his own self-defined genre – okporoko rhythms (a form of Hip-Hop that takes influences from Grime, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, and Progressive R&B), the forthcoming mixtape meaning “The Truth” in his native language Igbo is all about quiet rebellion and shows ODUMODUBLVCK presenting himself as the truth in the Nigerian music industry. Revealed earlier this month, the artwork painted by British-Nigerian designer and artist, Slawn is an original piece painted on canvas depicting ODUMODU in introspection, encapsulating a profound moment of self-validation. The image captures ODUMODU’s gaze turned inward, seeking affirmation from within, a realisation that the wellspring of approval must come from himself alone. Multiple iterations of his persona coexist harmoniously in the portrayal, emphasising that every facet is authentically him. This convergence serves as an embodiment of truth – the undeniable reality that regardless of the various facets, they all comprise the essence of ODUMODU. Fresh off starring in the most recent NOCTA x Nike collaboration, the Nigerian drill scene’s most exciting and pioneering voice returned this Spring with the record breaking single “DECLAN RICE” (37.7M+ streams globally, Nigeria’s biggest all time week 1) which debuted at #27 Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs chart and was used as the official announcement audio in the Arsenal Declan Rice announcement. His deep, intentional lyricism on earlier singles including “Picanto” and “DOG EAT DOG II” have garnered a swell of support from titles includingDazed, Crack, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, GUAP, Dotty and Remi Burgz on BBC 1xtra. As visually thrilling as he is sonically, on most recent single “Firegun” featuring Fireboy DML (16M+ streams), ODUMODU brought us into his world and his love of crime noir. Depicting a dark and supernatural world referencing The Matrix and Bladerunner set in a grungy city occupied by beautiful vampires and other strange characters, ODUMODU plays an operative on a mission to kill the bad B’s whereas Fireboy is the supervillain tasked with the objective of keeping the blood flowing.

25. Kemuel – Alone Source:Kemuel Less than 12 months after he burst onto the global music scene with his acclaimed debut EP Escape that put him on the radar of tastemakers such as BBC 1Xtra, MTV Base, The NATIVE, and TRACE, exciting new Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer KEMUEL returns with a brand new single titled ‘ALONE’ as he begins to tease towards his highly anticipated sophomore EP. Produced by Kemuel via his producer moniker Wondah, with additional guitar instrumentation from iconic Nigerian musician Fiokee (Davido, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold), ‘Alone’ is a captivating love song with glorious pop and R&B sensibilities, driven by Kemuel’s amazing voice, emotive songwriting, and infectious melodies. Speaking about ‘Alone’ and its creation, Kemuel says, “It was a Thursday when ‘Alone’ took shape, I remember because it felt like the weekend, but it wasn’t. Having crafted the beat earlier that day, I kept listening to it until the lyrics came pouring out. I’ll be honest with you about the inspiration – before music started happening for me, there was a girl in my life, but relocating to Lagos to pursue music was detrimental to our relationship. I realise now that I was somewhat blind to the strain that caused. We had gone through countless fights because of the distance between us, so this song is basically all the things I would’ve said to her to provide some level of assurance, but I never did, and in the end, we broke up”. In the midst of Africa’s musical renaissance, capturing the attention of global audiences, Lagos-based musician and producer Kemuel stands out as a beacon of raw talent and intentional artistry. Infusing elements of R&B, pop, and afrobeats, Kemuel crafts stories through his lyrics, punctuated by compelling melodies, enveloping listeners in a vibrant auditory experience. He doesn’t merely represent the Nigerian essence; he amplifies it, drawing on the rich cultural threads of his native Rivers state. But Kemuel offers more than just music; he curates an immersive journey, a space of solace, companionship, and peace. Kemuel doesn’t just want you to hear his music; he wants you to feel every note and emotion. Kemuel’s foray into music began at 13, immersing himself in his local church choir, where he honed his skills on the piano, bass guitar, and drums. His fervour for the arts didn’t stop at music, leading him to pursue a degree in Fine Art and Design from the University of Port Harcourt. His debut EP Escape signalled the dawn of a promising new talent in global music, a promise that was further acknowledged when he got drafted to work with African music icons Olamide and DJ Spinall on their hit single ‘Bunda’. Now, as anticipation builds for his sophomore EP, Kemuel boasts over 9 million plays online, and recognition from MTV Base, BBC 1Xtra, TRACE, Apple Music, and Spotify, among others.

26. jame minogue – Sorri Source:jame minogue - Topic Sorri Genre-defying, Dominican-Irish artist jame minogue unveils his newest single “,” a melodic, indie-pop/urbano fusion which sees the rising act reclaim his sense of self-worth after being dumped by a lover. His punchy lyricism floats between Spanish and English, as he shares vivid anecdotes of a love interest crawling back after he already moved on, labeling their relationship a mistake of the past. The self-produced offering combines the nostalgic, early 2000’s indie pop production that jame grew up listening to with staple Urbano elements, flexing his Dominican roots with his spitfire Spanish flow. With lyrics like “Sorri, pero ya mi nombre no es papi” (sorry, but my name isn’t daddy anymore) and “Sorri, pero no soy tu chofer de taxi” (sorry, but I’m not your taxi driver anymore), jame delivers the perfect soundtrack to finally walk away from that not-so-good Summer fling. YANOTAPAMI” Príncipe Azul , which earned acclaim from the likes of NPR’s World Cafe, Remezcla and more. “Sorri” follows jame’s latest Latin disco pop/urbano single(released Aug 25th), a collaboration featuring Mexican singer-songwriter Patrick Luna which was deemed “ magnetic ” by Remezcla. jame has been building upon an exciting past few years, which saw him accomplish an array of mile-stone moments, including the opportunity to open for The Marias in the Dominican Republic, as well as the release of his highly-praised EP, which earned acclaim from the likes of NPR’s World Cafe, Remezcla and more. jame mingoue has made a name for himself through his progressive, cross-cultural sound, solidifying himself as a true musical maven in the global pop scene. Be on the lookout for more from the rising star as he continues his run of saccharine Latin indie-pop as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

27. Nissi ft. Fireboy DML – Nobody Source:NISSI Following a series of rousing performances this summer at The London Stadium, New York’s Citifield Stadium in New York, and the GelreDome in the Netherlands, along with show-stopping appearances at BergenFest in Norway and the AfroNation festivals in Detroit and Portugal, London-based musician, creative entrepreneur, and multi-hyphenate NISSI is excited to announce her sophomore EP UNBOXED. Set for release via Spaceship Records and EMPIRE on October 6, the eagerly anticipated project is available for pre-order today (September 15). To amplify the excitement even further, Nissi also unveils her captivating new single ‘NOBODY’ featuring afrobeats superstar Fireboy DML. Produced by multi-platinum selling musician and producer TSB (J Hus, FLO, Stormzy), and co-produced by Kigali and Eyes, ‘Nobody’ is centered around the profound themes of love and loyalty. Drawing from her own personal perspective on love, the infectious pop song, with R&B and afrobeats sensibilities, sees Nissi and Fireboy DML underscoring the permanence of loyalty, a bond that remains unyielding even as looks and individuals may change over time. The poignant lyrics portray the steadfast connection between two people, ready to face any challenge that comes their way. As the track unfolds, listeners are drawn into the powerful narrative of enduring love and the unbreakable ties of a devoted relationship. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Nobody’, Nissi says, “The inspiration for ‘Nobody’ comes from a place deep within me, a realisation about what love truly means. To me, love is about absolute loyalty. It’s the kind of loyalty that remains unwavering even when everything else fades away – people, looks, you name it. Loyalty is that eternal flame that never dims. ‘Nobody’ is a celebration of this profound connection, centered around love and loyalty. When the idea for the song took root, I knew I wanted to explore the theme of two individuals who are willing to move mountains for each other. It’s that unbreakable bond where nothing else matters, where they’re ready to defy the world just to be together”. Detailing how the song came together, and what it was like working with Fireboy DML, the rising star adds, “The process of creating the song with Fireboy DML flowed seamlessly. There was a natural chemistry between us, and our ideas bounced off each other effortlessly. It was a collaboration that felt entirely unforced, as if the music was simply coming together in the most organic way. The songwriting journey felt so refreshingly natural, like a conversation where each word and melody just fell into place with ease. It’s those moments when creativity feels like second nature that truly make the process magical. Together, our collaboration paints a vivid picture of a connection that’s pure and loyal”.

28. RealRichIzzo – House Arrest Source:RealRichIzzo Detroit-based rapper RealRichIzzo releases his newest single, “House Arrest”, out today via Priority Records. “House Arrest” comes nearly a month after RealRichIzzo’s last release, “Signing Day”. The music video for “House Arrest” is directed by Public Goat, an Atlanta-based videographer. The music video is filmed at a home studio where clips of RealRichIzzo and his crew can be seen vibing along to the song as it plays. Sticking true to his storytelling style, RealRichIzzo briefly touches on the topic of his own house arrest throughout the song as it relates to his past and his future. With the release of “House Arrest” and “Signing Day”, RealRichIzzo is beginning to build out his career as the next hottest talent to come from Detroit, Michigan. As new music rolls out from RealRichIzzo, the undeniable talent from the rapper will be on full display for the world.

29. Big Boogie – Ova Wit Source:BIG BOOGIE MUSIC CMG hip-hop artist Big Boogie released his new single, “Ova Wit,” via Yo Gotti’s CMG Records. “Ova Wit” showcases the Memphis native rapping over an explosive trap beat, where he talks about overcoming life in the trenches and growing into his luxury lifestyle. With his distinct voice, Boogie proudly reps CMG with lyrics like “CMG ni**a nothin’ else, Big B in it, that’s how I’m coming.” As part of the announcement, Boogie will be dropping a corresponding music video for “Ova Wit” later in the day. The CMG signee continues showcasing his artistic versatility, especially after dropping his melodic single “Mine” earlier this summer. With “Mine,” Boogie displayed his romantic side, showering his significant other with praise and adoration for holding him down. Earlier this year, Boogie delivered his highly-anticipated project “Definition of Big Dude” that included an appearance from Fat Trel. On the heels of the release in February 2023, Boogie was profiled on XXL’s The Break and featured in Complex, HotNewHipHop and The Source, among others Aside from his solo projects, Boogie also held his own alongside his labelmates on the CMG compilation album, “Gangsta Art,” with standout songs like “KeKe” and “Buss Down.” Boogie originally signed to CMG in November 2020, when Gotti gifted him with an iced-out CMG chain during a star-studded dinner ceremony to welcome him to the acclaimed label.