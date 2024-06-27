Subscribe
Television

Chris Redd Breathes New Life Into Worn-Out Whips In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ + New Photos

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Resurrected Rides Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

This week (June 27), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming series Resurrected Rides. Click inside to check it out!

In the series, which comes from the original producers of Pimp My Ride, comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

The crew includes:

  • Saul Valencia Rodriguez (Interior Maestro) Saul is co-owner of SOS Customs alongside his younger brother, Oscar. His primary specialty is interiors and consoles but the two of them together can take any make and model of vehicle and restore it into a never-before-seen, roadworthy stunner.
  • Oscar Rodriguez (Body Man) Oscar is a co-owner of SOS Customs with his older brother Saul. Oscar’s specialty is exteriors – from installation to creation, Oscar and his brother’s commitment to excellence enables them to take rides to the next level of uniqueness.
  • Lacey Blair (Boss Girl Mechanic) Lacey is a no-BS country girl who is obsessed with lifted trucks & powdercoating. Her can-do spirit and vast knowledge in mechanics and suspensions is a huge part of the team’s process.
  • Shayna Guy (Paint Expert) Shayna is a best in-class custom painter and airbrush artist with a sarcastic wit that is just as sharp as the pinstripes she paints.
  • Steven Nelson (Tech Guy) Steven is a self-proclaimed car-culating nerd. When it comes to using chemistry composites like carbon fiber or experimenting with new fangled tech, Nelson is the mad car-scientist, who is usually more angry than mad.
  • Don Abanante (Engineering Whiz) Don is a wild man engineer and fabricator who uses his knowledge to beef up engines and create one-of-a-kind elements to all facets of a car. Besides being upbeat while bending, welding, and cutting metal, you will often find him trying to win Nelson over as a new best friend.

Ressurected Rides was executive produced by Brandon Killion, Rick Hurvitz, Ari Shofet and Mike Odair. The series will hit Netflix on July 24th, with 8 40 minute episodes. While we patiently wait for the drop, check out the official trailer and first look photos from this season.

1. The Reaction Says It All

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

2. Hard At Work

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

3. Amenities

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

4. The Man With The Plan

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

5. The Crew

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

6. Ice Cream Paint Job

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

7. The Technology Will For Sure Be Crazy

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

8. FIRE

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

9. Resurrectors

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

10. She Seems To Approve

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

11. Boss Girl Mechanic

Resurrected Rides Assets Source:Netflix

Key art and new photos from Netflix’s upcoming show Resurrected Rides. netflix,chris redd,resurrected rides

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news chris redd Entertainment
Trending Stories
Alo Yoga Party Assets 6 items
Entertainment

Air, Land & Ocean: Alo Yoga and Jimmy Butler Team Up To Celebrate The Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker With Shaboozey & More

"Shrek Forever After" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Entertainment

Eddie Murphy Reveals The First Act of ‘Shrek 5’ Is Done & There Could Be A ‘Donkey’ Spinoff

Resurrected Rides Assets 11 items
Television

Chris Redd Breathes New Life Into Worn-Out Whips In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ + New Photos

Kyrie Irving & Asia Irving Mind Less Brand
Celebrity

Sibling Duo Kyrie & Asia Irving Join Forces To Launch Self-Focus Brand ‘Mind Less’

The Union Assets 11 items
Movies

Old Flame, New Mission: Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry Star In The Official Trailer Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ + First Look Images

2024 WeHo Pride Parade
Entertainment

Strike Be Gone: IATSE & Studios Reach A Tentative Agreement As Hollywood Faced A Major Production Slowdown

HBO's New York Premiere of "The Wire" 12 items
Entertainment

The Game Is The Game: 12 Interesting Facts You Should Know About ‘The Wire’

2024 Gerber Baby
Good News

The 2024 Gerber Baby Is Adorable One Year Old Akil “Sonny” McLeod

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close