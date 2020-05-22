Congrats! Seniors Remix Their Graduation Walk With Epic #SeniorWalkChallenge

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent cancelation of large gatherings, many seniors aren’t able to graduate amongst their peers. Most have been left to the venues of their living rooms, backyards or other locations that compliments social distancing and safety. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, this hasn’t stopped people from being creative.

Instagram user Chance Kennedy decided to celebrate his graduation from North Carolina Central University by coming up with some hype dance moves to balance out all the emotions that the season has brought. He dubbed his dance the #SeniorWalkChallenge and he hit every beat to a remix of Marvin Sapp‘s “Never Would’ve Made It” by iMarkkeyz and DJ Dani Golde.

The #SeniorWalkChallege started catching on as more students’ graduations arrived and surely the challenge will continue to gain steam well into June.

Along with dance challenges raising spirits, major figures like Barack Obama have also taken the time to address graduates to keep them motivated. The former president gave two commencement speeches last weekend. One was addressed to graduating seniors at 74 historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. and the other was addressed to graduating high school seniors nationwide, which was broadcast on major TV networks.

Obama will give more words along with former First Lady Michelle Obama during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation, set for June 6 at 3 p.m. ET, according to Variety. Other stars set to join the graduation include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more.

But until then, you can keep yourself entertained and inspired by the many graduating students who aced the #SeniorWalkChallenge below.

Congrats to all who made it!