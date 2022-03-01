abbott elementary , activist , actress
Women’s History Month Spotlight: Sheryl Lee Ralph Is The OG Dreamgirl And Finally Getting Her Flowers [Gallery]

ABC's "Abbott Elementary"

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

Happy Women’s History Month! During the month of March, we aim celebrate and highlight the amazing women around the world throughout history and contemporary society. Today, we spotlight actress, singer, author and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph for her continuous work in entertainment and her community at large. Discover more about her journey in the industry and beyond.

Ralph made her onscreen debut in the 1977 comedy film A Piece of the Action, before landing her breakthrough role as Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, for which she received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Most fans remember Ralph as Dee Mitchell on the hit show Moesha. Today, the gifted entertainer co-stars in the widely successful ABC comedy tv series Abbott Elementary

Some fans take to social media to teach Ralph’s newer fans a history lesson. They share facts about the actress’ work on and offscreen, revealing things that most people never knew before. Ralph is more than an actress or singer. She is a loving wife and mom of two children, Etienne and Ivy-Victoria Maurice. Ralph is proud of her strong and resilient Jamaican heritage, spreading the love of her culture throughout her community.

Take a journey back down memory lane as we propel into the future with Sheryl Lee Ralph and revel in her many accomplishments throughout the years. Comment some of your little known facts about the original Dreamgirl below.

1. If You Don’t Know, Now You Know

Source:mitchoo_oo

THE Dreamgirl.

2. The IT Girl

Source:MilikKashad

Sheryl Lee Ralph standing amongst the loveliest women in Hollywood in 1991.

3. Sheryl “Stay With A Check” Lee Ralph

Source:ReaganGomez

New fans have no idea the work she’s done and continues to do. 

4. Her Presence Is Felt

Source:kevinddaly

Ralph continues to command rooms and uses her experiences to lead today. 

5. A Piece of the Action

Source:Judge_Snoddy

A legend amongst legends. 

6. Still Trending

Source:ohhhKittyKitty

Her latest role on Abbott Elementary is what has fans discovering her previous roles.

7. They’re Calling Her BlackFamous

Source:craigspoplife

BEEN famous! Just look at her. 

8. Always Entertaining

Source:Juicelessjerome

The one time she sat down with Tiffany Pollard to set the record straight. 

9. The Many Faces of Mrs. Ralph

Source:thesherylralph

Go off, Queen! 

10. Give Sheryl Lee Ralph Her Flowers

Source:Dedric_Mandel

A living legend. 

