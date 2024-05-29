Subscribe
Hit ‘Em Sexyy: The Best Moments + Fan Reactions From Sexyy Red’s Appearance On WWE’s NXT

Published on May 29, 2024

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

It’s been quite the year so far for St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red! Earlier this year, her single ‘Get It Sexyy’ peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed that up by releasing her third mixtape In Sexyy We Trust last Friday (May 24th)The project features tracks with heavyweights like Drake and Lil Baby and mostly boats production from Tay Keith. With her catchy music and infectious personality, it was only a matter of time until she found herself branching out into other lanes.

Less than a week after releasing In Sexyy We Trust, the 26 year-old found herself trending yet again. This time though, the ‘Hood’s Hottest Princess’ was being discussed for something other than her music. Sexyy, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, made her wrestling debut when she took over an episode WWE’s NXT on Tuesday night (May 28th).

At the beginning of the episode, Sexyy was introduced to the crowd as she sat in the crowd. Not too long after, she joined the show’s General Manager Ava and made couple of huge announcements. The first was that she would be hosting the show’s next premium event, Battleground. The event will take place on Sunday, June 9th, at the UFC Apex (WWE recently merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings) in Las Vegas. She followed that up by unveiling new NXT Women’s North American Championship belt. In the midst of the reveal, Sexyy was interrupted from behind by superstar Tatum Paxley, who tried to grab the belt from the rapper. After a quick tug-of-war, Paxley’s opponent for the night, Michin came and kicked off their match.

Sexyy has been very vocal about her love for wrestling for a while now. She’s been seen riding around to the theme music of WWE legend Shawn Michaels. She directly tweeted NXT last October wondering when she would be invited on the show. She has also tweeted in support of NXT acts such as Trick Williams and The Meta-Four. In fact, the ‘Pound Town’ artist might’ve spilled the beans that she’d be on the show a little early. In a tweet-delete-retweet from last week, she stated that she “couldn’t wait to get to NXT” and that she “might RKO somebody.”
Although she didn’t get a chance to show off her wrestling moves (lets hope that opportunity presents itself again on June 9th), she still thoroughly entertained the crowd and stole the show. Check out some of the best moments from Sexyy Red’s WWE NXT takeover and how fans reacted to them below!

1. Two Big Announcements

Source:XXL

2. The People Have Spoken

Source:DameDeadAF

3. Women Of The People

Source:big_business_

4. In Sexyy Everyone Trusts

Source:WWENXT

5. Maybe…The Pound Town?

Source:nojumper

6. Two Goats

Source:SexyyRed314_

7. The Ultimate Motivator

Source:WrestleOps

8. Our New Favorite Duo

Source:SexyyRed314_

9. A Successful Night

Source:SexyyRed314_

10. It’s Not A Fever Dream At All. Lol

Source:wackielea

11. REALLY HER

Source:FadeAwayMedia

12. How It All Started

Source:SexyyRed314_

13. Maybe On June 9th?

Source:SexyyRed314_

