Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, And More: 15 Incredible Photos From Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta

The first-ever Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta went down last week, boasting a ton of amazing shows and curated events you did not want to miss. Most talked about were the Trap Roundtable that included famed producers like Zaytoven and Shawty Redd, Ari Lennox‘s show, and of course, Teyana Taylor‘s House of Petunia performance. If you weren’t in the building, there was a lot to behold — on the heavyweight producer side of things, the crowd learned about the origins of Trap music and what it takes to achieve longevity in the game. Zaytoven, DJ Toomp, Shawty Redd, and special guest Mike Will Made It also talked about working with some of the top artists to ever touch the music industry.

When Ari Lennox hit the stage for her aforementioned performance, she commanded the crowd from start to finish with a set that included some of her hits, deep cuts, and tributes to other dope women in music — Beyoncé and Tweet, to name just a couple. The Shea Butter Baby singer-songwriter said she loved the melanated audience. “It’s Black as f*ck like I like it. It’s natural as f*ck too, hell yea! I just love to see us… thank you for f*cking with my album,” Ari said, later telling fans her song “Static” is about anxiety. “This song, I wrote about my anxiety disorder, sometimes you just gotta tell yourself that you’re in control. Demand that sh*t,” she insisted before going into the slow-tempo tune.

Teyana Taylor is known for putting on an unforgettable show and her Red Bull Music Festival performance was no different. Incorporating dance, incredible vocals, fashion, and undeniable sex appeal, Teyana kept fans guessing and impressed. “WOW ATL.. y’all showed out & SOLD OUT literally. We cried, laughed, danced & sang for 2 hours straight together,” she wrote on Instagram, adding “Such a powerful emotional night. I love & appreciate you all for coming out. ❤️❤️ Thank you @redbullmusic & their amazing staff they hired to help bring my vision to life & for everything! You’ve been nothing short of amazing to me. I also would like to thank everyone involved with making this show magical, it takes a village 💕”

Check out more photos from the three events below.