Happy Birthday, Babe! The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Is Too Gorgeous For Words [Photos]

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

Like the queen she is, she hit Instagram to let everyone know she’s bringing in her big day by giving back. “I’ve teamed up with @omaze and my ladies to raise money for No Bully,” she wrote, adding “Enter and donate and you’ll be entered for the chance to win a virtual Power Girl, Bachelorette brunch with me, @joelle_fletcher , @kaitlynbristowe and @bkoof.”

No Bully Founder Nicholas Carlisle started the program because he didn’t want kids to be bullied like he was in his formative years. “So in 2003, Nicholas established No Bully, which began as a collaborative team of educators, psychologists, and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world as a means of ending the crisis of bullying in schools and online,” the official site states.

Today, we’re celebrating Rachel for always setting the precedent — on and off screen. She’s beautiful, she’s kind, and she’s the very definition of #BlackGirlMagic. Keep scrolling for some of her most beautiful social media moments. You’ve got to love her!