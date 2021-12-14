Black Dad Appreciation: Offset’s Most Adorable Moments As A Father [Photos]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Offset is celebrating his birthday today, so show him some love.

The Migos rapper (and Sagittarius) just turned the big 3-0, and he has so much to be proud of and thankful for. Not only is he a successful Hip Hop artist, whose brand of rap has influenced the culture tremendously, he’s low key revered as one of today’s fashion icons.

We know: in the beginning of his relationship with wife Cardi B, Offset caught a lot of flack for doing the rap Queen dirty, but in recent years he’s managed to show us more of the man he aims to be. Now, it’s easy to see what Cardi loves so much about him. He’s fun and doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously.

He supports his girl to no end — in fact, last night as his birthday approached, he was busy shouting out Cardi for reaching a new milestone in her career and proving all of her haters wrong. In case you missed it, Cardi has become the first female rapper to earn three RIAA-certified diamond singles.

But, HANDS DOWN, what we love most about Offset is how much he loves his children. With his and Cardi’s newest addition, Offset now has five children total (three from previous relationships). He never looks happier than when he’s with his babies. Exhibits A-J:

Today, as we celebrate the icon living, we are especially celebrating him as a dad. He takes care of his kids, nurtures their talents, and loves on them endlessly. More photos below. Happy Birthday, King!