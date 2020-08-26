Family Focus: Priceless Photos Of Courtney B. Vance And Angela Bassett Cheesing With Their Kids

If you’ve been keeping up with the new HBO series Lovecraft Country, you know the latest episode was stressful.

In the series, Courtney B. Vance‘s character, George Freeman, joins his nephew Atticus “Tic” Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) on a quest to find his father. The journey takes George, Atticus and childhood friend Letitia “Leti” Lewis (played by Jurnee Smollett) through a racist 1950s America. However, it’s not just bigots that the travelers have to avoid. They also must resist mysterious monsters that seem to wreak havoc at night.

Smollett and Majors give amazing performances in the series and Vance brings about all the emotions as their fearless uncle.

Vance has had a long career in the T.V. and movie industry. He most notably started receiving attention opposite Whitney Houston in the holiday favorite “The Preacher’s Wife” in 1996. Since then, Vance has garnered acclaim in shows like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. His portrayal of Simpson’s defensive lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, earned him a Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, along with many other awards.

In addition to his acting credits, Vance is also a husband to the forever talented Angela Bassett. Together they have two children — 14-year-old twins Slater Josiah Vance and Bronwyn Golden Vance.

