Source: Logan Bowles / Getty List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season The 2025 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns. As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season. Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads. For the franchises that do so, change often comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and coordinators are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances. Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The pressure to succeed in the NFL is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some on the sidelines. As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the List of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams. Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions. Take a look below at the List of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season (2025). RELATED: Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season (2025) Mike Tomlin | Stepping Down As The Coach Of The Pittsburgh Steelers Source: Joe Sargent / Getty Mike Tomlin, the long-time head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is stepping down after an illustrious career with the franchise. Known for his leadership, consistency, and ability to inspire his teams, Tomlin leaves behind a legacy that includes multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory. His departure marks the end of an era for the Steelers, as they look to transition into a new chapter of their storied history.

Greg Roman | Was the Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, former Offensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, was relieved of his duties following the team’s struggles to maintain offensive consistency. Despite his reputation for innovative schemes, the Chargers’ offense underperformed, failing to meet expectations in key moments. The decision to part ways reflects the organization’s desire for a fresh approach to maximize their offensive potential moving forward.

Mike McDaniel | Coached the Miami Dolphins Source: Megan Briggs / Getty The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Mike McDaniel after a disappointing 7-10 season, marking the end of his four-year tenure. Despite initial success, including back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two seasons, the team struggled in recent years, failing to secure a playoff berth in the last two seasons. Owner Stephen Ross made the decision following consecutive losing seasons and a lack of progress in addressing the team’s offensive struggles, which had been a key focus of McDaniel’s hiring. McDaniel’s tenure was marked by highs, such as leading the league in offense early on, but defenses eventually adapted, exposing weaknesses. A late-season shift to a run-heavy strategy showed promise but came too late to salvage the season. Speculation now surrounds potential replacements, with names like John Harbaugh being floated

Josh Grizzard | Was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after just one season in the role. Despite retaining head coach Todd Bowles, the team’s failure to make the playoffs led to changes within the coaching staff. Grizzard, who previously served as the Buccaneers’ passing game coordinator, oversaw an offense that ranked 18th in scoring and 21st in total offense during the 2025 season. This marks the fifth offensive coordinator change for Bowles.

Kliff Kingsbury | Was the Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator Source: Luke Hales / Getty The Washington Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have mutually agreed to part ways following a disappointing 5-12 season. Kingsbury’s offense, which ranked 22nd in both points and yards, struggled due to injuries to key players like quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin. Despite a strong rushing attack, the passing game faltered, leading to the decision. Kingsbury is expected to explore other coaching opportunities.

John Harbough | Coached the Baltimore Ravens Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, marking the end of an era for the franchise. Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012, was the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach, behind Mike Tomlin. Despite his impressive career, which includes 193 wins (12th all-time) and a 13-11 playoff record, the Ravens decided to move in a new direction following a disappointing 8-9 season and a missed playoff berth. Harbaugh’s tenure was defined by early success, but recent years saw struggles in postseason performance. With two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens managed only three playoff wins in eight seasons and failed to advance past the AFC Championship Game. The team also faced challenges with blown leads, losing eight double-digit leads over the past four seasons. The decision to part ways comes as the Ravens aim to maximize the remaining years of Jackson’s contract and return to Super Bowl contention. Harbaugh’s departure signals a fresh start for the franchise, which will now search for a leader to guide them into a new chapter.

John Morton | Was the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Detroit Lions have fired offensive coordinator John Morton after just one season. Morton, who previously served as the team’s senior offensive assistant, was brought in to replace Ben Johnson but struggled to maintain consistency in the offense. Head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties midseason after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, further signaling dissatisfaction with Morton’s performance. Under Morton, the Lions averaged 29.9 points per game before Campbell assumed play-calling, but the team failed to sustain offensive momentum and missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. The Lions are now searching for a new offensive coordinator, marking their third change at the position in five seasons under Campbell.

Matt Eberflus | Was the Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Source: Sam Hodde / Getty Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, has been fired. The Cowboys’ defense ranked last in points allowed and set a franchise record for most points conceded in a season. Team owner Jerry Jones and executive Stephen Jones have expressed dissatisfaction with the defense’s lack of identity and performance. Eberflus, who joined the Cowboys this season after a stint as head coach of the Chicago Bears, has faced criticism for the defense’s inability to create turnovers and prevent explosive plays.

Jonathan Gannon | Coached the Arizona Cardinals Source: Norm Hall / Getty The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons, during which the team posted a 15-36 record. Despite initial progress in his first two years, the Cardinals struggled in 2025, finishing 3-14 amid injuries and poor performance on both offense and defense. General Manager Monti Ossenfort will oversee the search for a new head coach as the team looks to rebuild.

Pete Carroll | Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Source: Tim Warner / Getty The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season, following a disappointing 3-14 record in 2025. This marks the fourth coaching change for the Raiders in as many seasons. The team, which finished with the league’s worst record, now holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as they search for a new leader to guide the franchise forward.

Kevin Stefanski | Coached the Atlanta Falcons Source: Jason Miller / Getty The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. Despite early success, including two playoff appearances and two NFL Coach of the Year awards, the Browns struggled in recent years, finishing 5-12 in 2025 and last in the AFC North for the second consecutive season. Stefanski leaves with a 45-56 record, as the team now begins its search for a new head coach.

Terry Fontenot | Was the Atlanta Falcons General Manager Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Atlanta Falcons have fired general manager Terry Fontenot after two disappointing seasons. Despite a late-season surge and an 8-9 finish in 2025, the team’s prolonged playoff drought since 2017 and lack of a winning record for eight straight seasons led to the decision. Fontenot’s tenure ends as the Falcons look to reset their leadership.

Raheem Morris | Coached the Atlanta Falcons Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris after two underwhelming seasons. Despite ending the 2025 season with a 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints and a four-game winning streak, the team’s 8-9 record wasn’t enough to save his job. Morris, who took over in 2024, finished with a 16-18 record. The Falcons haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, marking the second-longest drought in the NFL.

Steve Wilks | Was the New York Jets Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following a crushing 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets, currently 3-11 and last in the AFC East, have struggled defensively all season, ranking 30th in scoring defense and last in takeaways. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced that defensive backs coach Chris Harris will step in as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.

Shane Bowen | Was the New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Shane Bowen, the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator, was fired after the team’s defense struggled significantly during the 2025 season. Hired in 2024 to replace Wink Martindale, Bowen’s conservative defensive approach failed to deliver results, with the Giants ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed and run defense. The team suffered multiple late-game collapses, including five losses where they blew double-digit leads. Interim head coach Mike Kafka made the decision to part ways with Bowen following a loss to the Detroit Lions, marking the Giants’ sixth straight defeat and dropping their record to 2-10

Chip Kelly | Was the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Chip Kelly was fired as the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator after a disappointing 2-9 start to the season. The decision came following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, marking the sixth game this year where the Raiders failed to score at least 20 points. Kelly, who joined the Raiders after winning a national title as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, struggled to improve the team’s offense, which ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring, total yards, and red zone efficiency. This marks the second midseason firing of an offensive coordinator for the Raiders in consecutive years

Brian Daboll | Coached the New York Giants Source: Getty The New York Giants have officially parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll after a disappointing 2-8 start to the 2025 season. Daboll, who initially brought promise to the franchise with a playoff appearance and Coach of the Year honors in 2022, saw his tenure unravel over the following seasons. His overall record with the Giants ended at 20-40-1, with the team struggling through three consecutive 2-8 starts and setting franchise records for consecutive losses. Assistant coach Mike Kafka will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season

Chris Grier | Was the Miami Dolphins General Manager Source: Getty The Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier met this morning and reached a mutual decision to part ways. Grier, who joined the Dolphins organization in 2000, has held the role of general manager since 2016.

Brian Callahan – Coached the Tennessee Titans Source: Getty The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL season, marking the end of his tenure with a 4-19 record. Mike McCoy, a former head coach of the San Diego Chargers, has been named interim head coach. The team has begun searching for a permanent head coach. List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired Last Season (2024)

Bobby Slowik – Was Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty The decision to move on from Slowik reflects a strategic shift by the Texans’ management, aiming to enhance the team’s offensive performance following a season where expectations were not fully met despite reaching the divisional round.

Chris Strausser – Was Houston Texans Offensive Line Coach Source: Getty Chris Strausser, who was the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans, was also let go as part of the team’s decision to overhaul their offensive coaching staff.

Trent Baalke – Was the Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Source: Getty Baalke was promoted to interim GM in 2020 and retained full-time afterward. With a record of 25-43 during Baalke’s tenure as a GM in Jacksonville the owner was not impressed.

Mike McCarthy – Coached the Dallas Cowboys Source: Getty Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to Dallas and is now set to become a free agent.

Tom Telesco – Was Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Source: Getty Tom Telesco was fired from his role as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. His lack of success in hiring coaches during his tenure with the Raiders was a significant factor in his dismissal.

Nick Sorensen – Was San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Nick Sorensen will not return as 49ers defensive coordinator. The hope is that the 49ers can retain him on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

Antonio Pierce – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Source: Getty The Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after one full season as head coach. Pierce served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders last year after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.

Ran Carthon – Was Tennessee Titans General Manager Source: Getty Carthon spent two years in Tennessee with two different head coaches, and still has four years remaining on his contract. A new Titans GM will make the No. 1 overall pick.

Gus Bradley – Was Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are back, but the Colts have started to make changes to their coaching staff with firing their defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. In 3 years under Gus Bradley, the Colts ranked 29th, 28th and 24th in points allowed per game.

Lou Anarumo – Was Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Lou Anarumo held the defensive coordinator position for the Bengals since 2019. He oversaw a defense that finished in the bottom half of the league in yards and points per game allowed this season.

Doug Pederson – Coached the Jacksonville Jaguars Source: Getty Fired on January 6th Pederson’s tenure in Jacksonville ends after three season and a 22-29 record, including 18 losses in the last 23 games.

Jerod Mayo – Coached the New England Patriots Source: Getty Fired on January 5th After the patriots moved on from Bill Belichick last season they will now moves on from his successor, Jerod Mayo, after just one season as the head coach of the team. Robert Kraft let Mayo know immediately following the game.

Ken Dorsey – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Fired on January 5th The Browns’ offense struggled this season and with the dissatisfaction from the Browns front office with the strategic direction under Dorsey’s coordination, the team decided to move on.

Andy Dickerson – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Line Coach Source: Getty Fired on January 5th Andy Dickerson, who returned to the Browns in 2024 after a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, was also let go, highlighting issues with the offensive line’s performance, which had been underperforming throughout the season.

Matt Eberflus – Coached the Chicago Bears Source: Getty Fired on November 29th After success is still not able to be consistently found in Chicago the team makes a move that hopes to shake up the franchise in a positive way. For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Chicago Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, firing Matt Eberflus.

Joe Douglas – Was New York Jets General Manager Source: Getty Fired on November 19th Under GM Joe Douglas, the Jets had some notable draft successes, including landing Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall in the same draft. However, they never solved the quarterback position, and with a 3-8 record in the 2024 season, the organization has decided to move in a different direction.

Shane Waldron – Was Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Fired on November 12th Waldron was hired ahead of the 2024 season to oversee the development of Caleb Williams. He spent his previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Dennis Allen – Coached the New Orleans Saints Source: Getty Fired November 4th Allen, 52, was promoted to Saints head coach before the 2022 season after Sean Payton temporarily retired. He had been the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton for seven seasons. He has now been fired. Allen finishes his tenure in New Orleans at 18-25 after his previous head-coaching opportunity with the Raiders ended in a similar way.

Luke Getsy – Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Fired November 3rd Luke Getsy was fired as the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance. Getsy led the Raiders to the fourth-worst yards-per-play average in the NFL (4.6).

Rich Scangarello – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks Source: Getty Fired November 3rd Rich Scangarello, 52, spent this season as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach after not coaching during the 2023 season. After no success or improvement seen from his quarterbacks this season, Head Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was already time to make a change to another coach.

James Cregg – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Source: Getty Fired November 3rd James Cregg was in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders as the offensive line coach with 26 years of coaching experience and Heach Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was time to move on already.