Halle Berry Talks ‘Bruised’ Training & Says She Stands By Calling Cardi B The “Queen Of Hip Hop” [Video]

Halle Berry hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and had a very interesting conversation with the late night host.

The world-famous actress dished on what it was like to train for her upcoming film and directorial debut, Bruised, and said she’ll never take on such an intense role while directing again. Halle revealed that because of all the martial arts training she endured over more than two years, she definitely feels like she could beat someone up now — and even revealed what her go-to move would be. She also doubled down on calling Cardi ‘the Queen of Hip Hop.’

In case you missed it, during a showing of Bruised, Halle thanked Cardi for helping her create the first all-female Hip Hop soundtrack ever.

“I want to say thank you today to Cardi B — she was my partner in crime,” Halle said at the time, adding “I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the Queen of Hip Hop… I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but a beautiful backdrop for this story.” The next day model Winnie Harlow announced Nicki Minaj won the Best Hip-Hop Award at the 2021 MTV EMAs, dubbing Nicki “the one and only Queen of Hip Hop.”

During her chat with Kimmel, Halle Berry said she stands by her statement and that there’s room for more than one queen. Watch the clip up top and tune into Bruised on Netflix this Friday, Nov. 19.

