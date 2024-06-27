Chris Redd Breathes New Life Into Worn-Out Whips In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ + New Photos

This week (June 27), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming series Resurrected Rides. Click inside to check it out!

In the series, which comes from the original producers of Pimp My Ride, comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

The crew includes:

Saul Valencia Rodriguez (Interior Maestro) Saul is co-owner of SOS Customs alongside his younger brother, Oscar. His primary specialty is interiors and consoles but the two of them together can take any make and model of vehicle and restore it into a never-before-seen, roadworthy stunner.

Oscar Rodriguez (Body Man) Oscar is a co-owner of SOS Customs with his older brother Saul. Oscar's specialty is exteriors – from installation to creation, Oscar and his brother's commitment to excellence enables them to take rides to the next level of uniqueness.

Lacey Blair (Boss Girl Mechanic) Lacey is a no-BS country girl who is obsessed with lifted trucks & powdercoating. Her can-do spirit and vast knowledge in mechanics and suspensions is a huge part of the team's process.

Shayna Guy (Paint Expert) Shayna is a best in-class custom painter and airbrush artist with a sarcastic wit that is just as sharp as the pinstripes she paints.

Steven Nelson (Tech Guy) Steven is a self-proclaimed car-culating nerd. When it comes to using chemistry composites like carbon fiber or experimenting with new fangled tech, Nelson is the mad car-scientist, who is usually more angry than mad.

Don Abanante (Engineering Whiz) Don is a wild man engineer and fabricator who uses his knowledge to beef up engines and create one-of-a-kind elements to all facets of a car. Besides being upbeat while bending, welding, and cutting metal, you will often find him trying to win Nelson over as a new best friend.

Ressurected Rides was executive produced by Brandon Killion, Rick Hurvitz, Ari Shofet and Mike Odair. The series will hit Netflix on July 24th, with 8 40 minute episodes. While we patiently wait for the drop, check out the official trailer and first look photos from this season.