Where Is She Now? 10 Recent Photos Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee

Earlier this year, Trina McGee put her Boy Meets World costars on blast — and rightfully so.

“Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes,” she revealed in a tweet earlier this year, adding “I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths.”

Trina, who played Angela on the hit series, was adamant that her television love interest, Rider Strong, was not the issue and revealed Will Friedle as the person who called her “Aunt Jemima,” adding that he apologized.

See what she had to say on that below.

Now, in an update, it looks like Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, has also reached out to apologize.

“Over the last months with so much tension going on, these two people in this pic with me have really gone out of their way to check on me, show sincerity and healing. I did not expect this but am grateful for this experience. Let the healing begin. Yes!,” she wrote. See that tweet below.

Whether Trina considers their actions “extreme racism” or just plain ol’ racism, she didn’t deserve any of it and our white peers have got to do the work of educating themselves BEFORE offending and traumatizing people. To celebrate all that Trina is and has always been, we gathered some recent pics of the beauty below. In her words, let the healing begin.

