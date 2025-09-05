Latto, Ice Spice, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber & Veeze Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (September 1st – September 5th):

1. Lady Wray – Cover Girl Source:Big Crown Records Lady Wray shares the final advance offering from her forthcoming new album, releasing its title track. “Cover Girl” serves as the dominant message behind Nicole’s upcoming album, written as a reminder to herself of what’s most important in life as she’s watched her daughter grow up. A stripped down, heartfelt ballad, the song defies the importance placed on modern beauty standards and materialism, and chooses an uplifting message of self empowerment. Nicole’s new album Cover Girl, is out September 26th via Big Crown Records. Cover Girl elevates Wray’s artistry as the latest product of her decade-spanning partnership with Grammy Award winning producer Leon Michels (Clairo, Norah Jones, Freddie Gibbs). Together, Wray and Michels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray’s sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired soul and disco, ‘90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel. Cover Girl also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she’s grown as a mother in the years since 2022’s Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Lady Wray’s North American tour begins September 28th in Kingston, NY, and she’ll be playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd. Remaining tickets are available at ladynicolewray.com. Following a series of industry road bumps and the doubts that can come with finding your footing when beginning a career in music at just 16, Lady Wray reclaimed the spirit she first brought to music singing in her hometown church choir. Her two previous albums on Big Crown Records, 2016’s Queen Alone and 2022’s Piece of Me, saw her reimagine her identity as a musician exactly how she wanted to be seen, and the latter of which led to her late night TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (performing “Come On In”) and perform a rousting NPR Tiny Desk Concert. With Cover Girl, Nicole is letting her hair down, continuing her decade-spanning partnership with Leon Michels to infuse the raw soul and gospel power in her voice with a self-assured collection of contemporary R&B, soul and funk songs that speak to her joy and the revived bliss of this stage of her career. Listen to “Cover Girl” above, see below for Lady Wray’s upcoming North American tour dates and more album details, and stay tuned for more from Lady Wray coming soon.

2. Chase Shakur – Tell Me Why Source:Chase Shakur Atlanta-born R&B luminary Chase Shakur returns today with his latest single “Tell Me Why,” out now via Def Jam Recordings. The track sets the stage for the highly anticipated deluxe edition of his debut album WONDERLOVE, arriving soon. LISTEN HERE. A soulful and vulnerable ballad, “Tell Me Why” finds Chase weaving raw emotion through his signature blend of R&B, funk, and alternative soul. With lush instrumentation and his evocative vocal delivery, the record speaks to the push-and-pull of love, self-discovery, and emotional honesty. The release follows the momentum of WONDERLOVE, which has already generated millions of streams worldwide and critical acclaim across the board. Billboard praised the project as “a moody, introspective emotional odyssey through a soundscape that amalgamates gospel, soul, dancehall, Miami bass, trap, Afrobeats and more.” Meanwhile, Rated R&B raved, “Across 16 sprawling tracks, Shakur peregrinates through love’s euphoria, fueled by a mix of genres — R&B, jazz, hip-hop, dancehall — to keep the journey thrilling.” Chase’s deluxe album will expand the world of WONDERLOVE with new songs, deeper stories, and a sharper creative vision. More details coming soon. Stay tuned for updates on the deluxe edition of WONDERLOVE, and stream “Tell Me Why” now.

3. Princess Nokia – Blue Velvet Source:Princess Nokia Today, celebrated Nuyorican rapper and songstress Princess Nokia (Destiny Frasqueri) announces her new album Girls due Oct 10th. Alongside the album announcement she shares a new single “Blue Velvet” and a string of upcoming tour dates. The new single is a dark and harrowing track embracing Princess Nokia’s signature rap flow. Speaking about the song Princess Nokia shares, ”’Blue Velvet’ is both delicate and sinister. It supports women’s rights and women’s wrongs. It straddles the edge of confrontation and dares predatory behavior to be reckoned with.” Largely inspired by David Lynches Fire Walk With Me and Twin Peaks, Princess Nokia canonizes the character Laura Palmer and takes her audience on an off road journey – where the dark feminine is lawless. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The new song showcases the contrasting side of her upcoming album following previous single “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” ​​a celebratory pop banger that’s pure youthful bliss. As she found herself in this new phase of life, Princess Nokia wanted to make an album that was a guidebook to living a fulfilling life: a document of the fun she’s having paired with more existential reflections on what it’s taken to get there. While Girls is a celebration of growth, it is also ultimately an embodiment of Princess Nokia’s truest, most fundamental self. She’s always been a woman who is fearless in envisioning and pursuing the life she wants and deserves. She says it best herself: “I’ve always been a girl who has my own house, my own weed, and my own squad.” In a way, Girls is a way of honoring and celebrating that self, too: “I want to have fun with my friends for as long as I can,” she says. “And I want my girlhood to last. I want my fun to last as long as possible. And I think that’s a really beautiful thing.” Princess Nokia will be performing at a string of tour dates across North America and Europe this Fall beginning in the US on the West Coast in September and continuing on to Berlin, Paris and London in November. Listen to “Blue Velvet” above, find full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from Princess Nokia coming soon.

4. Van Van ft. Bun B – Do The Right Thing Source:VanVan - Topic At just six years old, Van Van is already making waves in the music industry with her latest single, “Do The Right Thing.” The young hip-hop artist is setting the stage for a new generation of voices, offering her unique blend of youthful energy, positivity, and powerful messaging. Van Van is managed by Hip-hop legend, MC LYTE and her Sunni Gyrl Inc. company. “Do The Right Thing (REMIX)” is an upbeat, motivational anthem that encourages listeners to make the right choices, stand up for what’s right, and always push forward with integrity. Van Van’s playful yet impactful lyrics resonate with people of all ages, delivering a message of fun and meaningful empowerment. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The single, produced by Souljagotbeatz and Jwitdahitz, features one of Hip-hop’s own, Bun B, boasts an infectious beat and Van Van’s signature, vibrant flow, only leaves you wanting more. With her incredible talent, charismatic personality, and commitment to positive messages, Van Van is quickly becoming a trailblazer in the hip-hop world — and she’s only getting started. “I want to show kids everywhere that they can make a difference and be a positive force in the world. Do The Right Thing is my way of telling everyone, no matter how old you are, always choose what’s good and right,” says Van Van. This release follows her successful debut project, “Van Van”, which garnered attention for its creativity and influence within the young hip-hop community. As Van Van continues to grow her fan base, she remains dedicated to uplifting and inspiring through her music, encouraging her audience to embrace kindness, resilience, and joy.

6. Meklit – Abebayehosh Source:Smithsonian Folkways Meklit, the Ethiopian-born, San Francisco–based vocalist, composer, activist, described by PopMatters as “one of the jazz world’s most innovative modern artists,” today releases “Abebayehosh,” the second song from her Smithsonian Folkways debut, A Piece of Infinity, out 9/26. This latest body of work journeys through the Ethiopian music “galaxy,” reimagining traditional folk songs and drawing on feminist lineages in Ethiopian music, where women and girls have carried stories, rituals, and histories. A song deeply rooted in seasonal tradition, “Abebayehosh” is sung every September by young girls in Ethiopia to mark the New Year, when the countryside bursts into color with adey abebay, the golden flowers of Ethiopian springtime. Meklit brings the traditional melody into vivid contemporary form alongside Kibrom Birhane (keyboard), Sam Bevan (electric bass), Colin Douglas (drumkit), Marco Peris Coppola (tupan and percussion), and Howard Wiley (alto, tenor, and baritone saxophone). Her soaring vocals combine with vibrant rhythms and horn lines, bridging centuries-old cultural traditions with her contemporary sound, rooted in jazz, soul, and East African music. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Having topped world music charts across the US + Europe with her previous works, Meklit has collaborated with everyone from Andrew Bird to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and her music has been praised by The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and NPR. Beyond performance, she is a visiting artist at Stanford University and host of Movement, a PRX podcast exploring the sounds of global migration. Recorded entirely at the Bay Area’s Women’s Audio Mission, A Piece of Infinity is both an ancestral offering and a cultural intervention, showing that tradition is alive, evolving, and shaped by the experiences of those in motion across borders. For Meklit, these songs are acts of connection, bridging past and present, homeland and diaspora, and the personal and the political to reveal how music holds the memory of migration and celebrates the communities it creates. Watch the video for the first single, “Tizita,” featuring Brandee Younger and directed by Sophiyaa Nayar, for a glimpse into the album’s sound HERE.

7. Aminé – LA Source:Aminé Less than two weeks ahead of the launch of his North American tour, Aminé shares his new single “LA.” Produced by Westen Weiss and Pasqué, the latest offering is a prime example of Aminé’s artistic versatility. Arriving alongside a music video directed by noahsocold (Bad Bunny, bbtrickz), “LA” sees the rapper basking in all he’s accomplished whilst living in LA over a playful, digitized beat and hypnotic melody. Last month, Aminé shared a live performance video from his new album 13 Months of Sunshine. Filmed in the Addis Skatepark in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this latest visual offering sees the rapper perform a handful of highlights from the album, including “New Flower (feat. Leon Thomas),” “Temptations,” “Arc de Triomphe,” and “13MOS,” while surrounded by the internationally renowned Ethiopian Girl Skaters Crew. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Released this past May, 13 Months of Sunshine is a play on the 13-month calendar that Aminé’s native Ethiopia and Eritrea follow, as well as a direct reference to the Western marketing campaigns to entice tourists to visit Ethiopia in the 60’s and 70’s. “They came up with this slogan to show people that there was so much more to Ethiopia than what is advertised,” the rapper shared, “I related so heavily to it, because on this album, I am showing that there’s so much more than what everyone assumes about my music—myself included.” Guided by intimate conversations with family members, specifically his father, and the strong ties to his East African heritage, 13 Months of Sunshine sees the rapper reevaluate his meteoric success and the legacy he wants to leave behind through intentional storytelling. Executive produced by Dahi (Ravyn Lenae, SZA, Kendrick Lamar), every line on the 16-song album passes the “small reading room test” through lyrics that he “would be proud to read, without music and in front of 30 people,” Aminé explains, “Every line had to pass that test.” From the Waxahatchee-featuring indie pop beauty of “History” to the psych-synth invocation of Toro y Moi-assisted album closer “Images” on 13 Months of Sunshine, the rapper presents his most exacting vision to date as well as a ferocious appetite as both a listener and curator of sound. On the heels of the album’s release this past spring, Aminé announced a tour in support of 13 Months of Sunshine across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe for this Fall. He’ll be kicking off the tour with the second edition of The Best Day Ever Festival taking place September 13th and 14th in his hometown of Portland before taking the music of his new acclaimed album and his storied catalog across the Live Nation-promoted 4-month run.

8. Star Bandz – Die Source:STAR BANDZ The heavy hitting track continues to show off her undeniable street authenticity with her sassy and bold attitude. In the video, she is truly being the coolest 17-year-old rapper riding around New York City in big luxury SUV, hitting major NY spots such as the local deli to pick up a famous chopped cheese and apple juice before she hits Times Square for an epic night in the city. The single / video comes on the heels of her recently released single, “NAW YEA FR” and her debut festival performance atLollapalooza in the heart of her hometown. Star Bandz was just included in Complex’s “ 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now ,” and continues to show off her vibrant confidence in this new anthem. Star Bandz has recently received recognition from some of her role models in the rap game including Lil Durk and Polo G. She was also included in Pitchfork’s “Best 100 Songs of 2024” list. Her collaboration with New York native Sugarhill Ddot titled “My Baby” now has over 27M views on YouTube and continues to rapidly grow a year post release. Star Bandz truly continues to make her mark as a 17-year-old in the scene, bringing a fresh and fearless take to drill rap while inspiring a new generation of artists to come.

10. Vella – All My Love Source:Vella Rising pop sensation, Vella, captured global attention in 2020 when her TikTok performances went viral, quickly gaining millions of followers and amassing nearly 100 million streams across her originals and covers. Now Vella is set to take a bold step forward in her musical journey with the release of her highly anticipated Sonet / Universal Music Sweden debut album, All My Love, arriving September 28th. With a voice that ranges from “gritty and soulful, to ethereal falsetto”, Vella invites listeners into a raw, emotional world where vulnerability meets strength—a theme at the very core of “All My Love.” Drawing comparisons to Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin, with her smoky and deeply emotive voice, Vella writes unapologetic lyrics like a diary of her experience with love and heartbreak. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup All My Love is a sonic exploration of resilience, heartbreak, and passion. Each track reflects a chapter of Vella’s personal journey—spanning themes of empowerment, longing, and self-discovery—delivered with the authenticity and vocal power that first made her a breakout star. Though based in Los Angeles, Vella has found a second creative home in Sweden, where she developed deep artistic ties and worked extensively with local producers and writers. The album reflects a truly global collaboration, blending U.S. pop energy with the melodic precision and emotional depth of Scandinavian pop.

11. KWAME’ – The Different KIds Source:Kwamé - Topic Multi award-winning platinum artist and producer, KWAME’, returns to the forefront of the music industry, sending true hip-hop heads into a frenzy with the release of his anticipated album, “THE DIFFERENT KIDS.” The 15-track project is a powerful, high-energy, and layered self-produced project that showcases several facets of the multi-hyphenate’s artistic personality. “The album title explains how I always felt as a person,” he explains. “I didn’t necessarily align with mainstream life. I’ve always felt different. Putting the Kids part of the title as plural, it’s a double thing. It speaks to the people who used to get into my music. I would refer to them as The Different Kids.” Throughout The Different Kids, Kwamé blends witty braggadocio and captivating storytelling with precise, dexterous flows. He also weaves social commentary into his rewind-worthy rhymes. The intro to “The Kwame Show,” for instance, sounds as if it could be the theme song from a classic television sitcom. The song then flips into a kinetic beat with Kwamé rapping with a controlled poise about everything from his ageless appearance to the evolution of Black family structure. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup On “Hello Anybody,” Kwamé wonders if he’s the only one who sees the shortcomings of modern society while also addressing his own contradictions. “Adulthood” takes a realistic look at marriage, about how men and women can drift apart over the years. “I wanted to address things that are important to me, but not make it preachy,” Kwamé says. “That’s the vibe of the whole album. I feel like I drop gems interwoven with the lyrics in different ways.” Elsewhere, “Ms Mary Mack” showcases Kwamé flowing effortlessly over a spare, bouncy drum-driven beat, while he has guest vocalist Lady Tigra from L’Trimm speak to his community in a tongue-in-cheek manner on “Ole Skool Rapper.” Then, on “KWAME 2 KWAME” he imagines having a conversation with a younger version of himself. It all adds up to The Different Kids, an artistic tour de force from one of hip-hop’s best rapper-producers. “I decided I was only going to rap over beats I wanted to rap over,” Kwamé says. “I’m not going to allow what’s ‘in style’ or ‘out of style,’ dictate what I do. I try to be as absolutely creative as I can possibly be without anybody telling me, ‘No. You can’t do that,’ but myself. That thought process is the soul of the album.”

13. ilham ft. Fridayy – For Me Source:ilham Today, alternative pop/R&B songstress ilham announces her long-awaited independent EP uhm…ok? will be releasing September 19th. The 10-track collection marks a new era for the Moroccan artist, reminding listeners the importance of protecting your peace, letting things slide without letting them shake you, and realizing your strength isn’t about how much you endure, but in how easily you let go. uhm…ok? is a mindset turned project — a reflection of what happens when you’ve had enough. It’s for those who are done overthinking, done justifying their pain, and done trying to decode the nonsense. Sometimes, you just gotta hit someone with an “uhm…ok?” and keep it pushing. “‘uhm…ok?’ is about trying to make sense of things that just don’t make sense,” explains ilham on the forthcoming EP. “That’s the ‘uhm…ok?’ mentality. It’s a movement; a collective of people who have been through some shit. Instead of being pressed or hard on yourself, control what you can and let go of the things you thought you couldn’t.” Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Alongside the announcement, ilham also shares her new single and visual “for me” featuring Fridayy, where the duo seamlessly blend pop, R&B, and house elements as they speak on going to the ends of the earth for the one you love while expecting the same from them in return. “‘for me’ is about turning the tables in love,” shares ilham about the track. “I’m usually the one giving, catering, and pouring into the people around me, but this time, I wanted to ask the question: what are you willing to do for me? How far would you go? Would you even kill for me? Because when it comes to love, I know I would.” On the collaboration she says, “Having Fridayy on the track made the record and was the perfect finishing touch. He wrote his verse as a direct response to mine, so you get both the male and female perspectives in conversation. He’s not only one of the main producers on my project, but also one of my best friends, which made the back-and-forth in the studio effortless and mad fun.” Last summer, ilham emerged from her 2 year release hiatus to announce that she was finally an independent artist, and shared VHS footage of her and friends singing and celebrating in the studio to a snippet now known as “uhm…ok?.” After teasing her first independent single, the viral sexy drill track premiered on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 Show and her On The Radar performance slowly took over the internet. Ilham followed up with confidence booster “games,” offering hazy piano riffs over a trap beat that was praised by The New York Times and The FADER. She later released empowering anthem “roster” which she performed for 4 Shooters Only From The Block series and captivated media outlets like OkayAfrica, NYLON, Khamsa, and more. Ilham spoke to Hypebeast Arabia about North African representation, maintaining authenticity, and paving the way to Moroccan stardom – read it HERE. House-infused “make the room look twice” earned media attention from Cairo Scene, Scene Noise, EnVi Media, Glasse Factory, Bounce, and DopeCauseWeSaid among others. Earlier this year, ilham made her runway debut at MEFeater Magazine’s Galentine’s New York Fashion Week show where the songstress captivated viewers in a rich purple ensemble by RMA Apparel. “ilham was the perfect choice to open the show because she embodies the spirit of RMA — breaking barriers while staying true to her identity,” shares Reema Idris, the mastermind behind the clothing label. “I saw a connection between ilham’s journey and my own, both of us stepping into industries that haven’t always made space for us. Collaborating with her was a natural fit; she brought such power and elegance to the runway. She set the tone for the show!”

14. Grxwn Fxlks ft. DJ Qbert & Daru Jones – Get To Work Source:Grxwn Fxlks Pittsburgh hip-hop duo Grxwn Fxlks , made up of emcee Masai Turner and producer/DJ Akil Esoon have a partnership that is rooted in sharp lyricism, soulful boom-bap production, and a commitment to “grown folks” hip-hop — music built on substance, skill, and soul to evoke the genre’s golden era while pushing it forward. Their upcoming single “Get To Work” arrives tonight f eaturing legendary contributions from DJ Qbert and Daru Jones. The track delivers real rhymes and raw boom-bap energy with undeniable mastery. Their mission has always been to represent the underrepresented: mature hip-hop fans who want music that reflects real life, hard-earned wisdom, and cultural respect. They reject shortcuts and trends in favor of building a catalog with staying power, grounded in authenticity and a deep love for the art form. Their catalog is being built for longevity. Timeless over trendy.

15. El Snappo – Not Fa Da Industry Source:El Snappo

16. Rema – FUN Source:Rema Rema wastes no time in 2025, coming through thick and fast with his latest single, “Fun” — listen to the gorgeous introspective track HERE. Produced by longtime collaborator London and AoD, the track blends playful reflections on life’s pressures with a reminder to let go, worry less, and embrace the moment. The delicate piano-driven production transforms the song to become a poignant and deeply resonating track. “Fun” feels especially fitting for Rema right now, an artist in motion, experimenting with different sounds across a stream of high grade singles this year including the Sade-sampling “Baby (Is It A Crime), guitar-forward “Bout U” and most recently the fiery dance-floor anthem “Kelebu.” Each release captures a different side of his artistry, hinting that he’s enjoying the creative process as much as the product. With his highly anticipated project quietly set for next year, “Fun” is another glimpse into Rema’s evolving world, and a reminder not to take life too seriously along the way. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup This week, Rema dropped the explosive video for his latest single, “Kelebu,” a video drenched with pure adrenaline from start to finish — with over 1.6 million views since its release on Tuesday morning. As part of the lead-up, Rema launched a global dance challenge, putting $10K on the table for the best routine. The result was a movement that ignited timelines and dance floors worldwide. With this release, Rema isn’t just dropping a video, he’s reviving the rave and lighting up the dance floor. His mission is to get people out of the VIP and back on the dance floor. Whether you’re a pro or just dancing in your bedroom, “Kelebu” invites everyone to move, no matter your level. Shot in Lagos and brought to life by director Perliks and Nouvelle Production House, the visual pulses with fast-cut scenes and electrifying energy, perfectly capturing the bold, free spirit of Rema’s current era. Fresh off his global HEIS tour, and recently spotted turning up with Travis Scott at DC10, Rema is clearly in his bag, letting go, having fun, and creating without limits. Rema launched into 2025 at full speed, dropping “Baby (Is It A Crime)” and “Bout U” before embarking on his global “HEIS” tour. The tour became a defining moment in his career, with sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, a victorious return to The O2 for the second time in four years, and a packed Accor Arena in Paris. Across continents, Rema celebrated a six-year run of culture-shifting hits, cementing a legacy that’s continuously redefining Afrobeats on a global scale. During his O2 set, Rema shared a bold revelation: he’ll be stepping away from the UK stage for a while to focus entirely on his next body of work, the next phase in his artistic evolution. While the HEIS era has been nothing short of groundbreaking, he’s now locking into the studio, ready to craft something that doesn’t just follow up, but levels up. A new chapter is coming, and as always, Rema is shaping the future on his own terms. During Paris Fashion Week in June, Rema leveled up with his runway debut for 424, whilst also attending and sitting front row at Kenzo and Jacquemus.

17. Dess Dior ft. BJRNCK -IDC Source:The track taps into the growing wave of sample culture, flipping Ciara’s iconic 2006 hit “So What” featuring Field Mob into a bold, unapologetic anthem. With over 4.5 million followers across platforms, Dess continues to solidify her presence in both music and fashion while staying rooted in her Atlanta culture. As sample-driven music continues to dominate the charts and shape new sounds, “IDC” adds fresh, female forward voices to the moment. Dess Dior has released her latest single, “IDC” featuring singer-songwriter BJRNCK. The track taps into the growing wave of sample culture, flipping Ciara’s iconic 2006 hit “So What” featuring Field Mob into a bold, unapologetic anthem. With over 4.5 million followers across platforms, Dess continues to solidify her presence in both music and fashion while staying rooted in her Atlanta culture. As sample-driven music continues to dominate the charts and shape new sounds, “IDC” adds fresh, female forward voices to the moment.

18. 3Quency – Top Off Source:3Quency Buzzing trio 3QUENCY has unveiled their debut single, “Top Down” via RECORDS/Columbia Records. Produced by Tommy “TBHITS” Brown [Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, The Weeknd] & Leather Jackett and co-written with Serrin Joy Scrutchings, Alivia Blue as well as the members of 3Quency. The track introduces 3QUENCY’s unique sound – a confident blend of sensuality, swagger, and a fresh take on modern R&B. Listen HERE. The accompanying music video features bold choreography and sleek visuals that perfectly complement the song’s confident, sexy energy. Watch the Ava Rikki directed video HERE. “It began as a love song called ‘Lover Girl’ , but it took a turn,” says Wennely. “It wasn’t giving ‘Lover Girl’ anymore. It had its own force, and we wrote it as we felt.” Brianna adds, “It taps into sensuality, sexy energy, and taking control as a woman. It sets the tone, because it’s an introduction to us as original artists. We’re starting everything from the ground up. It sounds like what we want 3QUENCY to be. This is us.” “We’re big on empowerment and women being confident in their own skin,” Nori says. “This song is all about women tapping into their feminine side.” Brianna, Nori, and Wennely began to cultivate their bond as contestants on Netflix’s Building The Band, which quickly rose as a Top 10 US series on Netflix. They recognized one another as kindred spirits, locked in, and ended up placing first on the show. After garnering attention and inciting the praise of Vulture, Parade, and more, the trio landed a deal with RECORDS. Now, they’re primed to take flight as the girl group to watch in 2025 and beyond.

19. PARTYOF2 – Friendly Fire Source:PARTYOF2 America’s next top duo has arrived. Today the LA-based duo PARTYOF2 announces their highly awaited debut album as a duo AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! slated for release on October 17th via Def Jam Recordings. In celebration, they share their searing new single “FRIENDLY FIRE.” The track thrills as both Jadagrace and SWIM delight in dishing out incendiary rounds of jabs at one another through sharp and dexterous bars in friendly feud.



Produced and written by Jadagrace and SWIM, AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! reveals an insatiable new era that is bold and audacious as they continue to push their parameters of their art to staggering new levels. The project sees the duo taking the reins to design every aspect of their art, bringing to life their extraordinary universe, reflecting the world around them with immediacy and love alike, all across a sonic canvas unlike anything else out right now. The album features a scintillating collaboration with Kaytranada as well as their most recent viral track “poser” which clocked in over 10 million streams across all platforms and whose video has been hugely celebrated for its innovative artistry, catapulting the duo as major players in the music arena.



Additionally, the duo will be performing at Tyler The Creator’s beloved Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in November alongside music’s other most exciting acts today. Celebrating the recent line up announcement, the duo dropped a fiery freestyle honoring Tyler’s hit track “Yonkers” – watch it HERE.



Throughout their entire catalogue, the duo has come to be highly celebrated for art that surpasses the confines of genres and one that is rooted in love, unrelenting passion, a refreshing desire to grow and embrace their dualities. It’s also transformative art that provides belonging to those on the margins and has quickly captured the hearts of millions across the globe. The entirety of their work has received widespread tastemaker praise from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, i-D, BET, FADER, Teen Vogue, Ebony, Paper Magazine, Stereogum, Clash, UPROXX and more. Beyond stacking up tens of millions of streams, they already have explosive collaborations with Baby Tate, Tinashe, and Rejjie Snow under their young belts.

20. Cappadonna – Another Dose Source:Cappadonna - Topic Wu-Tang Clan member and master slang editorialist, Cappadonna, is back with “Another Dose.” Cappa is gearing up for a powerful return with the release of his brand-new album Solar Eclipse, which will be released on 9.18.25 via DNA Music Group. Ahead of the album, he has released a first taste of the project’s lead single, “Another Dose”, which is now available. Known for his intricate wordplay and unmistakable style, Cappadonna brings more of his signature slang editorial on Solar Eclipse. The project arrives at a moment of renewed energy for the Wu-Tang Clan, with new music from The Clan (Black Samson), Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah, and the group’s recently completed The Final Chamber tour proving their legacy remains unmatched. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Cappadonna has appeared on over 25 releases across the Wu-Tang universe, lending unforgettable verses to classics from Raekwon, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah. As both a solo artist and a key Wu affiliate, Cappa has carved out his own legacy within the Clan’s storied history, balancing sharp social commentary with vivid street slang and timeless New York grit. With Solar Eclipse, Cappadonna continues to expand on that tradition, delivering an album that is both a nod to the golden era and a fresh contribution to Wu-Tang’s enduring movement. Fans can expect raw lyricism, cosmic wisdom, and the unmistakable voice that has defined Cappadonna’s role in hip-hop for decades. Cappa’s new single “Another Dose” is now available via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro. Cappadonna’s Solar Eclipse will be released on 9.18.25.

22. Fredo Bang – Traumatized Child Source:Fredo Bang Baton Rouge rapper and songwriter Fredo Bang returns with his compelling new single and visual for “Traumatized Child,” out now via EMPIRE. The track leads into his highly anticipated EP Kreature Muzik, arriving September 12, and showcases both his vulnerability and his commanding presence in Southern hip hop. Following the viral success of “AIN’T MY FAULT,” Fredo delivers an unflinching portrait of survival, pain, and resilience on “Traumatized Child.” The song reflects on betrayal, personal loss, and the constant threat of violence, all conveyed with the melodic honesty that has become his signature. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The single is accompanied by a striking music video filmed in Fredo’s hometown of Baton Rouge. The visual immerses viewers in the streets and spaces that shaped him, from boarded-up houses and local basketball courts to the vibrant community around him, all framed against the lush greenery of the South. Shot with a dreamlike lens, the video adds a cinematic layer to the story of “Traumatized Child,” amplifying the song’s raw emotion and giving fans an intimate glimpse into Fredo’s world. Kreature Muzik expands on this narrative across 11 new tracks, highlighting Fredo’s growth as both a storyteller and an artist. The project features previously unheard posthumous tracks from the late Da Real Gee Money and Blvd Quick, paying tribute to his roots and honoring his longtime collaborators. Anticipation has been building with Fredo teasing the EP’s focus track “BADA BING,” which has inspired over 10,000 fan-made videos across social media. By pairing raw truth with undeniable presence, Fredo Bang continues to cement his position as one of the most essential voices of his generation.

23. Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder – Gotta Get It Source:Reuben Vincent Home Is Not A Place, It’s a Feeling… Reuben Vincent, the rising young star from Charlotte, NC, and legendary Grammy-winning producer 9th Wonder, are officially announcing their new collaborative album Welcome Home, which will be released in October 2025. In conjunction with the announcement, they’ve released a brand-new maxi single, featuring “Gotta Get It” and “Queen City”, both singles are now available on all streaming platforms. Entirely produced by 9th Wonder, Welcome Home is a full-circle moment for Vincent, who was first signed to 9th’s Jamla Records in 2016 before joining Roc Nation in 2021. From his earliest work, Reuben has stood out as a prodigy—a rapper with unmatched poise, lyrical depth, and versatility beyond his years. His last two projects, Love Is War and General Admission, showcased his growth as both an artist and a storyteller. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup With Welcome Home, Reuben Vincent takes another bold step forward, returning to his roots, moving back home, and fully collaborating with his mentor 9th Wonder. “This album is a full-circle moment. Being that 9th gave me my first chance in this game. I felt it was only right we do an album together,” Reuben confides. “This album, I take it back to where it all started for me. Which is HOME. Home as in North Carolina, and classic rap sh–. It’s a homecoming in every sense.” Welcome Home reaffirms the bond between mentor and protégé, one who has now had a few years of formative experiences to help shape his personal and artistic journeys, and it proves that no matter how far you travel to chase your dreams, the roads always lead you home. Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder’s new maxi single “Gotta Get It” + “Queen City” are now available on all DSP’s courtesy of Jamla Records/Roc Nation Distribution. Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder’s Welcome Home album will be released in October 2025.

24. Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder – Queen City Source:Reuben Vincent

25. Queen Naija – Rain Source:Queen Naija Platinum-certified R&B powerhouse Queen Naija has made her return with the release of her highly anticipated single “rain…” The track, which arrived alongside an official visualizer, marks her first official release of 2025 and the beginning of a bold new chapter in her career. “’rain…’ felt like the perfect song to open up with as I’m entering this new era. A blend of sexy and sensual lyrics along with production that hits hard and brings you all the nostalgic feels. I had to remind y’all that no matter how versatile I can get, R&B will continue to run through my veins,” says Queen. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Blending her signature soulful R&B stylings with sleek, modern pop elements, “rain…” offers a shimmering, ethereal soundscape carried by Queen’s unmistakable vocal power. Lyrically, the track sets the tone for her upcoming fall EP, embracing the highs, lows, and complicated in-betweens of love and relationships. “rain…” is more than a single; it’s the first drop in an era that reintroduces Queen Naija at her most versatile, vulnerable, and visionary yet. “rain…” follows a string of deeply personal releases, including 2024’s “Straight Outta Heaven,” which reflected on her emotional journey as a mother of two, and “Missing You,” a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and bodyguard, Beast. The record comes after her 2023 EP After the Butterflies, which featured standout collaborations with Monica, Ella Mai, Eric Bellinger, and NBA YoungBoy. The New York Times once hailed Queen Naija as “the first soul star of the social media generation” — a title she continues to embody with more than 6 billion global streams, multiple RIAA-certified plaques, and a catalog of hits that have topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, including “Medicine,” “Karma,” “Butterflies Pt. 2,” and “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean. Her 2020 debut album missunderstood also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

26. Point5ive Source:SnoopDoggTV Death Row Records artist Point5ive, formerly known as Lil ½ Dead, returns with his brand new single “Grown Man Business,” a groovy, soulful anthem that captures Point5ive’s growth and evolution as both an artist and a man. With smooth vocals and a commanding delivery, Point5ive reflects on self-respect, discipline, and leveling up, themes that showcase both his maturity and lived experience. The track fuses timeless R&B melodies with signature West Coast swagger, bridging generations while offering a sound that is fresh and undeniably current. While his roots are grounded in gangster rap, his style has evolved into a more lighthearted and melodic approach, highlighting his growth as an artist. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup As one of the defining voices of West Coast hip hop’s golden era, Point5ive first made his mark in the 1990s alongside Death Row legends. Now, under his reintroduced name, he continues that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era of his career. Point5ive’s roots in Long Beach and his early contributions to Death Row’s historic run cemented his place in one of music’s most influential movements. Today, his reintroduction signals both respect for his foundation and a fresh creative vision for the future. With “Grown Man Business,” Point5ive reaffirms his role as a respected voice from Long Beach and a leader in the culture.

27. Justin Bieber – SWAG II Source:Justin Bieber GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, is back with SWAG II, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Just weeks after the release of his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album SWAG, Bieber continues his creative momentum with a bold new body of work, amplifying the energy, creativity and cultural impact of its predecessor. The new 23-track project features production by Justin Bieber in collaboration with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Mike Will, Camper and more. Upon release in July, SWAG, Bieber’s seventh studio album, debuted as the most consumed album worldwide, landing at #1 on the Top Streaming, Pop and R&B Album charts, marking the 10th Billboard 200 Top 5 album of Bieber’s career and his 50th Billboard Global 200 hit. The album topped both the Spotify and Apple Music Album Charts, reaching #1 over 100 territories globally. Standout track “DAISIES” claimed the #1 spot on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Song charts and continued to top the U.S chart for 7 days post-release. It also peaked at #1 on Apple Music Top 100 Global chart and has remained there since, making it the top consumed song globally.

29. Elmiene – Heat The Streets Source:Elmiene Acclaimed British-Sudanese soul sensation Elmiene releases his new mixtape Heat The Streets via Polydor/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



Comprised of all new material, plus a few skits + interludes, the 12-track mixtape leans into Elmiene’s lifelong love of R&B, an influence that has remained a fixture of his own work. Unafraid of sharing big feelings and making grand romantic gestures, Heat The Streets celebrates and embraces the emotional depth of classic R&B.



Recent single “Useless (Without You)” – playlisted on BBC Radio 1Xtra and Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 1 – is a yearning ballad that denies life’s meaning without a lover, while the melodramatic “Damage Control” imagines the eve of a relationship’s demise over an irresistible funk groove. The collection ends with a warm cover of Carole King’s ode to universal love “You’ve Got A Friend’.”



Elmiene’s recent run of live shows feel like bucket list accolades: he performed at the BET Awards, played alongside D’Angelo at the Roots Picnic, supported Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park. His iconic NPR Tiny Desk Concert recently surpassed 1 million viewers, and his interview on The Terrell Show found further reverence for Elmiene’s R&B credentials when he impressed viewers by singing Uncle Sam’s “I Don’t Ever Want To See You Again.” Last month, he performed at Spotify’s “RNB X Live” in NYC as well as had his special “Live From” intimate performances in Brooklyn, Toronto, Houston, Charlotte and Atlanta.

30. Avenoir – Mirage Source:Avenoir A thrilling new voice in R&B today, singer and songwriter Avenoir releases his debut album Mirage today via LISTEN TO THE KIDS. In celebration, he shares the music video for his track “Lady” directed by Arvin Farsyad. The breathtaking body of work was born from a longstanding collaboration with close friends and peers Maz B and YMX Beats who imagined a striking collection of songs that capture an intimate portrait of the human journey by the young Avenoir, marking his brilliant ascent into the larger music arena and an essential player in R&B today. Mirage houses a string of scintillating singles such as “Art Of War” which was lauded by Billboard, who said it was a “sparkling alt-R&B fantasia complete with ebullient synths and lush keyboard chords cradling his breathless falsetto” and “Prince-esque”. It also includes previous standalone single “Heaven” featuring Houston-born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bryant Barnes and his latest, the guitar driven ballad “Alone.” Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Injecting a breath of fresh air into the exhilarating R&B space with his singular sound, Avenoir arrives as a force to be reckoned with as he brilliantly fuses future-facing sonic elements with his love for striking live instrumentation that remains at the core of his songs for music that transcends time and genre confines making him standout in the genre. His voice is honey-drenched and haunting, weaving between contemporary R&B, alt-soul, and a touch of nostalgic ‘90s influence. The Edmonton-based 23-year-old first generation artist is the child of Nigerian and Zambian parents who passed on their love for music to Avenoir and his siblings. His first venture into music began when he started playing piano in church with his mother, a powerful songstress in the church, as a way to fortify their relationship. At a young age, he also discovered a deep love for poetry during the second grade and soon after started making music from scratch as a kid. He drew from the sounds he was surrounded by growing up which included the rock and alternative music of his father and the soul and R&B of his mother, both of which have come to inform his one-of-a-kind sound.

32. FLO – The Mood (Remixes) Source:FLO London-based girl group FLO shares The Mood (Remixes) EP today. Listen to The Mood (Remixes) EP HERE.



Following the release of their sultry, unapologetic single “The Mood” with Kaytranada earlier this summer, FLO has teamed up with an exciting group of DJs, producers and artists for a 4-track remix EP, including London & Berlin based collective Bees & Honey, GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Jayda G, West London DJ and producer p-rallel and North London producer GEE LEE. Each remix offers a fresh take on the single, with collaborators infusing their distinct styles and signature flair to the original track. Speaking about The Mood (Remixes) EP, FLO said: “Dance, house, and electronic music are genres we’ve always loved listening to in our own time, so being able to push this already great dance track even further into that world through the remix EP has been amazing. It also gave us the chance to collaborate with some close friends and incredible female DJs.” The remix EP follows an incredible year for FLO, who released their debut album Access All Areas last November. The album became the highest charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, with The New York Times hailing them a “girl group for the new generation.” Alongside a Top 3 chart position in the UK, the trio debuted on Billboard Top 200, and achieved over 605 million all-time global streams under their belt. The well-received debut album saw Pitchfork give the album an 8/10 rating stating “The UK trio’s debut delivers a confident vision of what a modern girl group can be: tender, headstrong, and unified, with a clear point of view and harmonies for days.” The Times and NME gave the album stellar 4* ratings, with NME labelling it as “a front row seat to the next big thing” whilst their cover story for Dazed called Access All Areas “a debut…that delivers on the promise of their hype..



After kicking off the summer with a sensational headline show at Somerset House as a part of their summer series, FLO will embark on the rescheduled UK and European leg of their “Access All Areas” tour later this month. The tour begins on September 28th with a sold-out show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy, followed by dates in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, before heading across Europe in October. These rescheduled dates follow on from their 27-date North American tour which saw them complete the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades. Full dates can be found below and limited tickets are available here.

33. Joyner Lucas – NVM Source:Joyner Lucas Two-time Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas releases his brand-new single “NVM”, available now on all streaming platforms. The track arrives as a surprise standalone release, further cementing Joyner’s ability to keep fans on their toes with uncompromising creativity and lyrical mastery. Alongside the single, Joyner delivers the official music video for “NVM”, starring Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and actress Mya. The striking visual pairs Joyner’s raw storytelling with Mya’s undeniable star power, creating an exciting moment that bridges hip-hop and R&B in a bold and unexpected way. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “NVM” showcases Joyner at his sharpest, balancing wordplay, raw emotion, and a commanding delivery that cuts through with intensity. With its moody production and unapologetic bars, the record is a reminder of Joyner’s ability to turn any moment into a cultural conversation. The release of “NVM” follows the momentum of Joyner’s recently released third studio album ADHD 2, which dropped earlier this summer to widespread acclaim. The project features a powerhouse lineup including J Balvin, Fireboy DML, DaBaby, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Ava Max, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, and Blackbear, further showcasing Joyner’s range and global reach. While “NVM” does not appear on the album, it continues the creative fire sparked by ADHD 2 and underscores Joyner’s unpredictability as one of the most versatile voices in hip-hop today.

37. Jay Worthy & Larry June – 2P’z Source:LNDN DRGS The 2 P’z in a Pod return as Jay Worthy & Larry June drop their new single “2P’z.” Their joint album 2 P’z in a Pod was named one of 2022’s best by Complex and has become a cult classic. After dropping “P FUNKENTELECHY” with George Clinton and Leven Kali in late August, Worthy continues to gear up for his solo album Once Upon A Time by revealing the cover art and tracklist for the 2-part project which will include both “2P’z” and “P FUNKENTELECHY” alongside other previously released songs “Reckless” and “Choosing Shoes” with Boldy James. Related Stories Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The Los Angeles-based, Griselda-affiliated rapper Jay Worthy’s long-awaited debut solo album, Once Upon A Time, is a double album presented in two parts. The first chapter arrives September 26 via Empire, with the second installment to follow soon on October 10th. The album follows a string of notable collaborations with The Alchemist, Roc Marci, and last year’s project with G-Funk icon Dam-Funk, which cemented Worthy’s deep ties to funk lineage. Set against Jay Worthy’s vivid West Coast storytelling, Once Upon A Time underscores the street legend’s ability to move seamlessly between hip-hop tradition and cultural innovation. Bolstered by production from The Alchemist, Cardo Got Wings, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Chase N. Cash, lndn drgs, and more, features run the spectrum of Worthy’s ties from the mainstream to underground legends and musical innovators. A who’s who of West Coast rap, including Vince Staples, E-40, Kamaiyah, Ty Dolla $ign, 03 Greedo, DJ Quik, Mack 10, Ice-T, and more are complemented by bold turns with Eyedress, George Clinton, Terrace Martin, Spice 1 & Bun B, Wiz Khalifa, Conway The Machine, Curren$y, and more.