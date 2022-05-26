Pam Grier’s A Living Legend: Photos of Cinema’s First Female Action Star Over the Years

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Pam Grier is described by Quentin Tarantino as cinema’s first female action star. The actress born as Pamela Suzette Grier achieved fame for her starring roles in a string of 1970’s action, blaxploitation, and women in prison films for American International Pictures and New World Pictures. Today, the living legend turns 73 years old. Here’s a collection of photos of the woman who’s made history in cinema.

Grier has been acting consistently since getting her big break in the ’70s. Some of her most legendary films include Coffy and Foxy Brown. Decades later, in 1997, Grier took on one of her most significant roles to date as the titular character in Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, which paid homage to her early career.

Fans grew accustomed to seeing the action star kicking ass on the big screen. Now, Grier lives a quiet life on her Colorado ranch. She’s still down to return to the Hollywood scene whenever the project feels right. Her career over the years includes a laundry list of movies, TV series, and a memoir about her personal life and career.

Today, Grier is excited create a biopic about herself.

In a 2019 interview with Tribute, Grier shares her hopes for her legacy.

“I don’t want to be remembered as being perfect,” Grier says. “I want to be remembered as being real.”

Happy Birthday to the foxiest lady of them all, Pam Grier! Take a look at some of these classic photos to celebrate her life and legacy as cinema’s first female action star below: