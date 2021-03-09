Coming 2 America: These Nomzamo Mbatha Moments Are Breathtakingly Beautiful

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Coming 2 America has everyone talking thanks to all the belly laughs, teachable moments, and #BlackGirlMagic.

The long-anticipated sequel is a follow-up to the 1988 original, Coming To America. The film sees Prince Akeem become King after traveling back to Queens, NY to find the illegitimate heir he unknowingly fathered in the last movie. His long lost son, Prince Lavelle reminds him of the man he used to be — someone who wanted to follow his own path, despite royal expectations … an agent of change.

The women of the sequel fight back against age-old sexism in the fictional African nation of Zamunda — King Akeem’s eldest daughter (Kiki Layne) is nearly passed over as heiress to the throne simply because she’s a woman and Prince Lavelle’s barber (Nomzamo Abatha, pictured above) can’t start her own barbershop because women are not allowed to have businesses of their own. The women are of Zamunda are warriors, however, and by the end of the movie change is promised.

We are taking this time to show Abatha some love. Originally from South Africa, the actress, human rights activist, television personality, and businesswoman was flawless in every onscreen moment.

“Never thought I would make a dope collar pin 😁😎 *rubs hands like Birdman* The work. 🙏🏾Water the seeds of your heart’s desires with gratitude and thankfulness. #Coming2America See you on March 5th on @amazonprimevideo … Shalom Shalom,” Abatha said back in February alongside the movie’s key artwork.

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | We Are Deeply Inspired By The Love Boris Kodjoe Has For His Family [Photos]

More of her undeniable beauty below and stay tuned, as we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next.