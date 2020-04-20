Bless Them: These Sexy ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Photos Prove Abstinence Truly Is Work

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix’s latest reality T.V. show and it definitely puts the contestants in some compromising positions. By compromising, I mean they must cut themselves off from sex completely or else they won’t have a chance at a $100,000 prize.

Not only must the cast refrain from sex, but they also can’t kiss or participate in any form of masturbation. So as you might expect, the pint up sexual aggression was real in every episode. Some people could stand the heat, while others fell short of the glory of $100k. Love triangles even formed throughout the series so you can guess how that situation plus horniness turned out.

However, the eight episode series also resulted in a surprising journey for most of the contestants where they learned more about themselves and faced past struggles that kept them from healthy, committed relationships. It’s definitely one show that will bring the beautiful people, but also a hint of self reflection and increased maturity.

Despite all this limiting of lust, it doesn’t mean that we as an audience can’t admire the beautiful people from a distance. Check out some steamy pictures of the cast below and you can check out Too Hot To Handle for yourself on Netflix.