Fans Honor TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Who Lost His Battle With Colon Cancer With These Viral Videos

The father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, Randy Gonzalez lost his battle with colon cancer. The news of Gonzalez’s death circulated social media as fans remembered him and his viral videos. Check out a gallery of their classic viral videos inside.

The beloved father and son duo often shared videos recreating iconic scenes from popular films and TV shows. There videos gained notoriety quickly as fans enjoyed seeing the duo share their passion for film, tv, popular culture and comedy.

Sadly, Gonzalez had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Last April, he had been given two to three years to live.

Fortunately, Gonzalez was able to see some TV success from their social media growth. His six-year-old son Bryce portrays Chance on NBC’s new sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez.

The moment is full circle as the Gonzalez father-son duo became TikTok famous for their impressive renditions from popular scenes we know and love.

A source close to the family told TMZ that Randy passed away Wednesday (Jan. 24) morning in hospice care after his struggles with colon cancer. He shared updates about his health throughout his fight.

He and Brice used their social media platform to spread awareness about colon cancer and continued to gain serious popularity from their beautiful father-and-son relationship.

Randy was 35 years old when he passed. He left behind his wife Kimberly, and their three children, Brice, Lauren and Aubree. The Texas family were often all smiles whenever the entire family graced the Internet with their presence.

Fans send their love and prayers to the Gonzalez family on social media. The light that Randy carried will certainly be missed by his extended Internet family. Fortunately, he passed it down to his wonderful son Brice.

Check out some of our favorite videos of the father-and-son duo below: