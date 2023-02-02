Staff Picks: Beyoncé Leads Our 2023 Grammy Awards Predictions

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is three days away. The 2023 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, recognizing the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year. Check out our staff predictions for selected categories of interest inside.
The annual Grammy Awards chooses the best of music throughout the eligible year from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2022. The nominations were first announced on Nov. 14, 2022, and there is a lot of hot talent to choose from.
Artist Beyoncé and her album Renaissance lead the nominations list with several awards mentioned. Other notable nominees are listed in various categories including Adele, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. There is also an impressive group of artists and entertainers, who were nominated for the first time this year like Latto, Viola Davis, Muni Long, and GloRilla.
While there are some wonderful and skilled artists who make up the 2023 Grammy nominations list, there can only be one winner per category. The Global Grind staff made our predictions for the Grammys this year, and let’s just saying we’re mostly rooting for BEYONCÉ and everybody Black.
Some of these categories were tough to make one selection, but ultimately, we used our spidey senses and keen music intuition to choose the absolute best and most deserving winners. There are a few categories where our choices may shock you. We sometimes chose the underdog, because this staff has faith of a mustard seed and that’s all you need.
Check out the full 2023 Grammy Awards nominations list here.
These are our 65th Annual Grammy Awards predictions below:
1. Record of the Year: “BREAK MY SOUL” – BeyonceSource:Beyoncé
We’re banking on Bey to win this one over Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and even Harry Style’s “As It Was.”
2. Album of the Year: RENAISSANCE – BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
Still betting on Bey to take this category home over Adele, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Harry Styles.
3. Song of the Year: “BREAK MY SOUL” – BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
This one’s a songwriter’s award and we’re once again giving it to Beyoncé and her skilled writers S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart. You can’t break my soul!
4. Best New Artist: LattoSource:Latto
The ‘Best New Artist’ category has some strong contenders like Muni Long, who had a wonderful year. Ultimately, we’re going to give this one to Latto, who is having her best year yet with stamps from the Mariah Carey, touring with global sensation Lizzo and launching her pop stardom.
5. Best Pop Solo Performance: “Easy On Me” – AdeleSource:Adele
“Easy On Me’s” lyric video has 224 million views alone. This was another tough one with a split vote amongst our staff, leaning towards the success of other artists like Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Lizzo and our favorite Steve Lacy. However, we know who the winner is and that’s “Easy On Us.”
6. Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “BREAK MY SOUL” – BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
We weren’t kidding when we said we want Beyoncé, Beyoncé and more Beyoncé. Did she not invent dance records last year? Be real.
7. Best Dance/Electronic Album: RENAISSANCE – BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
This is only the first act, and we are convinced it’s the best thing smokin.’ Need we say anymore?
8. Best R&B Performance: “Hrs & Hrs” – Muni LongSource:Muni Long
Ok, we didn’t choose Beyoncé this time. We’re voting for Muni Long, who had an undeniable hit with “Hrs & Hrs.” We may need a shrimp and lobster tower to celebrate.
9. Best Traditional R&B Performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – BeyoncéSource:Beyoncé
We’re back because the runs in this song had social media in a chokehold.
10. Best R&B Song: “Hrs & Hrs” – Muni LongSource:Muni Long
Again, this record is a hit. Shout out to Muni Long and the amazing writers included on the record like Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea (Muni Long), Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim.
11. Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights – Steve LacySource:Steve Lacy
Our staff is really pulling for Steve Lacy on this one with his album Gemini Rights.
12. Best R&B Album: Watch the Sun – PJ MortonSource:PJ Morton
This was another challenge to choose just one winner, but ultimately, we’re predicting PJ Morton will take this one home. The man had the legendary Stevie Wonder on his album that seems to be greatly inspired by the iconic singer and musician.
13. Best Rap Performance: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – GloRillaSource:GloRilla
Let’s goooo! GloRilla took last year by storm with her summer smash hit “F.N.F.” and she’s shaping up to be a force in music. This may be a tough call, but we have faith in the young, blossoming new artist.
14. Best Melodic Rap Performance: “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Tems & DrakeSource:Future
Another challenge to select our favorite, but we’re going to have to give this one to another hit that is “Wait For U.” Thank you Tems for adding such a beautiful melody to this sweet rap song.
15. Best Rap Album: It’s Almost Dry – Pusha TSource:Pusha T
Not an easy choice, but the staff concluded that Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry album has far more replay value than the rest.
16. Best Rap Song: “God Did” – DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & FridayySource:DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled’s “God Did” is our choice for the ‘Best Rap Song’ category. Give it up for the songwriters and artists featured on this hit song: Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
17. Best Reggae Album: Gifted – KoffeeSource:Koffee
There’s only one obvious choice in this category for us, which is the genius talent Koffee’s album Gifted.
18. Best Global Music Performance: “Last Last” – Burna BoySource:Burna Boy
Another song and performance that had the entire music community in a chokehold is Burna Boy’s “Last Last.” It became an instant fan favorite across the globe.
19. Best Global Music Album: Love, Damini – Burna BoySource:Burna Boy
Our pick is still Burna Boy. He’s received so much love across the world and deserves his flowers on the Grammy stage this year.
20. Best Comedy Album: The Closer – Dave ChappelleSource:Dave Chappelle
A comedy legend with the best comedy album. We’re rooting for you Dave and literally everybody Black and Beyoncé.