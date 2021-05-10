It’s Monday, Right? Sexy Photos Of Rome Flynn Shirtless, Smiling, & In His Element

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If Rome Flynn never ventured into the world of entertainment, he would still be a blessing to the timeline, no doubt.

The Daytime Emmy award-winning actor, model, and musician, who is best known for his role as law student Gabriel Knox in How To Get Away With Murder, is a sight for sore eyes — and we’re pretty sure he knows it. Just last week, in fact, the 29-year-old hit social media with some new ASOS pictures and captioned the handsome photos “l o v e r b o y.” #Subtle.

If you’re a HTGAWM fan, you know that following the onscreen death of Wes Gebbins (played by Alfred Enoch), Gabriel was a welcome addition to Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) inner circle. But not only is Flynn a great actor, as mentioned he’s also a musician with the potential to blow. Check out his cover of Labrinth’s song “Jealous” below.

Handsome and talented? We love to see it. And, if you haven’t seen him on HTGAWM, here’s a quick synopsis of the Primetime Emmy award-winning show, courtesy of ABC:

Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her long-time associates Frank Delfino, Bonnie Winterbottom and her students. But as the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them, as Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships will be fractured, lies will spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.

