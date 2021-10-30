black actresses , Nia Long , sexy photos
BEEN Bad: Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Long Then & Now

Film Premiere The 47 Meters Down Uncaged

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

For as long as we can remember, absolutely everyone has been crushing on Nia Long. We can’t blame them — the actress is a different kind of FINE.

Now 51 years old, Nia has been stealing hearts since the early ’90s while starring in classic romantic dramas like Love Jones, Soul Food, and The Best Man franchise (to name a few). With her brown skin, slick pixie cut, and her “around the way” vibes, Nia is and has always been the perfect mix between that down-to-Earth girl everyone naturally loves and the popular baddie we all aspire to be.

These days, ain’t a damn thing change — when Nia steps in the room, her presence is felt. Plus, she’s still chasing her onscreen dreams on top of being a mom to two sons.

There’s no denying Nia is the definition of Black Girl Magic and Black Excellence, so for her birthday today, we want to show her some love. Below we gathered some throwback photos and more recent shots that show Nia has always been that girl, a fact we don’t see changing anytime soon.

Happy Birthday, beautiful! May God continue to bless you and yours.

1. Circa 1996.

Premiere of "The Nutty Professor" - June 26, 1996 Source:Getty

2. Everyone’s dream girl.

3. ’00s Nia.

New York Alfie Premiere Source:Getty

4. The kind of beauty that’s unreal.

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Look at her smile.

"The Best Man Holiday" New York Premiere Source:Getty

6. Hitting up the LA Premiere of ’47 Meters Down Uncaged.’

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. The Nia we know and love.

"The Best Man Holiday" - Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

8. If not her, then who?!

2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. One of a kind.

10. Oh heyyy baddie!

11. ‘BEEN Queen’ things. Happy Birthday!

