Leisure & Luxury: Photos Of Rihanna Doing Things Only BILLIONAIRES Do

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s time we all settle into the one truth we’ve known for quite some time now: Rihanna is that b*tch. It’s her world and the rest of us truly are just living in it.

At just 33 years old, she’s left her mark on music, fashion, and beauty — and never compromised her authenticity in order to do so. So, it came at no surprise today when Forbes announced Rih is not only a billionaire, worth $1.7 Big Bs, but that she’s also the richest female musician in the world. Fans have been begging the Anti singer for new music, but she knew what she was doing all along, as she continued to focus on the beauty industry and build the Fenty brand that Forbes attributes most of her fortune to. Unlike other beauty brands, Rihanna incorporated all skin types and skin colors in her products, changing the game of makeup in the process as she talked the talk and walked the walk of inclusion.

“Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, Forbes estimates—making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. But it’s not her music that’s made her so wealthy. The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress,” Forbes stated in a report that went out Wednesday, August 4.

Rih’s got her career, her guy (ASAP Rocky, photographed above), her loved ones, and her health. She’s sitting on top of the world and we love that for her. Below we’ve gathered some pics of Rihanna living that billionaire baddie lifestyle… her hard work over the years has afforded her many, many privileges.

ALSO: 32 Times We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey, Nakey, Naked [Photos]