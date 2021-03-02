Say Cheese, Siriboe: 10 Times Kofi Siriboe Stole Our Hearts With His Dashing Smile

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Kofi Siriboe has been stealing hearts with his dashing smile since he hit the scene. Siriboe is best known for his roles in OWN’s drama television series, Queen Sugar and comedic film Girls Trip. Today, Kofi celebrates his 28th trip around the sun sharing his gratitude in a recent Instagram post.

The handsome actor posed in front of a beautiful tree in an all white outfit and black durag in New Orleans. This was a representation of one of his more serious photos, but don’t be fooled, Kofi daunts a wondrous smile in many of his pictures. Fortunately for you, we created a gallery of his happiest pictures showcasing his vibrant smile and pearly whites.

Here’s ten times Kofi stole our hearts with that dashing smile. Say cheese, Siriboe!