Close-Up, Please: A Sneak Peak At The Beautiful Cast For Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ [Photos]

The glitz and glamour of 1940s Hollywood is about to be reimagined thanks to Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Netflix series, Hollywood.

According to Shadow and Act, the series will feature seasoned talent like Queen Latifah taking on influential figures like Hattie McDaniel as well as newcomers that will take on original characters. According to the official description:

“HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood‘s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

A new story is developing…@hollywoodnetflx premieres May 1 pic.twitter.com/4u42jdpsVU — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 6, 2020

Murphy is the producer behind such hit franchises like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and the breakout series about New York ball culture, Pose.

Hollywood will see cast members from Murphy’s other shows making a return, including Emmy winner Darren Criss and theater legend Patti LuPone.

Fresh talent will also be joining the show, including Jeremy Pope, who made a name for himself on Broadway in the acclaimed play Choir Boy. Laura Harrier will also play a key role in the show and she’s gained some buzz thanks to movies like BlacKkKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Additional talent include David Corensewet, Samara Weaving, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello and Maude Apatow.

You can have a sneak peak at some of the talent with beautiful photos below. You can check out Hollywood when it comes to Netflix on May 1.